HCMC publicizes new textbooks for academic year 2020-2021

The HCMC Department of Education and Training has announced that textbook set “Inventive horizon" compiled by the Vietnam Education Publishing House was chosen to be official textbooks for first graders in the academic year 2020-2021.

The set was selected as official textbook set because 80 percent schools registered to buy the set “Chan troi sang tao” (Inventive horizon) which is the mere textbooks compiled by authors in the South specifically those in HCMC for the very first time.

At press brief to publicize the official textbook for the new school year, Head of the Department office Nguyen Thanh Trung shared that the Department has made a selection of textbooks for first graders transparently and publicly as per the Ministry of Education and training and the municipal People’s Committee’s directions.

Specifically, the procedures included four steps; firstly, groups of leading educationists studied the sets of textbooks and discussed them; secondly, a scientific council met to re-valuate sets of textbooks based on opinions of groups of educationists; thirdly, the council proposed good sets of textbooks to school managers upon council members’ opinions; and finally, school managers and teachers were given autonomy to select sets of textbooks.

Selection results must be publicized in schools’ bulletins and portal so that parents can buy it for their children for the new school year.

Mr. Trung added that though there have been difficulties due to social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, educational facilities including primary schools implemented the circular 01/2020 /TT-BGDDT well in selecting the textbooks to meet the deadline.

The selection result was reported to the Ministry and the city People’s Committee according to the regulations.

The textbook Chan troi sang tao compiled by a group of authors including authors in HCMC includes dialects of the Southern region to make it familiar with elementary children. Moreover, the textbooks were selected by teachers who directly teach children.

Statistically, schools in 41 cities and provinces have selected Chan troi sang tao; for instance, 90 percent of schools in the Mekong Delta Province of Ben Tre chose Chan troi sang tao while most of schools in the Southern Province of Ba Ria- Vung Tau selected Chan troi sang tao’s literature textbook, textbooks of lessons for citizenship education, and Arts textbooks. SGGP

Dan Thuy

