Hanoi to inspect pavements’ stone paving

Stone paving for pavements along streets will be closing supervised following a request from the chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.

A worker paves a pavement in Hanoi.

The request was released after reports that the work in some districts was not good quality.

Chung also called for the speeding up of work to ensure traffic safety and urban beauty.

The Hanoi Department of Construction will found an inspection team to supervise the stone paving of pavements in the capital city.

The municipal People’s Committee also asked concerned organisations to improve rubbish collection and spread water to wash roads to ensure environmental hygiene.

The Department of Finance should work with organisations to urge trees are inspected ahead of the flood season, especially trees in schools and hospitals to minimise problems caused by fallen trees.

The Department of Construction was told to work with concerned companies to run a pilot project to install lighting systems with wind and solar power in Phu Xuyen District.

The local authority also asked the Department of Transport and the city police to focus on treating overloaded vehicles, illegal coaches and coach stations. — VNS

Peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s Hanoi Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at some photos taken by German photographer Hans-Peter Grumpe between 1991 and 1992 depicting local residents spending their time around Ho Guom, also known as Sword Lake, in the heart of Hanoi.