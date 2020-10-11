Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/10/2020 23:50:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City spells out quarantine rules for arriving foreigners

11/10/2020    23:48 GMT+7

Foreign managers, investors and highly skilled workers coming to work in the provinces of Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Long An, and Tien Giang will be taken there for quarantine when they land at HCM City airport.

HCM City spells out quarantine rules for arriving foreigners
The HCM City Department of Health will not entertain requests from neighbouring provinces and cities to quarantine international arrivals on their behalf. Source https://baotintuc.vn/

The department has called on the provinces to apprise companies about quarantine procedures.

Their health departments need to notify the HCM City Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention or the International Health Quarantine Center of HCM City in advance about flight timings and the identities of the arriving people.

After immigration procedures are completed, the provinces’ agencies have to pick them up and take them to their designated quarantine areas, Nguyen Huu Hung, the department’s deputy head, said.

The city would not accept any request from these seven provinces to quarantine arrivals.

But it would consider quarantine requests from other provinces and cities if they write to the People’s Committee, and put them up at hotels.

On October 8 vice chairman of the city People’s Committee, Le Thanh Liem, instructed department, commune, ward, and district officials to continue taking preventive measures against diseases including COVID-19.

People still have to wear masks in public, regularly wash hands and use sanitisers, should not congregate in large numbers, and maintain social distance.  

 

The People’s Committee has also instructed the department to have enough quarantine facilities on hand for people coming by international commercial flights to avoid a “third wave” of COVID-19.

Binh Duong Province

According to Huynh Thanh Ha, deputy head of the Binh Duong Province health department, the province has so far had more than 2,500 foreign experts coming to work, and all were quarantined as required.

More than 3,000 more are set to arrive soon, and his department is ready to create favourable conditions for them to work in factories.

The province has six COVID patients, all Vietnamese nationals returning from other countries, and they were quarantined on arrival at HCM City airport.

The province has not recorded any incidence of community spread. VNS

Foreign visitors to Vietnam required to pay quarantine, testing fees

Foreign visitors to Vietnam required to pay quarantine, testing fees

So far, Vietnam has offered free-of-charge quarantine and testing for both locals and foreigners.

Quarantine waived for foreigners entering on short-term diplomatic, business trips: Health ministry

Quarantine waived for foreigners entering on short-term diplomatic, business trips: Health ministry

Foreigners entering Vietnam on a short-term working trip may not be subject to 14-day quarantine but there will be a number of conditions attached.

 
 

Other News

.
Two more imported COVID-19 cases reported, bringing VN's tally to 1,109
Two more imported COVID-19 cases reported, bringing VN's tally to 1,109
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded two new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the country’s total caseload to 1,109, as today marks the 39th day without locally acquired infections.

1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi marked
1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi marked
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A ceremony marking the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi was held at the Ly Thai To Garden in downtown Hanoi on October 10 evening.

Another section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
Another section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Mai Dich - South Thang Long Section of Hanoi’s Ring Road No 3, using ODA loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was officially opened to traffic on October 11 after two years and four months of construction.

PM lauds role models in mass mobilisation
PM lauds role models in mass mobilisation
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The PM made the statement while receiving 203 role models in mass mobilisation from localities across the nation on October 10. The youngest is 26 years old, while the oldest is 78.

Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Brunei
Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Brunei
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens were flown home safely on October 11 thanks to joint efforts by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei, Lilama company and budget carrier Vietjet.

VIETNAM NEWS 11/10
VIETNAM NEWS 11/10
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Construction of APEC Park expansion in Da Nang underway

Tropical depression forecast to strengthen into storm
Tropical depression forecast to strengthen into storm
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

A tropical depression centered some 550 kilometers off Quang Nam Province and some 470 kilometers from Binh Dinh Province at 1 p.m. today, October 10 is forecast to strengthen into a storm heading toward central Vietnam in the next 12 hours.

No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 11 morning
No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 11 morning
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases in the community to report on October 11 morning for the 39th consecutive day, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Police arrest Vietnamese people trafficking ‘king pin’
Police arrest Vietnamese people trafficking ‘king pin’
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese man thought to be a major people trafficker has been arrested in the United Kingdom.

Infrastructure development gives Hanoi a new appearance
Infrastructure development gives Hanoi a new appearance
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Those who have travelled far and long and then returned to Hanoi have been amazed by the rapid changes in the capital’s appearance over recent years. 

Flood submerges central Vietnam
Flood submerges central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

Flooding caused by torrential downpours in central Vietnam has taken five lives, injured four people while eight have gone missing.

Vietnam’s skill contests gradually approach world quality
Vietnam’s skill contests gradually approach world quality
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

With adjustments and changes, the national skills contest is coming closer to regional and world quality standards.

The first images of HCM City's metro train and Long Binh depot
The first images of HCM City's metro train and Long Binh depot
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

The first carriages of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train, transported from Kasado port (Japan), arrived in HCM City's Khanh Hoi Port on October 8. They were then transported to Long Binh depot in District 9 on October 10.

Vietnam confirms two more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,107
Vietnam confirms two more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,107
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases, both imported, between 6am and 6pm on October 10, raising the national tally to 1,107, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

International flights to Vietnam suspended, waiting for quarantine standards
International flights to Vietnam suspended, waiting for quarantine standards
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

Air carriers have temporarily suspended international flights to Vietnam to wait for specific instructions on quarantine standards.

Vietnam does well on inequality reduction commitment
Vietnam does well on inequality reduction commitment
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

Vietnam has done well on the Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index (CRII), coming second within ASEAN, and ranking 77 out of 158 countries this year, according to a new analysis from Oxfam and the Development Finance International.

Bringing a measure of happiness to Yen Bai
Bringing a measure of happiness to Yen Bai
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

For the first time ever in Vietnam, a happiness index has been included in a provincial plan for socio-economic development as a key indicator besides conventional metrics such as GDP, poverty rate, employment and social investment.

Helpful boy passes tough competition to medical university
Helpful boy passes tough competition to medical university
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

A medical university has offered free training to a student in Thanh Hoa Province after his moving story of helping a disabled friend at school was shared.

UPM to foster local and regional higher education upgrades
UPM to foster local and regional higher education upgrades
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

Vietnam has introduced university performance metrics, or UPM, to rate national and regional establishments, as well as provide valuable evaluation information of the universities. 

PM asks for non-stop toll collections to go into service immediately
PM asks for non-stop toll collections to go into service immediately
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive to accelerate the application of automated non-stop toll collection services nationwide.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 