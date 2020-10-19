Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City aims to give NCD screenings to over 12,000 residents

20/10/2020    10:15 GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City aims to give screenings for non-communicable diseases (NCD) such as high blood pressure and diabetes to more than 12,000 local residents aging above 40 in 2020.

HCM City aims to give NCD screenings to over 12,000 residents hinh anh 1

The target was given during a recent conference to launch the Transforming the Non-communicable Disease Response project, which was jointly held by the Ministry of Health’s Department of Preventive Medicine and non-governmental organisation Programme for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH).

Dr. Nguyen Tuyet Nga, Head of PATH Office in Vietnam, said that about 18.9 percent of people in Vietnam are living with high blood pressure, while 4.1 percent suffer diabetes. The ratios have been on the rise.

Eight in every 10 deaths in Vietnam are caused by non-communicable diseases, she said, stressing the need for greater attention to the prevention of the diseases.

She said that in 2020, PATH has coordinated with the Department of Preventive Medicine to implement the Transforming the Non-communicable Disease Response project in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and central Khanh Hoa province.

Spanning from 2020 to the end of 2022, the project aims to enhance access to NCD prevention and treatment services by increasing localities’ engagement and the project’s sponsorship.

 

In HCM City, from September this year, the project has been conducted in District 8, where is home to about 180,500 people aged above 40.

Screening services have been given in 16 local health stations, while 97 volunteers have engaging in communication activities to raise public awareness of the prevention of the diseases.

The project targets providing screenings for about 12,250 people, including about 1,470 people diagnosed with high blood pressure and diabetes getting treatment.

Doctor Nguyen Huu Hung, Vice Director of the HCM City Department of Health, said that NCD is rising among the community, but public awareness of the diseases remains modest.

He said that over the years, the city has implemented many programmes to control the diseases in the community, including a project to screen for high blood pressure which has been underway since 2016 with the support of PATH./.VNA

 
 

.
Disabled teacher with a passion for maths
Disabled teacher with a passion for maths
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Nguyen Duc Truong is a maths teacher at Da Ton Junior School in Hanoi’s Gia Lam District. He is loved by his students not only for his knowledge, but also for the extraordinary energy he uses to overcome a physical condition he suffers.

Vietnam leads in digital transformation in education: UNICEF
Vietnam leads in digital transformation in education: UNICEF
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Rana Flowers, Chief Representative of UNICEF in Vietnam, said Vietnam is leading other countries in digital transformation in the education sector.

All 22 bodies in Quang Tri's landslide recovered
All 22 bodies in Quang Tri's landslide recovered
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Eight more bodies of soldiers and officers missing in a severe landslide in Huong Hoa district of central Quang Tri province were found on October 19.

Female teachers overcome mountains for children
Female teachers overcome mountains for children
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Female teachers in the northern mountainous province of Son La have overcome challenges and remained unwaveringly dedicated to teaching the region’s knowledge-thirsty ethnic minority children.

HCM City pilots QR code on street signs
HCM City pilots QR code on street signs
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Transport has piloted the installation of QR readers under street name signs that provide the streets’ historical facts, background information and designated names.

Hanoi strives to develop infrastructure
Hanoi strives to develop infrastructure
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Ahead of Hanoi's upcoming Party Committee Congress, Vu Ha, deputy director of the city's Department of Transport, talks about his department’s plans to improve transport infrastructure in the capital.

HCM City reaches vocational training targets
HCM City reaches vocational training targets
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vocational training programmes in HCM City have narrowed the gap between employers' expectations and employees' qualifications thanks to cooperation between vocational schools and businesses.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 19
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 19
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Forum highlights international co-operation in education

At least 84 dead, 38 missing in floods in central provinces
At least 84 dead, 38 missing in floods in central provinces
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

At least 84 people have died and 38 others remain missing in floods and landslides which have ravaged 10 provinces in the central and central highlands region over the last few days.

Major bus stations in HCM City improve services
Major bus stations in HCM City improve services
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

In addition to new upgrades to Mien Dong Bus Station, the quality of major bus station systems in HCM City has improved in recent years.

Report finds domestic violence the cause of more than 70 percent of divorces
Report finds domestic violence the cause of more than 70 percent of divorces
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

More than 70 per cent of divorces in the past 10 years could be attributed to domestic violence, according to a recent report from the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism.

Low overhead, high impact project brings support to Vietnamese orphans
Low overhead, high impact project brings support to Vietnamese orphans
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

It rained non-stop the night Phung Thi Hoan couldn’t sleep. She was worried about the makeshift kitchen, which was about to collapse anytime. And the rainy season was coming.

Eight more imported COVID-19 cases recorded
Eight more imported COVID-19 cases recorded
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

Vietnam confirmed eight new imported COVID-19 cases from 6am-6pm on October 18, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Poverty eradication key to sustainable development: PM
Poverty eradication key to sustainable development: PM
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

The Party and State always consider poverty eradication a key and urgent task of sustainable development, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the annual charity programme “the entire nation joining hands for the poor” on October 17.

Meeting discusses support for flooding-hit areas in central region
Meeting discusses support for flooding-hit areas in central region
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

Downpours in the central region will continue in coming days, heightening the risk of flash floods and landslides, heard a meeting of the Office of the permanent Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on October 18.

Vietnam – representative of UNESCO’s values
Vietnam – representative of UNESCO’s values
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

Since its entry to UNESCO in 1976, Vietnam has worked closely with UNESCO and its members to promote peace, development, solidarity and cooperation between nations and protect cultural values.

Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Norway
Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Norway
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Norway on a flight of Qatar Airways on October 16-17.

Quang Tri: 22 soldiers missing in landslide
Quang Tri: 22 soldiers missing in landslide
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

Twenty two military soldiers and officials are missing after a landslide engulfed their camp in the mountainous area of Quang Tri province early October 18.

Vietnam reports no COVID-19 cases early October 18
Vietnam reports no COVID-19 cases early October 18
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam remained at 1,126 on October 18 morning as no new infections were recorded over the last 12 hours, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

US announces assistance to Vietnam to cope with storm aftermaths
US announces assistance to Vietnam to cope with storm aftermaths
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

The US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J.Kritenbrink on October 17 announced an initial 100,000 USD in disaster relief funds for Vietnam to address the immediate humanitarian needs of vulnerable communities in areas badly hit by Tropical Storm Linfa.

