27/03/2020 21:24:53 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Hanoi university uses robot for mask wearing reminders

 
 
27/03/2020    12:54 GMT+7

Hanoi University of Engineering and Technology has piloted the use of a robot to remind its staff to wear masks for Covid-19 prevention.

The robot named FUSO or Future Solution was made by a group of experts and students from the Hanoi University of Engineering and Technology which is an arm of Vietnam National University, Hanoi, by the end of last year. It was initially aimed to serve as a tour guide at museums and exhibitions.  

 

  The robot


However, amid the worsening Covid-9 epidemic, the robot is used to remind people to wear masks and use hand wash.

The product can recognise people who do not have a mask and then will tell them about this. The robot can be put at public places, offices or apartment buildings.

Chu Duc Trinh, vice headmaster of the university, expected that the product would be widely used. Dtinews

HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms

HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms

A team of researchers from the Eastern People's Military Hospital have finished detailed designs for a robot to clean and disinfect rooms of those quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

National teleconference to ease COVID-19 impact
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is set to chair a national teleconference between the Government and localities in the next few days to discuss measures to deal with impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Fears over rapid spread in Italy's south
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

As the worst-hit northern region sees improvements, concerns are growing over poorer southern areas.

Vietnam reports five more COVID-19 cases, total reaches 153
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on March 26 evening announced five new cases that tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number in the country to 153.

Coronavirus: Australia reverses 30 minute hair appointment rule
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Barbers and hairdressers have been allowed to remain open, despite coronavirus restrictions.

Coronavirus travel: China bars foreign visitors as imported cases rise
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

From Saturday, foreigners will not be allowed into China - even if they have visas.

PM orders cancellation of events of more than 20 people to curb COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered cancellation of meetings and events with more than 20 people over the next several weeks as part of preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The grim milestone came as Donald Trump predicted the US would get back to work "pretty quickly".

Compulsory medical declaration required for all bus passengers
VIDEOicon  12 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has asked for compulsory medical declarations for all passengers on domestic flights and public transport. 

Youth pioneers taking social responsibilities seriously
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

It has been a week since Tran Diem My, a student of Hanoi Medical University, began volunteering.

VN health workers’ sacrifices mark COVID-19 fight
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

Personnel working in quarantines, hospitals and centres for diseases prevention and control across the country have been working hard as thousands of Vietnamese return home from abroad amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Medical face masks can be reused with microwave method: expert
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

Used cloth masks and disposable medical masks can be reused if they are sprayed with disinfectant and microwaved at 800W for a minute, the director of the Institute for Occupational Safety and Environmental Health has said.

Overseas students: stay put or return home
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

"Go home please, people are rushing home and so should you!"

VN Health Ministry urges people to stay at home to prevent COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health has urged people to stay at home and only leave their homes for a handful of special reasons.

Vietnamese overseas advised to stay calm amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

Vietnamese people living abroad have been advised to stay calm, practice social distancing and exercise preventive measures against the COVID-19, an official told the Vietnam News Agency on March 25.

HCM City strives to keep number of COVID-19 cases within 300
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has asked relevant agencies to further strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control measures so that the number of cases in the city is contained within 300.

Health ministry calls for testing kit donation and imports
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health has called on units to import or look for sponsorship and donation of internationally-made medical equipment and SARS-CoV-2 testing kits.

VN Education Ministry plans to streamline curriculum amid long school closure
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The curriculum will be streamlined in the second semester of the 2019-20 school year but will ensure students received fundamental knowledge.

Coronavirus: Why some countries wear face masks and others don't
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

Step outside without a face mask in Hong Kong and you'll get looks. That's not true elsewhere. Why?

Pick yourself up with a Coronaburger
VIDEOicon  26/03/2020 

A Hanoi takeaway is making burgers with a twist. The burder buns are crafted to look like the coronavirus.

Memorial service for martyrs held in Ha Giang
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/03/2020 

A memorial and reburial service for remains of 10 martyrs, who laid down their lives during the struggle to defence the northern border, was held at Vi Xuyen National Martyr Cemetery in the northern border province of Ha Giang.

