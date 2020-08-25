HCM City's 58-member female police escort team launched

HCM City on August 25 morning debuted an all-women police escort unit to lead the motorcades to protect Vietnamese and foreign leaders travelling around the city.
The officers participating in the motorcade had undergone a stringent selection process from the leaders of their respective units, and must possess necessary moral attributes, strong political will and a high level of discipline, as well as the ability to improvise quickly according to the situation.
Fifty eight team members have received over a month of training on operating specialised vehicles, practised simulated scenarios regarding leading motorcades, honed their observational skills and working under high pressure.
Afterwards, other than leading and aiding in the transportation of the delegations of important Party, State leaders as well as foreign visitors visiting and working HCM City, the team will be maintained to also carry out routine inspections on the city’s roads.
“The image of female traffic police officers on duty on the roads has demonstrated their commitment to fulfil their missions and contributed to raising law compliance among the public,” says Senior Lieutenant Colonel Huynh Trung Phong, head of HCM City’s road and rail traffic police unit.
Policemen have spent plenty of time undergoing challenging training in order to display their skills in a perfect manner.
Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police Office congratulate the policewomen on completing the training course and wish them luck to fulfill future tasks.
The group will be mobilised to go on patrol during the nation’s major holidays.
T. Tung
HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers
The HCM City Women's Police Team, with 58 members, are practicing motorcycle driving and traffic guide skills in preparation for the launch on August 25.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code