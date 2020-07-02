Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi to inspect pavements’ stone paving

 
 
02/07/2020    17:51 GMT+7

Stone paving for pavements along streets will be closing supervised following a request from the chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.

A worker paves a pavement in Hanoi.

The request was released after reports that the work in some districts was not good quality.

Chung also called for the speeding up of work to ensure traffic safety and urban beauty.

The Hanoi Department of Construction will found an inspection team to supervise the stone paving of pavements in the capital city.

The municipal People’s Committee also asked concerned organisations to improve rubbish collection and spread water to wash roads to ensure environmental hygiene.

 

The Department of Finance should work with organisations to urge trees are inspected ahead of the flood season, especially trees in schools and hospitals to minimise problems caused by fallen trees.

The Department of Construction was told to work with concerned companies to run a pilot project to install lighting systems with wind and solar power in Phu Xuyen District.

The local authority also asked the Department of Transport and the city police to focus on treating overloaded vehicles, illegal coaches and coach stations. — VNS

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at some photos taken by German photographer Hans-Peter Grumpe between 1991 and 1992 depicting local residents spending their time around Ho Guom, also known as Sword Lake, in the heart of Hanoi.

Hanoi will adjust 16 bus routes due to repairs being conducted on Thang Long Bridge this month.

 
 

Other News

.
Taiwanese drug trafficker sentenced to death in Vietnam
Taiwanese drug trafficker sentenced to death in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court on July 2 handed down a death sentence on a Taiwanese citizen charged with trafficking an extremely large amount of heroin from Vietnam to Taiwan.

Hanoi to adjust 16 bus routes due to Thang Long Bridge repair
Hanoi to adjust 16 bus routes due to Thang Long Bridge repair
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Hanoi will adjust 16 bus routes due to repairs being conducted on Thang Long Bridge this month.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian July 2
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian July 2
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Four more COVID-19 patients recover, total hits 340

Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  3 giờ trước 

A mobile exhibition giving visitors an insight into the historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos was opened in Huong Hoa district, Quang Tri on July 1.

Traffic safety improves in first half of the year due to pandemic, laws
Traffic safety improves in first half of the year due to pandemic, laws
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Traffic safety situation in Vietnam had improved greatly in the first half of this year, largely due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and two new laws, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has said.

Peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s Hanoi
Peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  4 giờ trước 

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at some photos taken by German photographer Hans-Peter Grumpe between 1991 and 1992 depicting local residents spending their time around Ho Guom, also known as Sword Lake, in the heart of Hanoi.

HCM City hospital performs liver transplant without foreign doctors’ assistance
HCM City hospital performs liver transplant without foreign doctors’ assistance
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Doctors at the University Medical Centre in HCM City have performed liver transplants for 11 patients two years after being trained in the procedure by doctors from South Korean’s ASAN Medical Centre.

Two suffocate in Cao Bang cave
Two suffocate in Cao Bang cave
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Two people in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang have been found dead in a local cave.

International University students win prizes at University Physics Competition
International University students win prizes at University Physics Competition
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Three student teams at International University from the space engineering programme under the Vietnam National University-HCM City won prizes at the 10th University Physics Competition.

Suspected case in HCM City negative for SARS-CoV-2
Suspected case in HCM City negative for SARS-CoV-2
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A 31-year-old man from Indonesia suspected of having COVID-19 has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Traffic accidents in Vietnam down 19 pct. y-o-y in first half
Traffic accidents in Vietnam down 19 pct. y-o-y in first half
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The National Committee on Traffic Safety has announced that Vietnam saw a 19 percent year-on-year decline in the number of traffic accidents in the first half of this year - the biggest fall in many years.

Careful planning needed for rice crop: expert
Careful planning needed for rice crop: expert
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Le Thanh Tung, deputy head of the Department of Plant Cultivation, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, speaks on the need to develop a long-term plan to cope with drought in the south-central region.

HCM City's last bookbinder keeps craft alive
HCM City's last bookbinder keeps craft alive
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Twenty to 25 years ago, when the Internet was not as well developed as it is now in Vietnam, a bookbinder was still a famous high-paying job.

Cliff fall turns into fight for survival
Cliff fall turns into fight for survival
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

For many people, chances of survival are slim after a fall off a cliff. But something extraordinary happened to a man named Đ.B.B., hailing from northern Quang Ninh Province.

What’s in a name?
What’s in a name?
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Recent news of a maths professor at a US community college asking one of his students to “Anglicise” her name made headlines around the world, while the offending email was widely shared on social media.

A mother-in-law breaks the mould
A mother-in-law breaks the mould
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

There is an old Vietnamese custom that a pregnant bride has to enter her husband’s house through the back door instead of the front door. If she chooses the front door, the bride will bring bad luck to the groom’s family.

Ethnic soldiers proudly serve on Son Ca Island
Ethnic soldiers proudly serve on Son Ca Island
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22 giờ trước 

Lieutenant Pham Cong Giap and Thap Van Hoan are two special soldiers working on the Son Ca (Sand Cay) Island.

Vietnam’s perfect response
Vietnam’s perfect response
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing short of perfect, according to a survey of our readers.

Vietnam faces highest unemployment for a decade
Vietnam faces highest unemployment for a decade
SOCIETYicon  01/07/2020 

As of June, 30.8 million people aged over 15 have been laid off, lost jobs or got fewer wages due to fewer work hours because of Covid-19, according to the Department of Employment.

A foreigner with mild COVID-19 symptoms found in HCM City
A foreigner with mild COVID-19 symptoms found in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  01/07/2020 

A foreign national has tested mild positive for SARS-CoV-2 after displaying symptoms relating to the deadly virus at FV Hospital in District 7 of Ho Chi Minh City, according to a statement issued by local health officials on July 1.

Latest news

