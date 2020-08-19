Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/08/2020 14:59:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi: West Lake Temple closed after crowds flock to worship

20/08/2020    13:56 GMT+7

Hanoi authorities have closed the Tay Ho (West Lake) Temple for virus prevention after hundreds of people were seen visiting the place on the first day of the seventh lunar month.

Ngàn người chen chân không giãn cách, phủ Tây Hồ tạm đóng cửa

The West Lake Temple on the first day of the seventh lunar month.

To mark the first day of the seventh lunar month, crowds of people went to West Lake Temple to pray for luck and prosperity.

Although the temple’s management took social distancing measures and asked visitors to sanitise their hands, an estimated 4,000 people still gathered at the gates.

During a meeting with the Hanoi Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on August 19, Hanoi's Vice Chairman Ngo Van Quy asked the authorities in Tay Ho District explained the large number of people at the West Lake Temple.

Do Anh Tuan, chairman of Tay Ho District People's Committee, said they had sent employees to inspect all religious premises, especially West Lake Temple, and asked them to strictly follow all preventive measures including allowing no more than 30 visitors in the same yard.

Tuan said everything was still under control in the morning of August 19. However, more people came in the afternoon and the prevention work was affected.

West Lake Temple Management Board said they had announced that visitors must follow prevention rules but many people still didn't wear face masks or maintain a safe distance from each other. Many people also didn't wash hands before entering.

Tran Thi Van Anh, deputy director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said they had worked with the authorities in Quang An and Tay Ho to raise public awareness about prevention measures when they visit West Lake Temple but the number of visitors was high because lunar July is when Vu Lan and the Amnesty of Unquiet Spirits Festival is held.

 

Since August 19, stricter social distancing measures have been put in place in public areas in the capital city.

Food and beverage establishment in the capital must arrange seats at least one metre apart and partitions are encouraged.

Staff at restaurants and cafes must wear masks and measure customers’ temperatures. Hand sanitiser must be available while frequently-contacted objects should be cleaned regularly.

Local authorities advised citizens not to go out unless it is really necessary, not to gather in big crowds outdoors and wear face masks when staying outside.

Thanh Nam

Hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against COVID-19

Hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against COVID-19

Eateries throughout the capital have deployed a range of protective measures in an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears

Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears

State-owned Hospital E in Hanoi has decided to suspend receiving patients and visitors from 8pm August 19 after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected.

 
 

Other News

.
Reporters accused of extortion receive prison sentences
Reporters accused of extortion receive prison sentences
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

More cases of journalists blackmailing businesses have been discovered and prosecuted in the last three years.

Additional day off for National Day from 2021
Additional day off for National Day from 2021
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

On the occasion of the National Day 2021 (September 2), employees will have one extra day off , raising the total number of paid days off in the country to 11.

Hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against COVID-19
Hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Eateries throughout the capital have deployed a range of protective measures in an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

One new coronavirus case detected in Hanoi, total increases to 984
One new coronavirus case detected in Hanoi, total increases to 984
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health this morning reported one more fresh case of COVID-19, taking the national infection tally to 984.

Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Military Hospital 175 is the first responder to emergency evacuation requests from the Spratly Islands' medical detachments.

Youths confident in Vietnam’s future development: Survey
Youths confident in Vietnam’s future development: Survey
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Respondents generally have positive perceptions of Vietnam and are optimistic about the future of their country, according to the British Council’s Next Generation Vietnam survey, which was released on August 19.

Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Torrential rain over the past few days has triggered flash floods and landslides across northern mountainous provinces, killing six local people, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 19
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

COVID-19 outbreak in Da Nang, Quang Nam to be under control by late August: Official

Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

State-owned Hospital E in Hanoi has decided to suspend receiving patients and visitors from 8pm August 19 after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected.

Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed four more locally transmitted coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 993, the Ministry of Health announced at 6pm, August 19.

Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Until last night many roads in HCM City's eastern part were flooded deeply, causing traffic paralysis. For year, flooding has been remained a big problem for the city.

Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, HCM City Police should work with the People's Court to sue individuals who illegally enter the city, Chairm Nguyen Thanh Phong, said at a meeting with district authorities yesterday.

Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

All restaurants and cafes must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said vice-chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

The North-South Expressway will be equipped with a smart traffic system when put into operation to ensure efficient management and operation of vehicles, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Vietnam recorded 989 cases of Covid-19, of which 520 cases were cured and 25 died. 

Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Duong Bao Tien, a 12th grader majoring in English at Luong Van Chanh High School for the Gifted in Phu Yen province, has been offered scholarships from 15 schools in the US.

Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

All relevant localities were told to carefully prepare for typhoon Higos, which is forecast to bring torrential rains, flash floods and landslides to northern mountainous provinces until Sunday.

Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

All restaurants and cafes in Hanoi must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has warned the country looks set to face new COVID-19 hotspots in the community in the coming days and urged localities to stay vigilant to quickly detect new infections.

Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Local experts said the Ministry of Public Security should consider the necessity and the cost of the new ID card issuance.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 