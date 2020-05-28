Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/05/2020 15:03:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City steps up inspections of trees at risk of falling

 
 
28/05/2020    14:54 GMT+7

The HCM City Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control has ordered city districts to take timely measures to deal with risks of falling trees during the rainy season, following the death of a student

 who was hit by an uprooted tree on Tuesday at a secondary school.   

HCM City steps up inspections of trees at risk of falling
The scene of an accident where a tree fell and killed a student and injured others sitting under it at a school in HCM City. 

Residents have become increasingly concerned about the number of trees that have fallen during heavy downpours. The rainy season in the southern region lasts between May and November.

According to the Southern Hydro-Meteorological Station, HCM City rainfall was about 40mm on average for the past 10 days, with the southern section of the city having the highest rainfall, about 50-60 mm.

Heavy rains usually carry strong squalls, increasing the risk of knocking down trees and injuring people.

In addition, construction of concrete pavements and sewage systems and burying of underground power cables have undermined trees' photosynthesis and water absorption, weakening plant vitality, according to the station.

Rapid urban development, with houses suffocating the space and underground projects taking up soil and water, has also affected the trees. 

Le Cong Phuong, director of the HCM City Green Tree and Park Company, said that nearly 100,000 trees of all kinds along streets, residential areas and parks are taken care of by the company. 

To minimise damage caused by falling trees, the company's staff regularly check old trees that are at a risk of falling and cut down trees suffering from old age, disease, heart rot or tilting.

However, it can be difficult to accurately assess tree conditions because some trees that look normal might fall at any time, he said. 

 

Phuong said that private schools and companies should periodically check trees on their property. During rainy season, some trees will inevitably fall because of disease or because their roots are not deeply secured in the soil.

Improper care is another cause. Trees receive periodic care based merely on the number of yellow leaves or visible outward manifestation of plant diseases.

Phuong said that residents should avoid standing under trees and travelling on roads during rainstorms, and seek safe shelter as soon as possible. 

Phượng vĩ (flamboyant or royal poinciana) trees are commonly planted at schools but have weak roots. The trees need to be checked regularly and branches pruned before the rainy season so that heavy branches do not uproot the tree, according to Phuong. 

The Department of Transport said it would increase the number of inspections and review of trees that could fall.

The three main types of trees planted on city streets include phượng vĩ (flamboyant or royal poinciana), xà cừ (African mahogany) and me tây (Albizia saman), according to the Green Tree and Park Company.

These kinds of trees can be easily uprooted during heavy rains.

A student died at Bach Dang Secondary School in District 3 and 17 others were injured after a tree fell on them Tuesday morning. The 24-year-old 10-metre flamboyant tree on the school grounds toppled and fell on the group of 18 students sitting under it.

There are more than 122,650 trees lining the city’s streets, including more than 6,000 trees between 15 and 20 years old that are vulnerable to heavy rain and strong winds.  VNS 

One student killed, 12 injured as tree falls at school

One student killed, 12 injured as tree falls at school

A student has been killed and 12 others were injured after a large tree fell on them at a secondary school in HCM City’s District 3 on Tuesday morning.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City doctors report increase in child drowning deaths, injuries
HCM City doctors report increase in child drowning deaths, injuries
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Doctors at children’s hospitals in HCM City have reported a number of drowning deaths of kids and related injuries in recent days.

French, Belgian police arrest 26 people involved in deaths of 39 Vietnamese in UK
French, Belgian police arrest 26 people involved in deaths of 39 Vietnamese in UK
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The French prosecutor's office said on Wednesday that 26 people had been arrested in France and Belgium in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese citizens found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex,

Eleven officials suspended for alleged bribery at Tenma Vietnam
Eleven officials suspended for alleged bribery at Tenma Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Eleven Vietnamese officials involved in tax and post-customs clearance inspections at Tenma Vietnam have been suspended from work for being implicated in alleged bribery.

India coronavirus: Trouble ahead for India's fight against infections
India coronavirus: Trouble ahead for India's fight against infections
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

India's fatality rate remains among the lowest in the world, but the rise in infections is worrying.

Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000
Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The US has seen more deaths (currently 100,047) and infections (1.69 million) than any other country.

Taiwanese man prosecuted for drug trafficking
Taiwanese man prosecuted for drug trafficking
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy on May 27 issued a decision for the prosecution of a Taiwanese national for “trafficking drugs”, in line with Article 250 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

British COVID-19 patient now able to communicate
British COVID-19 patient now able to communicate
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The most critically ill COVID-19 patient in Vietnam is now able to make basic communication with doctors after his dosage of sedatives was reduced on May 27 evening, doctors have said.

HCM City needs hundreds of classrooms for first graders
HCM City needs hundreds of classrooms for first graders
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

HCM City will need more than 400 new classrooms at primary schools to make it possible for all first graders to study a full day as required by the new training programme for the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Use health insurance to tackle child malnutrition
Use health insurance to tackle child malnutrition
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam reported about 700,000 cases of acute malnutrition each year, of which about 230,000 were severe and required medical treatment, 

Road angels want to spread their wings
Road angels want to spread their wings
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A Grab driver is hoping to create a huge network of first responders to help injured road crash victims.

Hanoi enjoys charming beauty of white lotus flowers in full bloom
Hanoi enjoys charming beauty of white lotus flowers in full bloom
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

Areas on the outskirts of Hanoi have seen thousands of white lotus flowers begin to bloom as their charm adds to the elegant beauty around the capital at this time of year.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 27
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 27
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

One Vietnamese returning from Russia becomes latest COVID-19 case in Vietnam

Danang tightens Zika virus prevention after first case confirmed
Danang tightens Zika virus prevention after first case confirmed
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

The central city of Danang has monitored up to 1,000 people after confirming the first Zika patient.

85 percent of articles in international publications are from education sector
85 percent of articles in international publications are from education sector
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A new study by Duy Tan University found that 12,307 articles in international publications in 2019 can be found at Vietnamese addresses, 85 percent of which were by researchers in the educational sector.

Vietnam airports required to tighten Covid-19 prevention measures
Vietnam airports required to tighten Covid-19 prevention measures
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

Local airports are required to keep applying safety protocol against Covid-19 as the pandemic has not been radically wiped out.

An Giang wants to regulate water flow to avoid landslides
An Giang wants to regulate water flow to avoid landslides
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has petitioned the Government for permission to regulate the flow of the Hau River as the potential risk of serious landslide could occur on National Highway 91.

Self autonomy a trend for Vietnamese universities
Self autonomy a trend for Vietnamese universities
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

Nguyen Thu Thuy, Acting Director of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, talks on what universities should do to be considered self-autonomy accredited.

Woman sacked after calling police on black man
Woman sacked after calling police on black man
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

The woman, identified as Amy Cooper, called police saying an African-American man was threatening her life.

Sugarcane farmers in Soc Trang Province unable to sell crop
Sugarcane farmers in Soc Trang Province unable to sell crop
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

Sugarcane farmers in Cu Lao Dung District, the largest sugarcane producer in Soc Trang Province, are likely to lose 150ha of sugarcane since they cannot find buyers for their crop, which is ready for harvest.

Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed black man
Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed black man
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

The FBI investigates Minneapolis police after video shows man being arrested saying "I can't breathe".

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 