Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 13:01:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City develops plan for underground spaces

22/09/2020    13:23 GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are developing a plan for design and construction of underground spaces around metro line stations as part of an effort to renovate its inner districts and develop infrastructure in the next five years.

HCM City develops plan for underground spaces
A rendered image of a 45,000-sq.m underground shopping mall under the Ben Thanh central station of city’s first metro line. Photo courtesy of the Management Authority for Urban Railways

Ly Khanh Tam Thao, head of the city Department of Planning and Architecture’s Technical Infrastructure Management Department, said underground development is an important part of the city’s 2025 master plan adjustments.

“The city wants to create an underground space full of state-of-the-art public facilities to best serve its citizens,” he added.

Development of underground spaces will focus initially on the city’s central area, covering 930ha in districts 1 and 3, Binh Thanh District, and a part of District 4.

Underground areas, especially near metro stations and the Ben Thanh Central Station, will be built and developed into commercial centres over a period of years, even after the metro lines are opened.

The 20km metro line No.1 will extend from Ben Thanh Market in central District 1 to Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9. It is expected to be operational in late 2021. The line runs through districts 1, 2, 9, Binh Thanh and Thu Duc, and neighbouring Binh Duong Province. 

Museums and other cultural spaces, as well as other works such as drainage and flood prevention projects, will also be built in underground spaces, according to Thao.

The city has also planned for underground parking spaces, but nothing has been put into use yet.

Delayed underground complex

The Ben Thanh underground trade complex, however, is likely to be delayed because it has not attracted investors, according to the Department of Planning and Investment.

The department said the 6.8 trillion VND (293.49 million USD) construction would not be done together with the first Ben Thanh underground station of first metro line. As a result, the ground would have to be dug twice, possibly affecting the metro’s operation.

Approved in 2016, the underground complex was originally scheduled to be finished at the same time as the first metro line in 2021.

The city has assigned the Management Authority for Urban Railways to draw up a plan to execute the underground complex. It has also organised an international contest to choose the best designs for the complex.

The Ben Thanh Central Station will be the hub of the city’s metro lines, where they will converge. The connections between the underground complex and the metro line will allow residents to enjoy both facilities in the same space.

The underground complex would be built on an area of 45,000 sq.m, starting from the Ben Thanh Central Station to the city’s Opera House. The commercial section would make up 18,000 sq.m, while the remaining space would be reserved for underground hallways and a public square.

Recommendations

Experts have recommended the city seek advice from foreign consultants on ideas for planning, spatial design, and management regulations for the underground complex at the Ben Thanh Central Station.

The Department of Planning and Architecture will organise a forum to discuss the development of the underground space with experts, residents and businesses.

Hoang Tung, deputy director of the Department of Planning and Architecture, said that underground work would need a huge amount of investment and time, affecting water resources and the environment.

The plan must ensure an efficient use of land as well as compatible connections with existing structures on the ground, he said, adding that it must also meet the requirements of underground water, security and defence.

Dr. Vo Kim Cuong, former director of the Department of Planning and Architecture, said the core issue involved in the underground project would be the locations of the construction work, which will depend on factors like geology and water resources.

Geological and hydrological surveys and assessments, therefore, must be carried out first.

Ha Ngoc Truong, vice chairman of the HCM City Road, Bridge and Port Association, a consultant for the city’s two metro lines, said most of the stations would be underground on the first metro line.

The scope of the research for underground planning, therefore, should not be limited to the downtown area and Thu Thiem new urban area, but should also be based on metro stations in other districts as well, he said. VNA

 
HCM City to launch international design contest for Ben Thanh station

HCM City to launch international design contest for Ben Thanh station

Foreign and domestic consulting firms have been welcomed to submit designs for the underground space of the Ben Thanh station in District 1 as part of a competition recently approved by the HCMC government.

 
 

Other News

.
Luxury hotels ready to receive guests quarantined after arrival
Luxury hotels ready to receive guests quarantined after arrival
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Eight hotels in Hanoi, selected to lodge people during quarantine, are ready to receive guests. The room rate is set at VND1.2-4 million per day.

Trial begins in HCM City of group involved in police station bombings
Trial begins in HCM City of group involved in police station bombings
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

The People’s Court of HCM City on September 21 opened a trial of 17 suspects - who are members of “Trieu dai Viet” (Viet Dynasty) - charged with “terrorism to oppose the people’s administration” in line with Article 113 of the 2015 Penal Code.

Passengers must spend 6 days at concentrated quarantine centers after entering VN
Passengers must spend 6 days at concentrated quarantine centers after entering VN
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

With two continuous tests of negative results after their entry, those who enter Vietnam to work for a period of over 14 days can go home or to their accommodations for self-isolation, according to the latest Ministry of Health’s temporary guide.

Hanoi authorities propose VND65trn for Metro Line 5
Hanoi authorities propose VND65trn for Metro Line 5
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Hanoi has submitted a proposal to invest over VND65trn (USD2.7bn) in Metro Line 5 project linking Van Cao Street and the Hoa Lac High-tech Park.

Personnel training begins for HCM City’s first metro route
Personnel training begins for HCM City’s first metro route
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Training of personnel who will operate and manage HCM City’s metro line No 1 has begun, according to the HCM City Urban Railway Company Ltd No 1 (HURC 1).

Strategy developed to wipe out HIV-AIDS
Strategy developed to wipe out HIV-AIDS
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Associate Professor Nguyen Hoang Long, Director General of the Vietnam Administration for HIV/AIDS Control, talks about the country’s fight against the virus over the last 30 years.

Sending grass-based bags to the world
Sending grass-based bags to the world
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

With a desire to make use of traditional materials combined with modern leather to create environmentally-friendly products, Tran Van Hung in Thanh Hoa province has been making bags from grass for over two years.

Who should benefit from government COVID relief packages?
Who should benefit from government COVID relief packages?
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Nearly eight months since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, more than 950,000 people have died from the disease.

Mekong Delta farmers wait for floodwaters
Mekong Delta farmers wait for floodwaters
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta’s upstream areas are waiting for the flood season, which brings sediment to rice fields and other areas of aquatic resources. 

PM urges site clearance of key transport projects in the south
PM urges site clearance of key transport projects in the south
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent an urgent order to HCM City and Dong Nai Province authorities to complete site clearance for the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway project in the fourth quarter of this year.

Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit
Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Two days after bartering central Vietnam, storm Noul has left six dead and 112 injured while damaging tens of thousands of houses across the region.

An old-fashioned market that evokes nostalgia
An old-fashioned market that evokes nostalgia
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

The old-fashioned Van Phuc market opens on thr 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th and 30th of lunar month, in Ha Dong district, Hanoi. The market attracts many people, including those who come here as a habit.

Ha Tinh: big, beautiful office buildings remain unused after commune merger
Ha Tinh: big, beautiful office buildings remain unused after commune merger
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

After 80 communes in the central province of Ha Tinh were merged to form 34 new communes, the big and beautiful office buildings of the governments of 46 communes have been abandoned.

Hanoi struggles to find drivers for metro line
Hanoi struggles to find drivers for metro line
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line is expected to go into operation in late 2021 but Hanoi authorities have only received 60 applications for the line's drivers.

Hanoi locals ignore COVID-19 warnings as pedestrian streets reopen
Hanoi locals ignore COVID-19 warnings as pedestrian streets reopen
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Numerous residents of the capital could be spotted not wearing face masks in public areas around Hoan Kiem Lake on the first day of the reopening of the pedestrian streets, despite the ongoing threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vietnam rises to 57th on list of world’s most powerful passports
Vietnam rises to 57th on list of world’s most powerful passports
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Vietnam has climbed to 57th on a list of the most powerful passports in the world, according to the latest report by Haley Passport Index issued in September.

Barbers trim the cost of hair cuts for people in Mekong Delta
Barbers trim the cost of hair cuts for people in Mekong Delta
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Le Van Vung, the owner of four hair salons in Can Tho City, regularly organises trips offering free haircuts to needy people in remote areas of the Mekong River Delta.

Student with maximum score 30/30 in B-exam group studies 8 hours a day
Student with maximum score 30/30 in B-exam group studies 8 hours a day
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

With a total 30/30 score for three B-group exam subjects, Nguyen Le Vu has become the only examinee achieving a maximum score on these subjects at the national high school final examination.

Vietnam to resume some international flights, set up quarantine process
Vietnam to resume some international flights, set up quarantine process
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

The aviation authorities of China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan (China) have asked Vietnam to clarify the immigration process, isolation and medical requirements for international flights.

No new cases recorded on late Sept. 20, keeping COVID-19 tally unchanged
No new cases recorded on late Sept. 20, keeping COVID-19 tally unchanged
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

The COVID-19 tally in Vietnam remained at 1,068 as of 6pm of September 20, as there were no new infections to report over the last 12 hours.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 