Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/04/2020 01:03:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City and Binh Duong asked to trace nail-spreaders on national highway

 
 
22/04/2020    07:51 GMT+7

The National Traffic Safety Committee has asked the Traffic Safety Department in HCM City and Binh Duong Province to verify media reports on nails spread along stretches of National Highway No 1.

HCM City and Binh Duong asked to trace nail-spreaders on national highway

A motorbike rider stung by a "nail trap" on HCM City's National Highway No 1. — Photo kinhtedothi.vn

Thanh Niên (Youth) newspaper recently reported that the nails, which were set as a trap for those travelling on the road to damage their tyres, have been found along a section of National Highway No 1 passing through HCM City and Binh Duong Province. 

Nails were found mostly on the section from HCM City's new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station to the National Historical and Cultural Park in Di An Township, Binh Duong Province.

This act is designed to gain illicit profits and seriously threaten traffic safety for people and means of transport, according to the traffic committee.

Localities were required to verify the newspaper's report and strictly handle individuals who commit violations (if any) and determine the responsibility of relevant agencies in managing traffic order and safety in their localities.

 

Localities should strengthen patrols and handle violations related to traffic safety and ensure people comply with traffic laws.

Residents who volunteered to collect the sharp objects should be commended.

Police in southern Dong Nai Province’s Bien Hoa City recently detained and started legal proceedings against a mechanic for deliberately damaging other people's property by spreading nails on National Highway No 51.

The mechanic admitted he purchased the metal shards to cut them into sharp nails and spread them along National Highway No 51 near his shop, aiming to earn a profit from fixing flat tyres of his victims.  VNS

Dong Nai Province: Mechanic caught spreading nails on national highway

Dong Nai Province: Mechanic caught spreading nails on national highway

Police in southern Dong Nai Province’s Bien Hoa City have detained and started legal proceedings against a mechanic for deliberately damaging other people's property.

 
 

Other News

.
India coronavirus lockdown: Broke tourists rescued from cave
India coronavirus lockdown: Broke tourists rescued from cave
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The six tourists moved into a cave after running out of money when India went into lockdown.

Opportunity for Vietnamese universities to accelerate digital transformation
Opportunity for Vietnamese universities to accelerate digital transformation
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

In order not to interrupt education and training due to Covid-19 outbreak, many universities in Vietnam have proactively implemented e-learning methods.

Coronavirus: World risks ‘biblical’ famines due to pandemic – UN
Coronavirus: World risks ‘biblical’ famines due to pandemic – UN
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The number of people facing starvation could almost double, the World Food Programme warns.

No new COVID-19 cases for 5.5 days straight, WHO official commends VN's response
No new COVID-19 cases for 5.5 days straight, WHO official commends VN's response
SOCIETYicon  22/04/2020 

Vietnam continued to record no new COVID-19 cases for five and a half days, according to Tuesday's afternoon report, while experts urged continued observance of social distancing measures.

Irish court tries man for suspected connection with Essex lorry deaths
Irish court tries man for suspected connection with Essex lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Irish police said Ronan Hughes, who had been arrested in the country for his accused connection with the death of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a refrigerated lorry in Essex last October, appeared at Dublin's High Court today.

Coronavirus: Italy PM Conte says lockdown exit plan coming
Coronavirus: Italy PM Conte says lockdown exit plan coming
SOCIETYicon  22/04/2020 

On Tuesday, Italy recorded a drop in the number of people currently infected for the second day in a row.

HCM City seeks to be listed among medium-risk cities for COVID-19 transmission
HCM City seeks to be listed among medium-risk cities for COVID-19 transmission
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

HCM City is seeking approval to be removed from the list of 12 provinces and cities at high risk of COVID-19 transmission and instead be placed at a medium risk level after April 22,

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 21
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Vietnamese believe the country will recover quickly after COVID-19

Five people arrested in HCM City loan shark apps bust worth $4.2 million
Five people arrested in HCM City loan shark apps bust worth $4.2 million
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

HCM City Police have broken up a payday loan ring headed by Chinese nationals, with some 60,000 debtors suffering cutthroat interest rates of 1,095 per cent per year.

Vesak 2020 celebration to be held online
Vesak 2020 celebration to be held online
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

The 2020 Vesak Festival will be broadcast live on Youtube, Facebook, Butta and Phatsuonline, as well as An Vien TV due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students start returning to school in low-risk provinces after months off
Students start returning to school in low-risk provinces after months off
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

The northern province of Thai Binh and Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau were the two first localities in Vietnam to let students return to schools on Monday after an extended closure due to COVID-19.

Few provinces resume passenger coaches despite eased restrictions
Few provinces resume passenger coaches despite eased restrictions
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

From April 17, inter-provincial passenger coaches can travel between 35 provinces at low risk of COVID-19 infection, but so far, few coach operators have resumed operations.

Elderly thrilled with pension deliveries
Elderly thrilled with pension deliveries
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Nguyen Dac Tuu, 76, of Nguyen Trai Ward, Ha Dong District, Hanoi, was very happy when his pension for April and May was brought to him at home.

COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’
COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’
PHOTOSicon  21/04/2020 

Like in the midland or lowland regions, ‘Rice ATMs’ have also been set up in mountainous areas to share difficulties with local minority people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Coronavirus lockdown protest: What's behind the US demonstrations?
Coronavirus lockdown protest: What's behind the US demonstrations?
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Why these Americans protesting during a pandemic - explained.

Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19
Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

A policewoman and two frontline coronavirus workers were among the 18 victims who died.

Support for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Support for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

An outpouring of support has been shown for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, including providing free rice for underprivileged people and supporting poor teachers and students.

New decree aims to tackle Vietnamese labourers illegally staying overseas
New decree aims to tackle Vietnamese labourers illegally staying overseas
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

A new Government decree has been issued detailing increased fines for agencies that illegally send workers overseas and for workers who overstay their permits.

Coronavirus: Hope as Italy records first fall in active virus cases
Coronavirus: Hope as Italy records first fall in active virus cases
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

The small but symbolic fall is a "positive development" in the fight against the virus, officials say.

Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident
Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

A man wanted in connection with the death of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in Ireland, according to Essex police.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 