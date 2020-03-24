HCM City to open free parking space for bus passengers

The HCM City Department of Transport has asked District 1’s People’s Committee to consider opening a free parking space for bus riders' two-wheeled vehicles on Hàm Nghi Street.

Passengers waiting at a bus station on Hàm Nghi Street in HCM City’s District 1.

The department said the free parking space would improve the quality of the bus service and attract more residents to the bus system.

Accordingly, a section of Hàm Nghi Street, which belongs to the city's Public Transport Management Centre, will be used to open the free parking space.

This section runs from Pasteur Street to Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa Street and near the bus station on Hàm Nghi Street.

With more than 30 bus routes departing, the Hàm Nghi Bus Station serves hundreds of passengers per day, mainly university students.

The Public Transport Management Centre will fulfil necessary documents and procedures and submit them to the District 1’s People’s Committee for approval.

Encouraging the use of public transport and limiting individual vehicles are expected to reduce traffic jams in the city. — VNS