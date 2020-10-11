HCM City spells out quarantine rules for arriving foreigners

Foreign managers, investors and highly skilled workers coming to work in the provinces of Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Long An, and Tien Giang will be taken there for quarantine when they land at HCM City airport.

The HCM City Department of Health will not entertain requests from neighbouring provinces and cities to quarantine international arrivals on their behalf. Source https://baotintuc.vn/

The department has called on the provinces to apprise companies about quarantine procedures.

Their health departments need to notify the HCM City Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention or the International Health Quarantine Center of HCM City in advance about flight timings and the identities of the arriving people.

After immigration procedures are completed, the provinces’ agencies have to pick them up and take them to their designated quarantine areas, Nguyen Huu Hung, the department’s deputy head, said.

The city would not accept any request from these seven provinces to quarantine arrivals.

But it would consider quarantine requests from other provinces and cities if they write to the People’s Committee, and put them up at hotels.

On October 8 vice chairman of the city People’s Committee, Le Thanh Liem, instructed department, commune, ward, and district officials to continue taking preventive measures against diseases including COVID-19.

People still have to wear masks in public, regularly wash hands and use sanitisers, should not congregate in large numbers, and maintain social distance.

The People’s Committee has also instructed the department to have enough quarantine facilities on hand for people coming by international commercial flights to avoid a “third wave” of COVID-19.

Binh Duong Province

According to Huynh Thanh Ha, deputy head of the Binh Duong Province health department, the province has so far had more than 2,500 foreign experts coming to work, and all were quarantined as required.

More than 3,000 more are set to arrive soon, and his department is ready to create favourable conditions for them to work in factories.

The province has six COVID patients, all Vietnamese nationals returning from other countries, and they were quarantined on arrival at HCM City airport.

The province has not recorded any incidence of community spread. VNS