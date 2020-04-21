HCM City and Binh Duong asked to trace nail-spreaders on national highway

The National Traffic Safety Committee has asked the Traffic Safety Department in HCM City and Binh Duong Province to verify media reports on nails spread along stretches of National Highway No 1.

A motorbike rider stung by a "nail trap" on HCM City's National Highway No 1. — Photo kinhtedothi.vn

Thanh Niên (Youth) newspaper recently reported that the nails, which were set as a trap for those travelling on the road to damage their tyres, have been found along a section of National Highway No 1 passing through HCM City and Binh Duong Province.

Nails were found mostly on the section from HCM City's new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station to the National Historical and Cultural Park in Di An Township, Binh Duong Province.

This act is designed to gain illicit profits and seriously threaten traffic safety for people and means of transport, according to the traffic committee.

Localities were required to verify the newspaper's report and strictly handle individuals who commit violations (if any) and determine the responsibility of relevant agencies in managing traffic order and safety in their localities.

Localities should strengthen patrols and handle violations related to traffic safety and ensure people comply with traffic laws.

Residents who volunteered to collect the sharp objects should be commended.

Police in southern Dong Nai Province’s Bien Hoa City recently detained and started legal proceedings against a mechanic for deliberately damaging other people's property by spreading nails on National Highway No 51.

The mechanic admitted he purchased the metal shards to cut them into sharp nails and spread them along National Highway No 51 near his shop, aiming to earn a profit from fixing flat tyres of his victims. VNS