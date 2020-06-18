Heatwave continues to hit Vietnam's northern and central regions

Hot weather is expected to continue to hit the North and Central regions in the next few days, with the extreme heat reaching up to 37 degrees Celsius, according to the National Hydrometeorological Forecast Centre.

Hanoi is predicted toexperience high temperaturesover the next few days.

The regions are expected to experience temperatures between 35-37 degrees Celsius on Thursday and low humidity ranging from 40 to 50 per cent, while temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius will last from 11am to 4pm.

The temperature is then forecast to increase more from June 20 in northern and central localities, including Hanoi.

Ultraviolet (UV) indexes in Hanoi and Da Nang today are forecast to reach strong levels, raising the risk of skin damage in direct sunlight.

The UV index updated on weatheronline.co.uk on Thursday morning showed Hanoi hit level 6 (strong) and Da Nang City climbed to level 10 (very strong).

The northern mountain areas are forecast to have occasional showers and thunderstorms tonight, combined with a possibility of tornadoes, lightning, hail and strong winds.

Thunderstorms and rain are predicted to last for the next few days. — VNS