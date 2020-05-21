Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 22:04:33 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Health ministry considers repatriating British pilot after being treated for coronavirus

 
 
22/05/2020    14:07 GMT+7

Vietnam's most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot, has now been deemed to be coronavirus-free, and the health ministry is considering the option of bringing him back to the UK for further care depending on his condition. 

National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control convened a meeting on Thursday in Hà Nội. 

Assoc. Prof. Lương Ngọc Khuê, Director of the Medical Examination and Treatment Management Department under the health ministry, made the announcement at Thursday's meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. 

The 43-year-old British pilot working for national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, identified as the country’s Patient No. 91, has tested negative six times for the novel strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. A sample of the virus taken from the patient and cultivated in the HCM City Pasteur Institute shows that he has developed immunity and won’t get reinfected by the virus. 

Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City has received the patient from the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases, where he has been treated since he was confirmed to be positive for the virus in mid-March, to continue providing intensive care, treat his underlying conditions, and manage the infections. 

The patient will receive frequent consultations from the leading medical experts of the country to determine the optimal time to carry out a lung transplant operation, as his lung functions have deteriorated and he remains on life support. 

Khuê said via the UK embassy in Việt Nam, the health ministry has not been able to contact any of the patient's direct relatives. They have received information about a relative of the patient in the UK, but there has not yet been any response regarding the patient's treatment and possible repatriation, given that organ transplant can only be conducted with the relative's consent as long as the patient remains unconscious.

Khuê said that a foreign doctor working in medical transport in Việt Nam has contacted him and volunteered to bring the patient back to the UK, but the matter is being considered by the health ministry's leadership. The patient reportedly has no insurance, but the costs for a lung transplant is already covered by donations from a benefactor organisation.

In just a week, more than 59 people – the oldest 76 years old, and the youngest 21 years old – have come forward to register to donate their lungs for the patient following reports of doctors looking at the possibility of a lung transplant to save his life, Khuê said, adding that this showcases the spirit of solidarity and compassion of the Vietnamese people. 

“We are touched and grateful for the goodwill gestures of those who want to donate their organ, but this patient requires the whole two sides of the lung and not just a part of the lung so we are looking for a brain-dead donor,” Khuê continues. 

Another option on the table is to repatriate the patient since he is now treated of COVID-19, but there are many complicating issues that may render the plan infeasible. 

“The patient remains in a coma and still relies on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) for survival, so we need to wait until the patient is awake and recovers, then we can make an appropriate plan,” the health official remarked. 

So far, the treatment for the British pilot has lasted two months and three days, with the patient needing to be placed on life support for 46 days. 

 

The latest CT scan of the patient’s lungs show they have improved by about 20-30 per cent, while the patient’s pulse and blood pressure have stabilised. 

All critical cases treated 

With the British pilot now virus free, all critical COVID-19 cases in Việt Nam have been successful treated, and there have been no deaths so far, Khuê continued. 

He also commented on another serious patient in the country, an 88-year-old woman (Patient No. 161) who suffered from cerebral haemorrhage prior to getting infected with SARS-CoV-2 but has been given the all-clear for the virus after treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội. 

She was then transferred to Bạch Mai Hospital and has also been released from medical care after her situation improved, Khuê told the press. 

COVID-19 Patient No.19, the aunt of the country’s Patient No.17 who marked the second wave of imported cases in Việt Nam in early March after a lull of no new cases when China’s Wuhan remained the world’s epicentre, who suffered from three episodes of cardiac arrest during treatment has also now recovered well. 

She is undergoing physical therapy and is soon to be discharged from the hospital, he noted. 

Managing borders

Regarding the specially arranged repatriation flight bringing 299 Vietnamese home from Thailand, the committee announced that all of them have tested negative for the virus. They were, however, still quarantined on arrival. 

For the repatriation flight from the US, CDC Hà Nội said that all 25 cabin members have tested negative for the virus. 

The health ministry has also responded to the increasing number of requests from foreign-invested manufacturers in Việt Nam and local administrations to allow the entries of foreign experts and technicians into the country to ensure production progress, as the country’s border remains tightly shut against foreigners to prevent imported cases. 

In the procedure, the companies with special entry requests make their case to the provincial or municipal authorities – only technicians and experts are allowed, not low skilled workers. Then the local authorities compile and submit the list to the public security ministry, who will discuss the matter with the transport ministry to arrange the flights, while quarantine sites are prepared. — VNS 

 
 

Other News

.
Court sentences 15 in exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh
Court sentences 15 in exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The People’s Court of Hoa Binh province on May 21 sentenced 15 defendants involved in the 2017-2018 national high school exam cheating scandal

Smoking increases risk of COVID-19 community transmission
Smoking increases risk of COVID-19 community transmission
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Smoking can increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission within the community as it weakens lung function and immune response to infections, an official said.

Liver from Hanoi brings revival to patient in HCM City
Liver from Hanoi brings revival to patient in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A liver donated from an unfortunate brain dead woman in Hanoi has been transported to Ho Chi Minh City for transplant to a local patient, saving him from severe cirrhosis.

Frontline doctors recall the three-month fight against COVID-19
Frontline doctors recall the three-month fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Happy and relieved. That’s how Dr Pham Ngoc Thach, director of the Hanoi-based National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, feels after three months on the frontline battling in the war against COVID-19.

In Vietnam, snake bites a risk in summer
In Vietnam, snake bites a risk in summer
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

As summer arrives, so does an increase in the number of people bitten by venomous snakes.

Hanoi large trees left to die as construction stagnates
Hanoi large trees left to die as construction stagnates
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

Over a hundred of large trees along Hanoi's Kim Ma Street which were relocated to a rented garden for the Nhon-Hanoi railway project are being left to die.

Private nursery schools face teacher shortage
Private nursery schools face teacher shortage
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

Many private nursery schools in HCM City and neighbouring provinces are facing teacher shortage after three-month school closure.

HCMC Hospitals report increase in heat-related illnesses
HCMC Hospitals report increase in heat-related illnesses
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

HCM City and other localities in the south have recorded temperatures of 38-39 degrees Celsius in recent days, leading to more heat-related illnesses, especially among children and the elderly.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 21
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

Eight wide-body aircraft transport Vietnamese medical supplies to US

Convenience stores become ideal heat shelters for Hanoi young people
Convenience stores become ideal heat shelters for Hanoi young people
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

Convenience stores in Hanoi have become ideal heat shelters for many young people amid the blazing hot weather.

12 suspects involved in BIDV violations to be prosecuted
12 suspects involved in BIDV violations to be prosecuted
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The Supreme People’s Court has decided to prosecute 12 people involved in banking operation violations at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

Vietnam to continue testing Covid-19 vaccine on mice
Vietnam to continue testing Covid-19 vaccine on mice
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

Company for Vaccine and Biological Production 1 (VABIOTECH) under the Ministry of Health will conduct a second test of Covid-19 vaccine on mice next month.

Over 1,000 experts coming to Quang Ngai to be quarantined
Over 1,000 experts coming to Quang Ngai to be quarantined
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The central city of Quang Ngai will receive and quarantine over 1,000 foreign specialists coming to work at the Dung Quat Economic Zone and Hoa Phat Steel Company.

Heavy rains forecasted to hit northern, central regions
Heavy rains forecasted to hit northern, central regions
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The northern and northern central regions of Vietnam would face downpours from this evening, May 21, following scorching hot days.

Doctors to transfer British pilot to Cho Ray Hospital before lung transplant
Doctors to transfer British pilot to Cho Ray Hospital before lung transplant
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The country's 91st COVID-19 patient, a British pilot, will be transferred to the intensive care centre in HCM City’s Cho Ray Hospital to have a lung transplant when the patient is healthy enough for the procedure.

Court upholds sentences for defendants in fake medicine case
Court upholds sentences for defendants in fake medicine case
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The High-level People’s Court in Ho Chi Minh City on May 20 upheld the verdict handed down at the first-instance trial in a case involving the “manufacturing and trading of counterfeit medicine”.

Mekong Delta healthcare system growing rapidly, eases pressure on HCM City hospitals
Mekong Delta healthcare system growing rapidly, eases pressure on HCM City hospitals
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The healthcare system in the Mekong Delta has been steadily expanding and becoming increasingly sophisticated, and the large number of choices available now is helping reduce overcrowding at HCM City hospitals.

Legal proceedings launched against deadly wall collapse case in Dong Nai
Legal proceedings launched against deadly wall collapse case in Dong Nai
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The police of the southern province of Dong Nai on May 20 decided to start legal proceedings against the deadly wall collapse case at the Giang Dien Industrial Park.

Learning pressure is the biggest concern for children: survey
Learning pressure is the biggest concern for children: survey
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

A recent survey has found that learning pressure is the biggest challenge children face while staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da Nang authorities asks for changes to building facades
Da Nang authorities asks for changes to building facades
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The People’s Committee of Da Nang has asked the two investors behind high-rise projects to change the glass used on the façade of the buildings by the end of this month.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 