Hanoi university uses robot for mask wearing reminders

Hanoi University of Engineering and Technology has piloted the use of a robot to remind its staff to wear masks for Covid-19 prevention.

The robot named FUSO or Future Solution was made by a group of experts and students from the Hanoi University of Engineering and Technology which is an arm of Vietnam National University, Hanoi, by the end of last year. It was initially aimed to serve as a tour guide at museums and exhibitions.

The robot



However, amid the worsening Covid-9 epidemic, the robot is used to remind people to wear masks and use hand wash.



The product can recognise people who do not have a mask and then will tell them about this. The robot can be put at public places, offices or apartment buildings.



Chu Duc Trinh, vice headmaster of the university, expected that the product would be widely used. Dtinews