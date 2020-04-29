Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/04/2020 16:56:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City schools to reopen from May 4, entertainment facilities remain closed

 
 
29/04/2020    15:24 GMT+7

Schools across Ho Chi Minh City will welcome students back starting from May 4 after a three-and-a-half month break, while beauty spas and entertainment facilities will remain in shutdown.

HCM City schools to reopen from May 4, entertainment facilities remain closed hinh anh 1

Many restaurants in HCM City remain closed although social distancing measures are loosened 

The municipal People’s Committee has assigned the Departments of Education and Training, and Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to make a plan on school reopening, which also includes detailed guidance to ensure COVID-19 prevention and control.

Accordingly, over 87,000 ninth-graders who are about to take their high school entrance exams, and over 63,000 12th-graders who will be taking their high school graduation exams, will go back to school on May 4 and start normal classes the next day.

Students from the fourth to eighth grades, and 10th and 11th graders will start classes from May 11.

Those from the first to third grades will start classes the next day.

Kindergarten classes will reopen between May 18 and June 1.

Meanwhile, on April 28, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem issued a document requiring all departments, sectors, districts, wards and communes to strictly follow Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Directive No.19 on continuing the implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

 

Specifically, the city asked for the continued suspension of beauty spas and entertainment facilities such as cinemas, theatres, bars, karaoke bars and beer clubs.

All religious activities, sports competitions and meetings with more than 30 people are also banned.

The closure will last until the People’s Committee issues a new announcement.

There were no new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam overnight on April 29, keeping the total at 270 and marking the 13th straight day without a new case in the community./.

Commercial centres remain quiet in Hanoi, HCM City after re-opening

Commercial centres remain quiet in Hanoi, HCM City after re-opening

Commercial hubs based in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City appear generally deserted following the decision by local authorities to allow them to re-open after the easing of social distancing came into place from April 23.

Tourist sites to reopen for visitors during the April 30-May Day holidays

Tourist sites to reopen for visitors during the April 30-May Day holidays

Several popular tourist sites in Vietnam will reopen for visitors on the Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays after social distancing rules have been loosened.

 
 

Other News

.
Over 82.6 million USD to support COVID-19 fight
Over 82.6 million USD to support COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Organisations and individuals at home and abroad have donated and registered to donate $82.6 million since the campaign “All people join hands to fight COVID-19” was launched by Vietnam Fatherland Front.

15-20 percent of HCM City primary school students do not study online
15-20 percent of HCM City primary school students do not study online
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

In HCM City, 15-20 per cent of primary school students have not been able to learn online, according to a report by the Department of Education and Training.

Brazilian woman tests positive for COVID-19 after previously given all-clear
Brazilian woman tests positive for COVID-19 after previously given all-clear
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The total number of people testing positive after previously been given the all-clear, now stands at nine.

Vietnam presents 10,000 medical face masks to Azerbaijan people
Vietnam presents 10,000 medical face masks to Azerbaijan people
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  0 giờ trước 

The Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association on April 28 presented 10,000 medical face masks to help people in Azerbaijan fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legal proceedings over bid for medicine package in Dak Lak
Legal proceedings over bid for medicine package in Dak Lak
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Investigative Police Agency of Dak Lak Province has decided to launch legal proceedings against 10 people relating to violations in a bid package for generic drugs at the provincial health department.

VN developing guidelines on plasma therapy to treat COVID-19
VN developing guidelines on plasma therapy to treat COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese health ministry confirmed that they would soon issue interim guidelines on the use of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a possible treatment for the disease.

Ministry orders increase of flight frequency, ease of road transport restriction
Ministry orders increase of flight frequency, ease of road transport restriction
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has ordered more flights to be opened while easing road transport restrictions from April 29.

Ex-Chairman of OceanBank gets two more years in jail
Ex-Chairman of OceanBank gets two more years in jail
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People's Court on Tuesday handed down an additional 10-year jail term to Ha Van Tham, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ocean Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OceanBank), for “breaching accounting regulations

COVID-19 case number stays unchanged, one more positive again
COVID-19 case number stays unchanged, one more positive again
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

There are no new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam overnight by April 29 morning, keeping the total at 270 and marking the 13th straight day without patients infected with the novel coronavirus in the community.

PM calls for continued vigilance against COVID-19 pandemic
PM calls for continued vigilance against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Vietnam has basically pushed back the COVID-19 pandemic as no new cases of community infection have been reported in the past 12 days, but people should still stay vigilant.

Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in HCM City, every day has been a busy one for health workers at Emergency Centre 115.

A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Frontline medical experts working at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (NHTD) have been working tirelessly as they strive to provide care and treatment for patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Enrollment autonomy raises concern about student quality
Enrollment autonomy raises concern about student quality
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Universities are expected to set up their own methods to enroll students this year instead of using the results of the national high school finals.

Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line to start trial run in June
Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line to start trial run in June
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

HCM City’s Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line 1 aims to start trial operations in June in order to meet the official start of services in 2021. 

Old Quarter relocation plan yet to begin after two decades
Old Quarter relocation plan yet to begin after two decades
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Nguyen Dinh Hai's life in a small house on Hang Bac Street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem District isn't easy at all.

Floating classroom helps children in fishing village to integrate into community
Floating classroom helps children in fishing village to integrate into community
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

In the middle of Tri An Reservoir of southern Dong Nai Province, there is a floating classroom for poor children, taught by a 41-year-old monk from a nearby inland pagoda.

Doctors warn of plastic surgery complications
Doctors warn of plastic surgery complications
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

A series of complications due to plastic surgery have raised concerns about safety, while doctors have warned women to be careful in undergoing such procedures.

Universities want to use graduation exam results for enrollment
Universities want to use graduation exam results for enrollment
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

With the school year ravaged by COVID-19 induced school closures nationwide, the all-important high school examinations are set for a slight shake-up, but universities want to stand pat.

No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning as PM issues new instructions
No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning as PM issues new instructions
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday morning, marking twelve days straight without any domestic infections in the community.

Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education
Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Chao Thi Yen, a young woman from the Dao Tuyen ethnic minority in northwest Vietnam has defied challenges to become the first woman from her community to earn a master’s degree abroad through a full-degree scholarship

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 