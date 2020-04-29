HCM City offers COVID-19 relief to struggling foreigners

HCM City has provided relief to struggling foreigners living in the city to help them overcome the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vice President of the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) Nguyen Van Manh (second from the left) hands over financial aid to Cuban Consul General to HCM City Lopez Arguelles (third from the left) to support pandemic-hit Cubans in the city.

On April 29, Vice President of the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) Nguyen Van Manh and President of the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Organisation Truong Thi Hien presented financial aid to Cuban Consul General to HCM City Lopez Arguelles to support Cubans in the city who are facing difficulties because of the pandemic.

Arguelles thanked the southern city for the aid, saying it will not only encourage Cuban people to overcome the current hardships but also contribute to strengthening the special friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

It was the city’s first relief effort to Cuban expats. HUFO plans to coordinate with local authorities to raise more funds and goods donations for Cubans and people from other foreign countries during this challenging time.

On behalf of the people of HCM City, HUFO President Vuong Duc Hoang Quan handed over more than 23,000 anti-bacterial and medical masks and 100 litres of antibacterial liquid to French Consul General to the city Vincent Floreani on April 28 to aid France’s COVID-19 response.

On the same day, HUFO collaborated with the Vietnam - India Friendship Organisation and the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam to present 5,000 medical masks and 500 bottles of hand sanitiser to students and teachers at the Cao Ba Quat Elementary School in HCM City’s Phu Nhuan district./.