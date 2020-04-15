HCM City police bust gang trafficking drugs from Cambodia

A large-scale drugs trafficking ring which transported narcotics from Cambodia to Ho Chi Minh City has been smashed by the city’s police following a three-month investigation.

The police stated on April 15 that they had successfully arrested six people involved in the group and had seized 11kg of various drugs in the process.

According to investigators, the ring’s leader was identified as Nguyen Thanh Hung, 41, of Hoc Mon district in Ho Chi Minh City.

Hung admitted to taking the drugs from an unknown source based in Cambodia before smuggling them into the southern city where he could sell them to dealers at a profit of approximately VND80 million per kilo.

In addition to seizing a large quantity of drugs, the police also moved to confiscate other paraphernalia found during their search as evidence.

At present, the police are continuing to gather evidence to complete the documents necessary for prosecution of the drug traffickers. VOV