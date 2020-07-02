Hanoi to adjust 16 bus routes due to Thang Long Bridge repair

Hanoi will adjust 16 bus routes due to repairs being conducted on Thang Long Bridge this month.

A bus on Thang Long Bridge. — VNA/VNS Photo Viet Hung

The specific time for the adjustment will be published soon because it would depend on the official time the repair would begin, the city’s Transport Department said.

As planned, the bus routes of 53A, 53B, 60B, 611, 64, 109 and 212 will run on the streets of Pham Van Dong – DT1 – the internal road of Ho Tay urban area - Vo Chi Cong – Nhat Tan Bridge – Vo Nguyen Giap – Hoang Sa – Vo Van Kiet and vice versa.

The bus routes of 35B, 56A, 93 and 95 will run through the streets of Do Nhuan – the internal road of Ho Tay urban area – Vo Chi Cong – Nhat Tan Bridge – Vo Nguyen Giap – Hoang Sa – Vo Van Kiet and vice versa.

The bus route CNG 04 will run via streets of Do Nhuan – Phm Van Dong – Nguyen Hoang Ton – Vo Chi Cong – Nhat Tan Bridge – Vo Nguyen Giap – Hoang Sa – Van Tri and vice versa.

The bus route 07 will run through streets of Hoang Quoc Viet – Vo Chi Cong – Nhat Tan Bridge – Vo Nguyen Giap – Hoang Sa – Vo Van Kiet and vice versa.

The bus route 58 will run through streets of Au Co – An Duong Vuong – Nhat Tan Bridge – Vo Nguyen Giap – Hoang Sa – Vo Van Kiet and vice versa.

The bus route 46 will run through streets of Pham Van Dong – DT1 – the internal road of Ho Tay urban area – Vo Chi Cong – Nhat Tan Bridge – Vo Nguyen Giap – Hoang Sa and vice versa.

The bus route 112 will run through streets of Do Nhuan – Pham Van Dong – Nguyen Hoang Ton – Vo Chi Cong – Nhat Tan Bridge – Vo Nguyen Giap – Hoang Sa – Vo Van Kiet and vice versa.

In a related move, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam has said it would ban cars from the second level of the bridge from the end of the month. Motorbikes and trains on the first level of the bridge will be allowed to operate as normal.

The cars can travel on bridges of Nhat Tan, Vinh Tuy, Thanh Tri instead of Thang Long Bridge during the repairs, the agency said.

Nguyen Van Huyen, director of the agency, said the repair work would cost nearly VND270 billion (US$11.6 million).

The repair was set to be finished at the end of this year, he said. VNS