HCM City to supply 13 million face masks for students, workers

HCM City will distribute around 12.8 million face masks for local students and environmental workers in the area for Covid-19 prevention.

The VND95-billion (USD4.13 million) donation is expected to benefit over 1.4 million students and environmental workers. Each person will be given with nine antibacterial cloth face masks which can be reused for 10 times.

Among the people, pupils and students account for the majority with 1.255 million. They will be offered the masks right after returning school in the coming time.

The remainder will be distributed to 7,000 environmental workers who frequently face polluted and toxic working conditions.

By the end of last month, HCM City authorities approved VND2.753 trillion (USD117.3 million) fund to support people due to Covid-19, including supplying masks. Dtinews

Vietnam presents medical supplies to US, Japan, Russia, Laos The Vietnamese Government on April 16 presented 200,000 antibacterial cloth face masks to the US government and people to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.