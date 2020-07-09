Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/07/2020 17:49:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City promises support for workers laid off due to pandemic

09/07/2020    16:34 GMT+7

The HCM City Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs would take whatever measures are needed in the second half of the year to safeguard workers’ incomes and jobs, 

which have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Le Minh Tan, its director, has promised.

HCM City promises support for workers laid off due to pandemic hinh anh 1

PouYuen workers in HCM City’s Binh Tan district exit the company after work (Photo: tuoitrenews.vn)

More than 327,000 workers in the city were laid off in the first half, he said. Tourism and other services were the hardest hit with some 4,400 enterprises being affected and 100,000-120,000 workers laid off.

To protect workers’ rights, the department has set up working groups to support businesses and ensure employees are treated in accordance with legal provisions, he said.

“Enterprises that lay off workers must notify them 45 days in advance.”

In addition, companies must have additional support policies for more vulnerable employees such as seniors and pregnant women, he added.

“Of the nearly 2,800 PouYuen workers in Binh Tan district who have been laid off, 745 want to stay in the city. We will look for businesses in the same industry to find jobs for those workers.”

The department is working with eight companies in Go Vap district to recruit 2,222 workers who had been laid off by Hue Phong Footwear JSC in the district, he said.

The department has learnt that a Taiwanese furniture company in Cu Chi would lay off around 800 jobs soon, and is looking for wood manufacturing enterprises seeking to hire workers, he said.

It would also send workers in need of vocational training to vocational centres, he said.

 

According to city authorities, 90 percent of 8,400 enterprises facing difficulties are eligible for the 62 trillion VND (2.7 billion USD) support package of the Government and Resolution 2 of the City People’s Council. The businesses that receive the funding from these two programmes should keep their workers.

The Government has allowed businesses to suspend paying social insurance premiums for their workers, trade union funds and others until the end of the year if they retain them.

According to a survey by the HCM City Statistics Office, nearly 14,000 out of the city’s 16,300 enterprises were affected by the pandemic in the first half, with around 8,400 enterprises suspending operations and thus laying off a large number of employees.

If the pandemic continues in the second half, another 4,800-5,000 enterprises in the services, industrial and construction sectors will be affected and 160,000-180,000 more workers could lose their jobs.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently approved the relief package worth over 62 trillion VND to benefit around 20 million people nation-wide with a focus on workers who lost jobs and incomes and businesses affected by the pandemic.

Under Resolution 42, as of the end of June, HCM City provided financial support worth a total of 560 billion VND to more than 510,000 out of a total of 542,000 people affected by the pandemic.

In March, HCM City authorities approved a support package targeting 600,000 workers and teachers at private pre-schools who lost their jobs and poor families./.VNS

Vietnam's footwear firms forced to lay off workers due to Covid-19

Vietnam's footwear firms forced to lay off workers due to Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic has left tremendous impact on Vietnam's footwear industry, with the lack of production orders and the consequent drop in exports forcing them to lay off employees. 

Vietnam faces highest unemployment for a decade

Vietnam faces highest unemployment for a decade

As of June, 30.8 million people aged over 15 have been laid off, lost jobs or got fewer wages due to fewer work hours because of Covid-19, according to the Department of Employment.

 
 

Other News

.
VN Public Security Ministry warns about online lending apps
VN Public Security Ministry warns about online lending apps
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security has warned about the risk of black credit provided by online lending applications which could threaten social security.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 9
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Indonesia records highest daily jump in COVID-19 cases

Lights given to encourage ethnic minority students go to school
Lights given to encourage ethnic minority students go to school
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

UNESCO in Vietnam and Signify Foundation in Vietnam have provided solar lighting systems and portable solar lamps to more than 5,000 students at 16 secondary schools in remote, disadvantaged areas in three provinces

Three drug trafficking rings busted
Three drug trafficking rings busted
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Drug Crime Investigation Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security recently announced that it, together with relevant agencies, had busted three major drug trafficking rings.

Coronavirus: Harvard and MIT sue over US visa ruling
Coronavirus: Harvard and MIT sue over US visa ruling
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Harvard and MIT say withdrawing visas from foreign students whose courses move fully online is "chaos".

Hanoi approves projects of urban railway No 3 and 5
Hanoi approves projects of urban railway No 3 and 5
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The project of urban railway No 3’s section, connecting Hanoi Station to Hoang Mai District, and the project of urban railway No 5 linking Van Cao – Ngoc Khanh and Hoa Lac have been approved for implementation by Hanoi authorities.

Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The WHO has acknowledged there is evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by airborne particles.

Ventilators witness huge difference in prices
Ventilators witness huge difference in prices
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

With ventilators seen as essential to saving the lives of severely ill COVID-19 patients, the massive pricing gap among breathing machines bought by hospitals nationwide has triggered public scepticism. 

HCM City to hire more teachers, staff for 2020-21 academic year
HCM City to hire more teachers, staff for 2020-21 academic year
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training plans to hire 514 additional teachers and educational staff for schools and continuing education centres in the 2020-21 academic year.

HCM City hospitals switch increasingly to cashless payment
HCM City hospitals switch increasingly to cashless payment
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The shift towards electronic payment is now an established trend with half of HCM City’s public hospitals embracing it, health authorities have said.

VN Health Ministry calls for drastic measures to control dengue fever
VN Health Ministry calls for drastic measures to control dengue fever
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Dengue fever infections could spike nationwide if drastic measures to control the disease are not taken, the Ministry of Health has warned.

Legal proceedings launched against two more Hanoi CDC officials
Legal proceedings launched against two more Hanoi CDC officials
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Police this month started legal proceedings against two more officials of the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) for inflating the price of the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines used for COVID-19 testing.

Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The WHO has acknowledged there is evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by airborne particles.

Coronavirus: Anger over US decision on foreign students' visas
Coronavirus: Anger over US decision on foreign students' visas
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Foreign students whose courses move completely online may have to move universities to stay in the US.

Three drug trafficking rings busted
Three drug trafficking rings busted
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

The drug crime investigation police department announced on Tuesday it has busted three drug trafficking rings nationwide, arresting 17 suspects and seizing tens of kilos of drugs.

47 deaths due to natural disasters this year
47 deaths due to natural disasters this year
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

47 people had been killed and 130 others injured by natural disasters in the first half of 2020, according to a report by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Three tourists drown in Quy Nhon beach
Three tourists drown in Quy Nhon beach
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Three tourists have drowned while swimming at a beach in Quy Nhon City.

Lottery company leaders face up to 16 years in prison for property embezzlement
Lottery company leaders face up to 16 years in prison for property embezzlement
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Leading officials of Dong Nai Lottery Company in the southern province of Dong Nai were sentenced up to 16 years in prison for causing losses of nearly VNĐ79 billion (US$3.4 million), the provincial court announced on Monday.

Parents are worried about new general education program
Parents are worried about new general education program
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

The students entering the first grade in the 2020-2021 academic year will be the first generation to follow the new general education program and study with new textbooks.

First patient has her own kidney transplanted at Hue Hospital
First patient has her own kidney transplanted at Hue Hospital
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

The General Hospital of Hue successfully performed a kidney transplant for a female patient.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 