10/08/2020
HCM City tightens control of rental accommodations to prevent COVID-19

10/08/2020    11:59 GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism has asked authorities in all districts to take measures to control the spread of disease in rental apartments and lodging facilities.

Police officers distribute leaflets about COVID-19 control and prevention to residents living in Mieu Noi Apartment Building Complex in HCM City’s Binh Thanh district (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Many types of accommodation services are available in the city, such as Airbnb rentals and rentals booked through online travel agents (OTAs) like Agoda.com and Booking.com.

Most rentals occur in private houses, luxury apartments or high-rise buildings. They face a high risk of spread of disease if there are no strict managerial measures.

Because most property owners have not registered these businesses, it is difficult for authorities to manage them.

To limit the risk, owners of rental apartments have been asked to obtain the personal information of guests, including name, age, address, phone number, current health status, place of departure, and travel history.

All information related to tenants staying at lodging facilities and rental apartments must be sent to the department’s Tourism and Hotel Management Office via email at hoteldivision.tphcm@gmail.com.

Tenants must strictly comply with regulations and recommendations on COVID-19 prevention and control. They must fill out health declarations and report to the owners and medical facilities if they have symptoms related to COVID-19.

Residential security guard forces, apartment management boards and local police have been asked to work closely with the department and local authorities on issues related to disease control and prevention at rental accommodations.

 

Bus suspension

Operations of five public bus routes between HCM City and Dong Nai Province have been suspended since August 4 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dong Nai Province’s Department of Transport said the suspension order would be in place until further notice.

Suspension will occur on Bus Route No 5 from HCM City’s Cho Lon Bus Station to Dong Nai Province’s Bien Hoa Bus Station, Bus Route No 60-1 from HCM City’s Mien Tay (Western) Bus Station to Bien Hoa Bus Station, and Bus Route No 60-2 from the University HCM City of Agro-forestry to Dong Nai Province’s Phu Tuc Bus Station.

The suspension order also applies to Bus Route No 60-3 between HCM City’s Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station and Dong Nai Province’s Nhon Trach Industrial Park, and Bus Route No 60-4 between Mien Dong Bus Station and Dong Nai Province’s Song May Industrial Park.

On August 3, the department also announced it will suspend passenger transport on roads and waterways in the province to other COVID-19 affected provinces and cities./.VNA/VNS

As the disease broke out again in Da Nang in July, many enterprises in HCM City have delayed or cancelled their tourism programmes in the central coastal city.

