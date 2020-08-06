Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City-Long An roads to be widened to cope with growing traffic

06/08/2020    17:37 GMT+7

HCM City and its neighbouring Long An Province plan to widen seven roads that connect each other by 2025 at a cost of VND24.4 trillion (US$1.05 billion).

HCM City-Long An roads to be widened to cope with growing traffic

The HCM City-Trung Luong Expressway connects HCM City with Long An Province. 

“Work on these roads, which are currently facing severe traffic congestion, will start next year,” Nguyen Hoai Trung, deputy director of the Long An Department of Transport, said.

They are now four-lane roads that are 18-22m wide, and will be expanded to six lanes and 40m.

Work to widen Nguyen Van Bua Road (the city’s Hoc Mon District) - ĐT824 road (Long An) will cost VND2.8 trillion.

Highway 50 from the city’s Binh Chanh District to Can Giuoc District in Long An will cost VND1.5 trillion.

Le Van Luong Street (Nha Be District) - ĐT826C (Can Giuoc District) will cost VND1 trillion.

Long Hau Street (Nha Be) - DT826E (Can Giuoc) will cost VND5.1 trillion.

The two localities have also agreed to build a new 8.6km road parallel to Highway 50 between Binh Chanh and Can Giuoc districts at a cost of VND4.3 trillion.

Long An also plans to build a new 7.5km road between its Duc Hoa District and the north-western part of HCM City at a cost of VND6.4 trillion. 

The city will extend its Vo Van Kiet road to connect with provincial roads 822, 823, 823B and 825 (Duc Hoa District) at a cost of VND3.3 trillion.

The two sides also plan to widen 16 more roads after 2025. 

Long An is situated in an advantageous location in the Southern Key Economic Region, serving as a bridge between HCM City and the Mekong Delta’s 12 provinces and one city. 

 

Ring roads

Meanwhile, HCM City has urged the Ministry of Transport to speed up construction of ring roads No 3 and No 4 at a cost of more than VND154 trillion ($6.6 billion) to reduce congestion in and around the city and strengthen its links with neighbouring provinces.

Work on a 16km section of Ring Road No 3 has begun while Ring Road No 4 remains on paper.

The VND55.8 trillion ($2.4 billion) former will be 90km long and pass through the city and Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Long An provinces.

Construction has been divided into four sections.

Ring Road No 4 will be a 198km expressway running through HCM City and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Long An provinces.

It is expected to cost around VND99 trillion ($4.3 billion).

Ring Road No. 3 will be linked to national highways 1A and 22, and the Ben Luc-Long Thanh, HCM City-Trung Luong, HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay and HCM City-Moc Bai expressways.

It will reduce the travel time between various localities and reduce the number of vehicles entering the city, helping reduce traffic jams and accidents there.  VNS

Real estate booms in HCMC's suburban areas

Real estate booms in HCMC's suburban areas

The real estate market is picking up in the areas surrounding Ho Chi Minh City as inner-city options become limited and the infrastructure of these provinces is improving.

North-South Expressway faces lack of funds

North-South Expressway faces lack of funds

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said that it has been difficult to mobilize credit capital for the huge eastern North-South Expressway project.

 
 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 6
Some 1,700 visitors register to leave Danang, accept quarantine requirements

Hard-working technicians at Da Nang lab seek COVID-19 infection cases
The Da Nang Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been busy on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 over the past 10 days due to Da Nang's administration accelerating mass testing.

Measures implemented to ensure safe high school exam
The national high school graduation exam will take place as scheduled on August 8 to 10 across Vietnam, except in regions with ongoing outbreaks and strict social distancing measures have been applied.

Bidding to open for North-South Expressway project
The Ministry of Transport will launch bidding for 13 packages related to three North-South Expressway sub-projects on August 8.

Vietnam will reach the second peak in 10 days
The number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam will continue to rise and the second wave will reach its peak in the next 10 days, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.

Mekong Delta begins relief work after being battered by heavy rains, winds
Authorities in the Mekong Delta are mobilising personnel and funds to provide relief and rehabilitation after houses, crops and dykes were damaged by the impact of tropical storm Sinlaku in the last few days.

Quang Nam, Da Nang increase SARS-CoV-2 testing
The central province of Quang Nam and Da Nang City have accelerated mass testing for the coronavirus.

Students flock to Temple of Literature to pray for high scores
Many students have visited the Temple of Literature in Hanoi to pray for luck and good results in the coming high school graduation exams.

Hanoi now at "very high" risk of COVID-19 transmission: chairman
Hanoi has raised its COVID-19 alert level as it is currently at "very high" risk of coronavirus transmission, according to Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.

Region-based minimum wage likely to remain unchanged in 2021
The region-based minimum wage will not be adjusted in 2021, said Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh, Chairman of the National Wage Council, at a meeting in Hanoi on August 5.

Vietnamese, Lao localities jointly bust cross-border drug trafficking ring
The Border Guard in the central province of Quang Tri worked with security forces in Laos' Savannakhet province to arrest five Lao suspects as a result of an expanded investigation into a ring trafficking drugs from Laos to Vietnam.

Young people found 'seed library'
Hai Dang, 27, and Minh Thu, 34, and their group members have spent many months connecting gardens to create a "seed library".

HCM City warns unmasked residents of fines starting tomorrow
As residents have recently been giving little heed to the health authority's advice to wear masks in public amid the surge in new Covid-19 cases,

Niche inventions lessen load on farmers
Despite just a few years of schooling and with little in the way of formal training in mechanical engineering, Nguyen Thanh Hung from Hong Ngu District in Dong Thap is nonetheless famed locally

Energy sector to go on recruitment drive this year: report
The energy sector is likely to see a sharp increase in hiring during the rest of the year, recruitment company Navigos Group has said in a report released recently.

Coronavirus strain in Da Nang outbreak more infectious, but not deadlier: experts
The new outbreak has caused public concern after causing eight deaths in a week, Vietnam's first since the onset of the pandemic.

Planning on Red River banks need pushing up
Hanoi has created urban development plans for the banks of the Hong (Red) River, yet problems remain due to lack of flood and dyke planning.

Brave doctors head to Da Nang to fight outbreak
As thousands of tourists fled Da Nang after the COVID-19 outbreak sprang up in the central city, dozens of leading doctors went in the opposite direction, towards the danger.

HCM City prepares scenario for 50 new COVID-19 cases
The city must prepare facilities and human resources for at least 50 new COVID-19 cases, HCM City Party Committee secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan said at a recent meeting  with the Steering Board for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Congested, dangerous HCM City street to be widened
HCM City plans to widen a section of Nguyen Duy Trinh Street in District 9, one of the city's accident hotspots, to 30m at a cost of more than VND800 billion (US$34.5 million).

