HCM City official calls for solutions to school-parents conflicts

An official in Ho Chi Minh City said it was not fair if the Vietnam Australia International School (VAS) did not allow students to continue attending because of conflicts with their parents.

Parents gather at the Vietnam Australia International School in HCM City to protest against the online study fee policy

Speaking with the media on the sideline of the meeting with the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council on July 10, vice chairman of the municipal people's committee, Duong Anh Duc, confirmed that he has discussed the issue with the local education department.

"This is a private school and they have contracts with the parents," he said. "The parents can sue the school if they can’t solve the problem."

The official said that foreign investors in education in Vietnam should be aware that Vietnamese people value study and they should try to find a solution that does not affect the students.

He, however, advised parents to reconsider their requirements and try to understand the difficulties of the school as this is the first time such a situation occurred.

Many parents have recently been shocked after the VAS refused to admit their children for the new school year due to their conflicts with the school.

In a letter sent to some families dated June 30, VAS wrote: "During the school closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we, despite lots of efforts, have not been able to reach an agreement with some parents. The conflicts have badly affected the studying and teaching environment of our students and teachers."

"To ensure the best benefits and development for your child, we have to inform you that the Vietnam Australia International School cannot admit the student to our school for the 2020-2021 school year," the school wrote.

Sharing about the news, parent Huynh Ngoc, who has two children studying at the school said that she was very shocked when receiving the letter.

"I haven't informed my children about this yet as I'm afraid that they will be hurt.

Ngoc said that she was one among the parents who protested against the school's online study fees during the school closure for virus prevention.

"I asked the school to discuss the online study fees with parents and make some other proposals including improving the quality of meals and teaching, and not changing foreign teachers so often," Ngoc said.

Another parent, Pham Thi Bach Tuyet also received the same letter which she commented as an unfair decision by one of the most costly international schools in the area. She said she was also among the parents who protested against the school's policies on online study fees.

"I was going to come and meet with the school's lawyer to seek an agreement for the conflict when receiving the letter," she said.

Conflicts between VAS and the parents have been going on for many months about the cost of online study fees during the school closure period. More than 100 parents have sued the school over the polices.

VAS has not made any comments on the issue. Dtinews

Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schools Many parents in Hanoi and HCM City are spending a huge amount of money on cram schools for their children who are forced to study heavily at early ages to get in the best primary or secondary schools.