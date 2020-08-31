Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/08/2020 18:14:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine

31/08/2020    17:06 GMT+7

It’s every mother’s nightmare. Late at night, child with a high-temperature and no pharmacy open to buy any medication.

Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
A Medigo shipper delivers medicine to a customer in HCM City. — Photo courtesy of Medigo

That’s exactly the situation single mother Le Thi Bich found herself in.

“That was during the pandemic’s social distancing period and I was alone,” said Bich who lives in HCM City’s District 12.

But that’s to the power of social media, a solution was quickly found.

“I asked for help on my Facebook and my friends introduced me Medigo app. Then I got connected to a nearby pharmacy which was still open at midnight, received consultation from a pharmacist and had medicine delivered to my house.”

The app allows people in HCM City and Hanoi to order medicine or upload their prescriptions to connect directly with a pharmacist who can offer a consultation or have medicine delivered in less than 30 minutes.

Le Huu Ha, founder of Medigo, a one-year-old start-up in the healthcare sector, once experienced the same difficulty as Bich’s when his relatives were in urgent need of medicine at night.

Ha thought he could create an app that helps parents solve the problem.

Medigo app was launched in early 2019 in HCM City and expanded the network in Hanoi early this year.

Via the app, pharmacists and doctors will offer consultations in terms of doses and have the medicine shipped to customers in the shortest time no matter it is daylight or mid-night.

Medigo selects pharmacy partners based on their experience and standards.

“They must adopt Good Pharmacy Practices standards of the health ministry, have large stock and should open until midnight or even overnight,” said Ha.

About 100 drugstores in HCM City and Hanoi have so far collaborated with Medigo.         

Phung Vinh Hien, a resident living in HCM City, said: “I happened to know Medigo on Google when I was trying to search for drug stores opened at night.

“I downloaded the app and it took me two minutes to find a drug store near my house. After a while, I received a call from a pharmacist.”

Pharmacist Bui Van Tuan, owner of a pharmacy on Nguyen Oanh Street, Go Vap District, HCM City said he had been busier since he collaborated with Medigo.

 

“At first I just thought I would give it a try,” he said.

“After several months, sales at my store increased. Customers buy not only drugs but also bandages and even food through Medigo app. I started to learn more about new products to provide consultations to customers.”

For Ha the founder, positive feedbacks from customers are a motivation for his Medigo team to improve their service.

“Although Medigo is a young business, customers can completely trust in the service quality. They can give feedback on pharmacies and consultation quality to our customer service channel,” he told Việt Nam News.

“I believe that online medicine sale service is now an essential demand. When it is combined with consultations of pharmacists and doctors, customers will give priority to the service.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more people tend to select online healthcare services including online pharmacies, remote diagnosing and teleconsulting.

A number of start-ups that apply technology in healthcare in Vietnam and around the world received huge investment in the first months of the year in spite of COVID-19.

Experts predicted that the pandemic was a golden time for healthcare start-ups.

Ha said: “The demand of using online healthcare services has increased during the pandemic. Compared to start-ups in other sectors which saw decrease of 50 to 70 per cent in the first months of the year due to COVID-19, Medigo was lucky to witness growth.

“It is an opportunity and also a responsibility of healthcare start-ups to improve service quality to meet market demand.

“The core value we look for is gaining customers’ trust. The pandemic is temporary and will be over. What remains is trust from customers. The most important thing is the services satisfy customers or not.”

Medigo looks to become an app connecting customers with doctors for healthcare check-ups and treatment as telemedicine is the future plan of the start-up.

“We expect that customers will get connected with doctors, clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, testing labs through online consultation. They will get the treatment therapies while still staying at home.”  VNS

Khanh Duong

Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection

Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has warned the country looks set to face new COVID-19 hotspots in the community in the coming days and urged localities to stay vigilant to quickly detect new infections.

Thriving health apps conquer local market

Thriving health apps conquer local market

The international health emergency currently plaguing the world has initiated a surging demand in digital healthcare in Vietnam, opening doors for telemedicine startups offering solutions that go well with social distancing efforts. 

 
 

Other News

.
Respected teacher of mathematics passes away
Respected teacher of mathematics passes away
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Prof Dang Dinh Ang, an outstanding teacher who made a great contribution to the development of Vietnam’s mathematics, passed away on August 29 at the age of 94.

Female student becomes B-exam group's highest scorer
Female student becomes B-exam group's highest scorer
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Nguyen Tran Ngoc Thao, who scored first in B-exam group at the high-school finals, has been leading an independent life for the last three years.

Quarantine fees set to come into force for entrants from September 1
Quarantine fees set to come into force for entrants from September 1
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

People who enter Vietnam at isolation facilities from September 1 are set to pay quarantine fees, with medical examinations and treatment costs being covered by the State.

Saigon’s 'underworld' market quiet amid Covid-19 pandemic
Saigon’s 'underworld' market quiet amid Covid-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

It was a few days before the full moon day of the seventh lunar month but Thiec market in District 11 - the largest votive market in HCM City, was very quiet. 

Loving photos show conjoined twins after removal of leg cast
Loving photos show conjoined twins after removal of leg cast
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Doctors have removed the casts from the legs of conjoined twins Hoang Truc Nhi and Hoang Dieu Nhi after a month and a half, therefore allowing them to prepare to take their very first steps in life.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 31
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 31
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

 Nearly 350 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from US

Over 93,000 foreigners working in Vietnam
Over 93,000 foreigners working in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

As many as 93,720 foreign labourers have been working in Vietnam as of August 2020, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

National exams reveal poor English
National exams reveal poor English
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

English continued to be the subject which saw the lowest scores in the national final exams this year.

Foreigners join Vietnamese in fighting Covid-19
Foreigners join Vietnamese in fighting Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam is having a difficult time fully containing the spread of Covid-19 and there have been many community infections over the last few days. 

Trio face jail term for smuggling Chinese into Da Nang
Trio face jail term for smuggling Chinese into Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

A Chinese man and two Vietnamese women were sentenced to 5-8 years in prison on August 29 for organising illegal entry into Vietnam.

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case to report on August 30
Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case to report on August 30
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 infections to report on the whole of August 30, and this is the first of such day since July 25, keeping the national count of the pandemic at 1,040.

Irish driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of Essex lorry deaths
Irish driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of Essex lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

A 40-year-old Irish haulier pleaded guilty at Old Bailey Court on August 28 to the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, the UK last October.

Government leader extends greetings to Buddhist dignitaries on major festival
Government leader extends greetings to Buddhist dignitaries on major festival
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on August 30 visited and extended greetings to leaders of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) on the occasion of the Vu Lan Festival 2020.

More Vietnamese citizens arrive home on repatriation flights
More Vietnamese citizens arrive home on repatriation flights
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A total of 145 Vietnamese citizens in especially difficult circumstances in Eastern and Southern Africa together with 570 Vietnamese citizens from Taiwan (China) and Japan have been safely repatriated.

COVID-19: No new cases during 24 hours since epidemic resurgence
COVID-19: No new cases during 24 hours since epidemic resurgence
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

August 30 marked the first day that Vietnam has gone without a new COVID-19 infection caused by community

Reflections on a revolution
Reflections on a revolution
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

At the age of 94, Le Duc Van is no longer at his best, with a hunched back and deteriorating health.

Veteran creates jobs for rural workers
Veteran creates jobs for rural workers
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

Over the years, many veterans from Nam Dinh Province have worked together to improve their economic standing and have created stable jobs for many rural workers.

COVID-19 infection toll remains at 1,040 with 677 recoveries
COVID-19 infection toll remains at 1,040 with 677 recoveries
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

The Health Ministry announced on August 30 morning that there have been no new cases of COVID-19 infection over the past 12 hours, retaining the total number at 1,040, whilst the overall number of fully recovered patients rose to 677.

Women suffer complications from stem cell injections
Women suffer complications from stem cell injections
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

N.T.H, 45, of District 2, HCM City was recently taken to HCM City Hospital of Dermato Venereology with bruises and swelling of her face due to stem cell injection in a local beauty salon.

Hospitals prefer gold-standard treatment for large renal stones
Hospitals prefer gold-standard treatment for large renal stones
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

Many hospitals around the world, including Vietnam's, give priority to removing kidney stones through the skin telescopically because of more dominant advantages compared to open surgeries.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 