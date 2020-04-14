Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
15/04/2020 10:32:46 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
HCM City’s first metro line trains under final technical check in Japan

 
 
15/04/2020    09:18 GMT+7

Trains for HCM City’s first metro line, which runs between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, are undergoing final technical inspection in Japan, according to the HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railways.

HCM City’s first metro line trains are undergoing final technical inspection in Japan before being brought to Vietnam. — Photo courtesy of HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railways

The testing phase is expected to be completed in the next few months, and the first trains will be delivered to Vietnam by the second quarter of the year, according to Hitachi, the maker of the trains.

Each train features three cars, with a total length of 61.5 metres. They can travel at a maximum speed of 110km per hour above ground and 80km per hour underground. 

Each train can carry up to 930 passengers with room for 147 seats and 783 people standing. 

The train will be extended to carry six cars in the future when demand increases.

The underground infrastructure is now in place in District 1, and work is being done to complete installation of the rail systems, electrical and mechanical equipment, and signals.

When the metro trains arrive in Vietnam, the HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railways will run technical inspections in the upper metro section from Binh Thai to Long Binh depot until the end of this year.

As of February, the completion rate of the entire first metro line had reached 71 per cent. The line is expected to reach 85 per cent of its workload by the end of this year. 

Speaking at a recent meeting, Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the city People’s Committee, said that construction on the line would be sped up this year so it could open by the end of 2021.

HCM City Urban Railway Company Ltd No 1, the operator of the line, is making preparations, and its staff have been sent to Japan to take part in training courses on management and operation.

 

The operator said that it was offering training for 58 drivers of trains. 

Nearly 700 people for management, operation and maintenance positions are needed for the line.

The line is the first of the city’s eight proposed routes. It comprises four main packages and is funded in part through an official development assistance loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Since construction began in 2012, it has faced many problems, including slow fund disbursement and a personnel crisis. 

The line, which is nearly 19.7km long with total investment of VND46.3 trillion (US$1.97 billion), has 14 stations (11 elevated stations and three underground stations) through districts 1, 2, 9, Binh Thanh and Thu Duc and neighbouring Binh Duong Province. 

Construction on the second metro line between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Tham Luong in District 12 is expected to start soon next year and have a trial run and then open in 2026.

The second metro line’s adjusted total capital is about VND47.9 trillion ($2 billion). — VNS 

. Latest news

