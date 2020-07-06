Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City to develop hi-rises along metro line

06/07/2020    17:49 GMT+7

HCM City plans to stop construction of high-rise apartment buildings in downtown areas and focus instead on building such residential complexes along the first metro route in the eastern part of the city comprising districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc.

A view of the under-construction first metro line in HCM City. The city plans to license high-rise residential complexes along the route under a new proposal by the Department of Construction. — Photo: VNE

Under a new proposal for 2021-30 by the Department of Construction, new housing projects must align with the development of technical and social infrastructure and availability of land for public transport and parks.

They must also address city problems such as flooding and congestion and improve its landscapes and residents’ quality of life. 

The focus will be on modern high-rises, increasing the ratio of apartment buildings in new projects, developing housing concomitantly with urban transport infrastructure, and moving people out of slums along canals.

Low-rise housing will be gradually transformed into high-rise housing to ensure efficient use of land that could be used to build new roads, parks and parking space.

In inner districts such as 1 and 3, priority will be given to renovating and replacing existing apartments built before 1975. No new high-rise residential projects will be allowed until 2030.

In districts 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, Phu Nhuan, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, Go Vap and Binh Thanh, the department wants the number of high-rise condo projects limited unless there are plans to install technical infrastructure.

Under the plan, districts along the first metro line will also focus on development of social housing.

The line is expected to be completed by the end of 2020 and commercial operations are likely to begin next year. It will run some 20 kilometres from Ben Thanh in District 1 to Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9.

For the five outlying districts of Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh, Nha Be and Can Gio, priority will be given to projects in new residential areas, especially eco-tourism projects.

Development of new residential areas in the five districts will help reduce the population density in the inner city, according to the department.

In recent years, the construction of a number of high-rise apartments in the city has worsened traffic and adversely affected urban planning, especially in inner districts where populations are dense and roads are narrow. 

 

A number of slums still exist in the city centre, especially along polluted canals, the department said.

HCM City has more than 1.9 million houses, of which 88 per cent are single houses, it said.

According to statistics from the HCM City Development Research Institute, between 1993 and 2010 the city created 770 new residential areas, which attracted two million residents.

Architect Ngo Viet Nam Son attributed such lopsided development to improper urban planning, too much focus on concrete buildings and encroachment of water bodies and greenery.

“HCM City needs to develop a comprehensive urban plan to develop housing that will address the problems.”

The department wants the city to encourage low-cost commercial, rental and social housing to prevent the construction of unlicensed housing in suburban areas.

The developers of the projects will be eligible for loans on easy terms.

The city targets providing housing of 22.8 square metres per capita by 2025. It expects to need an additional 20 million square metres of social housing by then. 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently called on major cities such as HCM City and Hanoi to stop permitting high-rise condo buildings in the inner city and instead develop satellite towns to redistribute the population and workforce to reduce the burden on housing, traffic and employment.  VNS

Food poisoning claims 15 lives over six-month period
Food poisoning claims 15 lives over six-month period
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The initial six months of the year saw 40 cases of food poisoning affect approximately 1,087 people, killing 15 individuals in the process, according to the General Statistics Office.

10,000 units of blood donated nationwide in one month
10,000 units of blood donated nationwide in one month
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Nearly 10,000 units of blood have been collected over the past month during the annual nationwide blood donation campaign Hành Trình Đỏ (Red Journey).

COVID-19: 14 suspect cases detected in Thanh Hoa, closely monitored
COVID-19: 14 suspect cases detected in Thanh Hoa, closely monitored
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Fourteen people in Thanh Hoa province have been suspected of coronavirus infection after their first test and they have all been transferred to Hanoi for further tests and monitoring, according to the provincial Centre for Diseases Control.

HCM City expects more 54,000 new students in the next academic year
HCM City expects more 54,000 new students in the next academic year
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

HCM City schools will have 54,000 students entering primary, middle and secondary schools in the 2020-21 academic year.

Chinese experts resume work on Hanoi metro project
Chinese experts resume work on Hanoi metro project
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A group of 23 Chinese experts have started work on the long-delayed Cat Linh – Ha Dong urban railway line in Hanoi after successfully undergoing a 14-day quarantine period

Long heat wave predicted for Vietnam's northern and central regions
Long heat wave predicted for Vietnam's northern and central regions
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, the northern and central regions will experience a new long heat wave with a highest temperature of over 40 degrees starting from July 6.

Fire burns wood workshop in Vung Tau City
Fire burns wood workshop in Vung Tau City
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A fire broke out at a wood workshop in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province’s Vung Tau City early Monday morning, destroying 300 square metres of the workshop.

Changes in visas for travel to border or coastal economic areas
Changes in visas for travel to border or coastal economic areas
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Government has issued Decree No 75/2020/NĐ-CP with detailed regulations on adopting the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam, also known as Immigration Law 2019, which aims to attract foreign investment.  

Qualifications framework needed to improve labourers’ quality: expert
Qualifications framework needed to improve labourers’ quality: expert
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Nguyen Dinh Duc, a professor from Vietnam National University, speaks about the implementation of the Vietnamese Qualifications Framework and the difficulties training institutes will face when applying the new framework.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 6
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 6
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam safe from COVID-19 over 81 straight days

Northern Lao Cai province hardest hit by heavy rain
Northern Lao Cai province hardest hit by heavy rain
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Torrential rain and heavy floods over the weekend have caused almost damage worth almost a half million USD to northern mountainous provinces.

Brain-eating amoeba: Warning issued in Florida after rare infection case
Brain-eating amoeba: Warning issued in Florida after rare infection case
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A case of a rare brain-eating amoeba has been confirmed in Florida, according to health officials in the US state.

China bubonic plague: Inner Mongolia takes precautions after case
China bubonic plague: Inner Mongolia takes precautions after case
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A rural herdsman tested positive for the infection, which can be treated with antibiotics.

Coronavirus: FDA chief refuses to back Trump's vaccine prediction
Coronavirus: FDA chief refuses to back Trump's vaccine prediction
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The head of the US drugs regulator has cast doubt on President Donald Trump's prediction that a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready this year.

Diphtheria claims three lives, 34 test positive in central Vietnam
Diphtheria claims three lives, 34 test positive in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has asked Central Highlands provinces to take urgent preventive measures against diphtheria after 34 people have tested positive and three have died of the disease there.

Italy migrant crisis: 180 migrants allowed off rescue ship
Italy migrant crisis: 180 migrants allowed off rescue ship
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

After days of stand-off the passengers, who include children, will be taken into quarantine in Sicily.

Iran nuclear: Natanz fire caused 'significant' damage
Iran nuclear: Natanz fire caused 'significant' damage
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Iranian officials say cyber sabotage may be behind the blaze, which damaged a key nuclear facility.

Coronavirus: Australia to close Victoria-New South Wales border
Coronavirus: Australia to close Victoria-New South Wales border
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The border between Australia's two most populous states, Victoria and New South Wales (NSW), is to close after a spike in Covid-19 cases in Melbourne.

COVID-19 in Vietnam - the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt
COVID-19 in Vietnam - the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  9 giờ trước 

I owe a debt to Vietnam. Maybe I can give something back. Maybe I can just be better.

UK offers isolation exemption for 59 countries, including Vietnam
UK offers isolation exemption for 59 countries, including Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The UK government has moved to exempt arriving passengers from undergoing a 14-day period of self-isolation from 59 countries and territories, including Vietnam, when entering Britain as of July 10.

