Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:32:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City: Thu Thiem 2 bridge to open to traffic by late 2020

 
 
20/05/2020    11:50 GMT+7

Thu Thiem 2 bridge which links district 1 and district 2 in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to open to traffic by late 2020.

HCM City: Thu Thiem 2 bridge to open to traffic by late 2020 hinh anh 1

Thu Thiem 2 bridge under construction (Photo: VNA)

Dai Quang Minh Real Estate Investment Joint Stock Company invested 3 trillion VND (128.5 million USD) under the form of Build-Transfer (BT) in the project.

The project’s important components have been completed and the bridge is expected to open technically at the end of the year.

The 1,465-metre bridge has six lanes. The 885.7-metre section is a cable-stayed bridge with one main tower shaped like a dragon with the height of 113 metres and leaning toward Thu Thiem area.

With an artful lighting design, the bridge is expected to be a significant architectural sight on Sai Gon river.

Construction is complete on the leading road in District 1 to the bridge, which has four lanes passing through the intersection of Nguyen Huu Canh and Le Thanh Ton streets and linking the intersection of Le Duan and Ton Duc Thang streets.

 

One short branch of the bridge will be 195 metres long from Cong Truong Me Linh to Ton Duc Thang streets. It will link with the main bridge and go through the Thu Thiem new urban area.

The bridge’s second branch will be 192 metres long from district 2 to district 1. It will link up with Ton Duc Thang street in front of the intersection of Nguyen Huu Canh and Le Thanh Ton streets.

The leading road in district 2 will link to the boulevard in the Thu Thiem new urban area.

Construction on the two branches has not started because of problems in ground clearance. The city is focusing on addressing these problems to ensure that the bridge can open to traffic in early 2021. The bridge’s construction began in 2015, but has been faced many setbacks.

The bridge will improve travel from district 2 to district 1. It is one of the city’s many main traffic infrastructure works to be completed this year.

The value of real estate between the two districts, especially in the Thu Thiem urban area, is expected to rise after the bridge opens./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Debunking rumours about ethnic group's escape
Debunking rumours about ethnic group's escape
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Rumours spark interest in one of several sub-ethnic groups of the Chứt ethnic minority, located in Minh Hoa and Tuyen Hoa districts of Quang Binh.

Hanoi roads get more expensive by the time
Hanoi roads get more expensive by the time
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Hanoi’s roads are most expensive in the country and are becoming increasingly costly, with prices in the billions of VND per metre.

Vietnamese transgender man gives birth to a baby girl
Vietnamese transgender man gives birth to a baby girl
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

A well-known transgender couple – Minh Khang and Minh Anh – welcomed their first baby on May 16, making the husband Minh Khang the first transgender man in Vietnam to get pregnant and give birth to a baby.

Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

The international community has attributed Vietnam’s remarkable achievements in taking on COVID-19 to the close cooperation between the country’s Government and its people.

Critically ill COVID-19 patient thankful she is still alive
Critically ill COVID-19 patient thankful she is still alive
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Le Tuyet H. was patient number 19. She caught the disease from her niece who had flown back to Vietnam from the UK in March.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 19
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

British COVID-19 patient remains in critical condition

Vietnam to attend international Olympic competitions this year
Vietnam to attend international Olympic competitions this year
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnam will send local students to attend regional and international Olympic competitions this year based on the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Central Highlands: Drought drives people to risk life digging for deep wells
Central Highlands: Drought drives people to risk life digging for deep wells
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Many people in the central province of Gia Lai are risking their life digging for wells without proper equipment as drought continues.

Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho
Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

The happiness to meet Uncle Ho in a short period of time is always unforgettable memories for the revolutionary elderly couple Nguyen Van Luyen and Tran Thi Man.

Repatriation continues to ensure no one is left behind
Repatriation continues to ensure no one is left behind
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Government is making good on its pledge that “no one will be left behind” as it repatriates hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from all over the world.

Trial opens over land management violations at navy service
Trial opens over land management violations at navy service
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

The Military Court of the Vietnam People’s Navy opened a trial on May 18 for a case involving Dinh Ngoc He, alias “Ut troc”, and other defendants on charges of “fraud, appropriation of assets,” 

Hanoi needs vision on development path
Hanoi needs vision on development path
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Dao Ngoc Nghiem, vice president of the Vietnam Urban Development and Planning Association, talks to about what Hanoi should do to develop a master plan for the city  for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2045.

Forcing people to forego COVID-19 aid will be punished: PM
Forcing people to forego COVID-19 aid will be punished: PM
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Local authorities must not force citizens to sign refusals to receive State aid, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed at Friday’s Government meeting on COVID-19. 

Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos
Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  19/05/2020 

Despite being born in foreign countries and having never met Ho Chi Minh, overseas Vietnamese in Laos and Thailand always pay special respect to Uncle Ho. 

Fake cancer drugs appeal trial begins
Fake cancer drugs appeal trial begins
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

An appeal trial for the trade of counterfeit cancer drugs at Vietnam Pharma (VN Pharma) JSC commenced on May 18 in HCM City.

British pilot shows signs of improvement
British pilot shows signs of improvement
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

A British pilot critically ill with coronavirus is showing signs of improvement, according to the COVID-19 treatment sub-committee.

VN Education Ministry issues regulations for online teaching fees
VN Education Ministry issues regulations for online teaching fees
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong has issued instructions regarding tuition fees for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.

Where should Hanoi locate zero milestone?
Where should Hanoi locate zero milestone?
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

The city’s authorities will consult the public before making the final decision about the location of the zero milestone.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 18
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Three more COVID-19 patients given all-clear on May 18

Two men arrested for shooting passersby with air rifle
Two men arrested for shooting passersby with air rifle
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Two men in Hanoi have been arrested after reportedly shooting and injuring pedestrians with an air rifle on Nguyen Thi Dinh Street in Cau Giay District earlier this month.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 