HCM City's 58-member female police escort team launched

26/08/2020    15:14 GMT+7

HCM City on August 25 morning debuted an all-women police escort unit to lead the motorcades to protect Vietnamese and foreign leaders travelling around the city.

Đội hình 58 bóng hồng lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn đầu tiên ở TP.HCM

The officers participating in the motorcade had undergone a stringent selection process from the leaders of their respective units, and must possess necessary moral attributes, strong political will and a high level of discipline, as well as the ability to improvise quickly according to the situation.

Đội hình 58 bóng hồng lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn đầu tiên ở TP.HCM

Fifty eight team members have received over a month of training on operating specialised vehicles, practised simulated scenarios regarding leading motorcades, honed their observational skills and working under high pressure. 

Đội hình 58 bóng hồng lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn đầu tiên ở TP.HCM

Their most recent duty was leading the motorcade escorting the delegations of the Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Vice Chairwoman of National Assembly Tong Thi Phong on August 16, and their next immediate task is to accompany the delegations participating in the city’s upcoming Party Congress.

Đội hình 58 bóng hồng lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn đầu tiên ở TP.HCM

Afterwards, other than leading and aiding in the transportation of the delegations of important Party, State leaders as well as foreign visitors visiting and working HCM City, the team will be maintained to also carry out routine inspections on the city’s roads.

Đội hình 58 bóng hồng lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn đầu tiên ở TP.HCM

“The image of female traffic police officers on duty on the roads has demonstrated their commitment to fulfil their missions and contributed to raising law compliance among the public,” says Senior Lieutenant Colonel Huynh Trung Phong, head of HCM City’s road and rail traffic police unit.
 

Đội hình 58 bóng hồng lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn đầu tiên ở TP.HCM

Policemen have spent plenty of time undergoing challenging training in order to display their skills in a perfect manner.
 


Đội hình 58 bóng hồng lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn đầu tiên ở TP.HCM

Working as part of the squad is a huge point of pride for everyone involved
 

Đội hình 58 bóng hồng lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn đầu tiên ở TP.HCM
 

Senior Colonel Le Hong Nam, director of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department, offers praise and encouragement to policewomen who overcome difficult weather and family circumstances to successfully complete their tasks.
 

 
Đội hình 58 bóng hồng lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn đầu tiên ở TP.HCM
Đội hình 58 bóng hồng lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn đầu tiên ở TP.HCM
Đội hình 58 bóng hồng lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn đầu tiên ở TP.HCM
Đội hình 58 bóng hồng lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn đầu tiên ở TP.HCM
Đội hình 58 bóng hồng lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn đầu tiên ở TP.HCM

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police Office congratulate the policewomen on completing the training course and wish them luck to fulfill future tasks.
 

Đội hình 58 bóng hồng lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn đầu tiên ở TP.HCM

This is the first unit of its kind in the country.
 

Đội hình 58 bóng hồng lái xe đặc chủng dẫn đoàn đầu tiên ở TP.HCM

The group will be mobilised to go on patrol during the nation’s major holidays.
 

T. Tung

HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers

HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers

The HCM City Women's Police Team, with 58 members, are practicing motorcycle driving and traffic guide skills in preparation for the launch on August 25.

 
 

.
. Latest news

