HCM City: Thu Thiem 2 bridge to open to traffic by late 2020

Thu Thiem 2 bridge which links district 1 and district 2 in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to open to traffic by late 2020.

Thu Thiem 2 bridge under construction (Photo: VNA)

Dai Quang Minh Real Estate Investment Joint Stock Company invested 3 trillion VND (128.5 million USD) under the form of Build-Transfer (BT) in the project.

The project’s important components have been completed and the bridge is expected to open technically at the end of the year.

The 1,465-metre bridge has six lanes. The 885.7-metre section is a cable-stayed bridge with one main tower shaped like a dragon with the height of 113 metres and leaning toward Thu Thiem area.

With an artful lighting design, the bridge is expected to be a significant architectural sight on Sai Gon river.

Construction is complete on the leading road in District 1 to the bridge, which has four lanes passing through the intersection of Nguyen Huu Canh and Le Thanh Ton streets and linking the intersection of Le Duan and Ton Duc Thang streets.

One short branch of the bridge will be 195 metres long from Cong Truong Me Linh to Ton Duc Thang streets. It will link with the main bridge and go through the Thu Thiem new urban area.

The bridge’s second branch will be 192 metres long from district 2 to district 1. It will link up with Ton Duc Thang street in front of the intersection of Nguyen Huu Canh and Le Thanh Ton streets.

The leading road in district 2 will link to the boulevard in the Thu Thiem new urban area.

Construction on the two branches has not started because of problems in ground clearance. The city is focusing on addressing these problems to ensure that the bridge can open to traffic in early 2021. The bridge’s construction began in 2015, but has been faced many setbacks.

The bridge will improve travel from district 2 to district 1. It is one of the city’s many main traffic infrastructure works to be completed this year.

The value of real estate between the two districts, especially in the Thu Thiem urban area, is expected to rise after the bridge opens./.VNA