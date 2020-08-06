HCM City-Long An roads to be widened to cope with growing traffic

HCM City and its neighbouring Long An Province plan to widen seven roads that connect each other by 2025 at a cost of VND24.4 trillion (US$1.05 billion).

The HCM City-Trung Luong Expressway connects HCM City with Long An Province.

“Work on these roads, which are currently facing severe traffic congestion, will start next year,” Nguyen Hoai Trung, deputy director of the Long An Department of Transport, said.

They are now four-lane roads that are 18-22m wide, and will be expanded to six lanes and 40m.

Work to widen Nguyen Van Bua Road (the city’s Hoc Mon District) - ĐT824 road (Long An) will cost VND2.8 trillion.

Highway 50 from the city’s Binh Chanh District to Can Giuoc District in Long An will cost VND1.5 trillion.

Le Van Luong Street (Nha Be District) - ĐT826C (Can Giuoc District) will cost VND1 trillion.

Long Hau Street (Nha Be) - DT826E (Can Giuoc) will cost VND5.1 trillion.

The two localities have also agreed to build a new 8.6km road parallel to Highway 50 between Binh Chanh and Can Giuoc districts at a cost of VND4.3 trillion.

Long An also plans to build a new 7.5km road between its Duc Hoa District and the north-western part of HCM City at a cost of VND6.4 trillion.

The city will extend its Vo Van Kiet road to connect with provincial roads 822, 823, 823B and 825 (Duc Hoa District) at a cost of VND3.3 trillion.

The two sides also plan to widen 16 more roads after 2025.

Long An is situated in an advantageous location in the Southern Key Economic Region, serving as a bridge between HCM City and the Mekong Delta’s 12 provinces and one city.

Ring roads

Meanwhile, HCM City has urged the Ministry of Transport to speed up construction of ring roads No 3 and No 4 at a cost of more than VND154 trillion ($6.6 billion) to reduce congestion in and around the city and strengthen its links with neighbouring provinces.

Work on a 16km section of Ring Road No 3 has begun while Ring Road No 4 remains on paper.

The VND55.8 trillion ($2.4 billion) former will be 90km long and pass through the city and Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Long An provinces.

Construction has been divided into four sections.

Ring Road No 4 will be a 198km expressway running through HCM City and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Long An provinces.

It is expected to cost around VND99 trillion ($4.3 billion).

Ring Road No. 3 will be linked to national highways 1A and 22, and the Ben Luc-Long Thanh, HCM City-Trung Luong, HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay and HCM City-Moc Bai expressways.

It will reduce the travel time between various localities and reduce the number of vehicles entering the city, helping reduce traffic jams and accidents there. VNS

