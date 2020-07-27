Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/07/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Hanoi tightens foreign entry as community coronavirus infections found

27/07/2020    08:10 GMT+7

People upon entry will have to be quarantined and tested for SARS-CoV-2 at least twice.

 Foreign visitors declare their medical condition at Noi Bai International Airport in early March. Photo: Ba Do

All people arriving in Hanoi will be checked and traced by the police to prevent new coronavirus infections, VnExpress quoted Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen Duc Chung as saying.

People on entry will have to be put under quarantine and taken sample for SARS-CoV-2 test at least twice. Upon the expiration of the quarantine period and with no detection of the Covid-19 disease, they should continue to be under observation in the community for at least another 14 days and tested once more. Special cases will be retested after one month.

Hanoi also requires all offices, agencies and enterprises in the city to implement measures to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic including washing hands with antiseptic solution, checking body temperature and wearing face masks in crowded places.

The Hanoi Department of Health is asked to coordinate with the Department of Tourism to monitor concentrated isolation centers, including hotels and accommodation facilities approved by the municipal People's Committee.

 

"The measures are aimed at minimizing cross-infection in mass quarantine centers and in the community," Chung said.

Hanoi has recorded 121 Covid-19 cases since the first patient was detected on March 6. The city has gone 100 days without local infection.

Vietnam has transited 99 days without community transmission. On July 25-26, two new Covid-19 patients were detected in Danang city but their sources of infection have remained unidentified. Hanoitimes

Anh Kiet

 
 

. Latest news

