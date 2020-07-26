Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/07/2020 19:49:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi suggested to build new airport to boost economic linkages

26/07/2020    18:39 GMT+7

Enhanced transport infrastructure would help expand the development to Hanoi’s southern part and form economic triangles of Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh and Hanoi – Thanh Hoa – Nghe An.

Hanoi suggested to build new airport to boost economic linkages

 Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue (middle) at the meeting. Photo: Thanh Hai.

Hanoi should consider building a new airport in its southern part to share the burden of the Noi Bai International Airport, according to Tran Quoc Cuong, vice head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs.

For many years, Hanoi’s urbanization has been expanded to the west and the north, new transport projects would help expand the development to the south of the capital city, Cuong said in a meeting on July 24 discussing measures to support Hanoi’s development in the next five years.

Moreover, an airport is essential to form economic triangles of Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh and Hanoi – Thanh Hoa – Nghe An, Cuong added.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Huu Nghia, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, said Hanoi needs specific solutions to serve as the driving force for the Northern key economic zone, given its significant position in provincial linkages.

This would require Hanoi to grasp opportunities from a new wave of investment as a result of supply chains moving to Vietnam, Nghia said.

Deputy Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office Nguyen Dac Vinh expected Hanoi to be an example for other provinces in every aspect, especially in setting up new growth models.

 

At the meeting, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue said in the first six months of the year, Hanoi’s economic growth is estimated at 3.34% year-on-year, 1.82 times the national average. For this year, Hanoi aims to achieve a growth rate 1.3 times the national average.

Nguyen Van Phong, head of the municipal Party Committee’s Education and Communication Commission, said in the 2020 – 2025 term, Hanoi would give priority to modernization and rapid development, focusing on developing transportation infrastructure connecting with Hanoi’s suburban areas and satellite townships.

Hanoi plans to invest in digital infrastructure and IT to create the foundation for further development of a social and digital economy.

Additionally, Phong highlighted the need for Hanoi to ensure drastic institutional reforms and greater efficiency in social governance, which could be attained via a new model of urban administration and the application of e-government. Hanoitimes

Ngoc Thuy - Tran Long

Hanoi airport to stop public announcements to reduce noise

Hanoi airport to stop public announcements to reduce noise

Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport will stop making flight announcements via loudspeakers in a bid to reduce noise.  

Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule

Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has expressed concern that the Long Thanh airport project might not get off ground in 2021 as scheduled, as the disbursement of capital for site clearance works has met a mere 10% of the target.  

 
 

Other News

.
Covid-19 plunges Vietnam’s ethnic minority households into poverty: UNDP
Covid-19 plunges Vietnam’s ethnic minority households into poverty: UNDP
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on vulnerable households in Vietnam, especially those belonging to ethnic minority people, migrant and informal workers, 

Foreign experts required to test for coronavirus before entering Vietnam
Foreign experts required to test for coronavirus before entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The tests should be carried out by facilities approved by Vietnam or certified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Hanoi requires face mask wearing in public places
Hanoi requires face mask wearing in public places
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The city has reported no local transmission of the novel coronavirus for the past three months.

Social distancing rules applied in Danang from Sunday afternoon
Social distancing rules applied in Danang from Sunday afternoon
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Da Nang authorities have issued a range of measures to prevent community transmission of Covid-19 after two residents have been confirmed positive for the virus over the past two days.

Bus turns turtle in central Vietnam, 8 die, dozens injured
Bus turns turtle in central Vietnam, 8 die, dozens injured
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

At least 8 people were killed and dozens were injured after a passenger bus flipped over a roadside and turned turtle in Quang Binh province on July 26 morning, according to local police.

Did Sweden's coronavirus strategy succeed or fail?
Did Sweden's coronavirus strategy succeed or fail?
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Despite global criticism, Sweden has seen a drop in serious Covid cases without ever having a lockdown.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 25
SOCIETYicon  25/07/2020 

PM urges tightened border control in wake of new local infection of COVID-19

German crash: Three die as aircraft hits home in Wesel
German crash: Three die as aircraft hits home in Wesel
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The two-seater microlight hits the roof of the large house in the city of Wesel, causing a fire.

France drugs: PM Castex to impose on-the-spot fines nationwide
France drugs: PM Castex to impose on-the-spot fines nationwide
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The system will apply nationwide from September, as the new PM cracks down on "every day violence".

Lotus-shaped lanterns form Vietnamese map in tribute to fallen soldiers
Lotus-shaped lanterns form Vietnamese map in tribute to fallen soldiers
SOCIETYicon  25/07/2020 

Buddhist monks and nuns of Tam Chuc pagoda, Ha Nam province, on July 24 shaped lanterns into a giant lotus to show the nation’s gratitude towards fallen soldiers.

Northern Vietnam to see rainy days
Northern Vietnam to see rainy days
SOCIETYicon  25/07/2020 

The northern region of Vietnam has been forecasted to face rain until the end of this month following recent scorching hot spells.

International flights to Danang suspended after suspected Covid-19-case
International flights to Danang suspended after suspected Covid-19-case
SOCIETYicon  25/07/2020 

All international flights to the central city of Danang have been ceased after a local man has been tested positive for Covid-19 three times.

Support needed to help workers overcome pandemic impacts
Support needed to help workers overcome pandemic impacts
SOCIETYicon  25/07/2020 

Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Quan talks about measures to keep workers employed amid difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another hospital in HCM City accepts electronic payments
Another hospital in HCM City accepts electronic payments
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Gia Dinh People’s Hospital in HCM City on Thursday began accepting electronic payment of hospital fees to reduce waiting time and increase patient satisfaction.

Fight against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods hindered by corruption
Fight against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods hindered by corruption
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on Thursday said crimes relating to smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods were still a big problem due to irresponsibility, loose management and corrupted State employees.

Many households see income fall of 70% due to Covid-19
Many households see income fall of 70% due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Many households in Vietnam have experienced an income drop of up to 70% due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey carried out in 53 cities and provinces nationwide.

International conference on maths and education to be held in Dong Thap
International conference on maths and education to be held in Dong Thap
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Over 30 universities from Vietnam and other countries will participate in an educational conference which will be held in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap on July 25.

Heavy rain causes severe landslides in Da Lat, tourists evacuated
Heavy rain causes severe landslides in Da Lat, tourists evacuated
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Heavy rain in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat City on Thursday has resulted in serious landslides, threatening a local hotel which had to evacuate its tourists.

Pacific Airlines apologises passengers for ticket selling mistake
Pacific Airlines apologises passengers for ticket selling mistake
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Pacific Airlines which was earlier known as Jetstar Pacific have apologised to passengers who have been affected by the change in its ticketing system.

Man in Da Nang tests positive for COVID-19, more than 50 isolated
Man in Da Nang tests positive for COVID-19, more than 50 isolated
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

A 57-year-old man in Lien Chieu District, Da Nang, tested positive for COVID-19 at a local hospital yesterday.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 