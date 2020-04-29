HCM City schools to reopen from May 4, entertainment facilities remain closed

Schools across Ho Chi Minh City will welcome students back starting from May 4 after a three-and-a-half month break, while beauty spas and entertainment facilities will remain in shutdown.

Many restaurants in HCM City remain closed although social distancing measures are loosened

The municipal People’s Committee has assigned the Departments of Education and Training, and Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to make a plan on school reopening, which also includes detailed guidance to ensure COVID-19 prevention and control.

Accordingly, over 87,000 ninth-graders who are about to take their high school entrance exams, and over 63,000 12th-graders who will be taking their high school graduation exams, will go back to school on May 4 and start normal classes the next day.

Students from the fourth to eighth grades, and 10th and 11th graders will start classes from May 11.

Those from the first to third grades will start classes the next day.

Kindergarten classes will reopen between May 18 and June 1.

Meanwhile, on April 28, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem issued a document requiring all departments, sectors, districts, wards and communes to strictly follow Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Directive No.19 on continuing the implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Specifically, the city asked for the continued suspension of beauty spas and entertainment facilities such as cinemas, theatres, bars, karaoke bars and beer clubs.

All religious activities, sports competitions and meetings with more than 30 people are also banned.

The closure will last until the People’s Committee issues a new announcement.

There were no new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam overnight on April 29, keeping the total at 270 and marking the 13th straight day without a new case in the community./.

