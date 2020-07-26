Hanoi suggested to build new airport to boost economic linkages

Enhanced transport infrastructure would help expand the development to Hanoi’s southern part and form economic triangles of Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh and Hanoi – Thanh Hoa – Nghe An.

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue (middle) at the meeting. Photo: Thanh Hai.

Hanoi should consider building a new airport in its southern part to share the burden of the Noi Bai International Airport, according to Tran Quoc Cuong, vice head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs.

For many years, Hanoi’s urbanization has been expanded to the west and the north, new transport projects would help expand the development to the south of the capital city, Cuong said in a meeting on July 24 discussing measures to support Hanoi’s development in the next five years.

Moreover, an airport is essential to form economic triangles of Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh and Hanoi – Thanh Hoa – Nghe An, Cuong added.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Huu Nghia, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, said Hanoi needs specific solutions to serve as the driving force for the Northern key economic zone, given its significant position in provincial linkages.

This would require Hanoi to grasp opportunities from a new wave of investment as a result of supply chains moving to Vietnam, Nghia said.

Deputy Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office Nguyen Dac Vinh expected Hanoi to be an example for other provinces in every aspect, especially in setting up new growth models.

At the meeting, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue said in the first six months of the year, Hanoi’s economic growth is estimated at 3.34% year-on-year, 1.82 times the national average. For this year, Hanoi aims to achieve a growth rate 1.3 times the national average.

Nguyen Van Phong, head of the municipal Party Committee’s Education and Communication Commission, said in the 2020 – 2025 term, Hanoi would give priority to modernization and rapid development, focusing on developing transportation infrastructure connecting with Hanoi’s suburban areas and satellite townships.

Hanoi plans to invest in digital infrastructure and IT to create the foundation for further development of a social and digital economy.

Additionally, Phong highlighted the need for Hanoi to ensure drastic institutional reforms and greater efficiency in social governance, which could be attained via a new model of urban administration and the application of e-government. Hanoitimes

Ngoc Thuy - Tran Long

