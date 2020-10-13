Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/10/2020 12:04:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Heavy rain, floods wreak havoc in central provinces as new typhoon approaches

13/10/2020    11:48 GMT+7

Ongoing heavy rains and flooding has killed 20 people in central provinces, and 14 more have been reported missing in central provinces, as the country braces for the seventh typhoon to hit this year.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said on Monday afternoon that the low pressure out in the north of the South China Sea (known in Vietnam as the East Sea) had strengthened into a typhoon internationally known as Nangka.

Nangka is forecast to make landfall in the north-central part of Vietnam on Wednesday, while the accompanying rains could cover the central region already battered by torrential downpours over the last few days.

Heavy rain, floods wreak havoc in central provinces as new typhoon approaches
A person in Thua Thien-Hue Province receives food supplies from the military. — VNA/VNS Photo

The centre forecast that central provinces would face heavy rains ranging from 150 to 300mm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control issued an urgent letter on Monday asking the bureau to closely supervise the development of the low pressure system and issue warnings to localities and ships.

Ministries, sectors and localities were instructed to co-operate with and supervise boats and ships operating in danger areas, and keep in contact with their owners.

Authorities also instructed boats and ships to find safe habour and to take measures to ensure the safety of local people and tourists on islands and in coastal areas.

Aquaculture farmers should be kept informed of the development of the low pressure system, the letter said.

The Foreign Ministry was also asked to contact countries and territories to ask for shelter for Vietnamese fishermen.

Deluge

The ongoing downpour, exacerbated by Typhoon Linfa which hit the central region on Sunday morning before weakening to a low pressure area, destroyed a total of 382 houses and flooded 109,034 others, and damaged 108 sections of national highways and 8.6km of provincial highways.

The disaster caused big losses to agricultural production by destroying 584ha of rice, 3,879ha of vegetable, 2,141ha of aquaculture, whilst killing about 150,700 cattle and poultry.

In Da Nang, many communes were submerged by rising floods worsened by water discharged from hydropower reservoirs.

As of 7am on Monday morning, the communes of Hoa Phong, Hoa Nhon, Hoa Lien, Hoa Khuong, Hoa Chau and Hoa Tien were badly submerged, affecting the lives of 3,000 local households in 38 hamlets.

In the mountainous districts of Hoa Vang, Lien Chieu and Cam Le, there was high risk of flash floods and landslides.

At present, 882 households in typhoon-affected areas have been moved to safer areas.

Meanwhile, people in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue are entering their fifth day of flooding and heavy rain.

Rainfall of over 1,000mm flooded areas near the Bo River, badly affecting to districts of Phong Dien and Quang Dien, as well as Huong Tra Township.

Local people have been suffering from food shortages due to disrupted transport.

 

Hoang Sinh, a resident of Phong Hien Commune, told Vietnam News Agency that his family’s food reserves were running due to the prolonged rain and flooding, and they were down to a few packs of instant noodles and rice.

Tran Duc Thien, chairman of Phong Hien Commune, said the local government was trying to reach local households to supply food, drink and medicine.

“The floods surged rapidly and people in low-lying areas could not keep up. Water spilled into their houses submerging them up to one metre,” said Tran Van Hoan from Huong Tra Township.

“The whole family had to move to a neighbour's house. For several days, we only had instant noodles to survive,” said Hoan.

“This is the worst flood since 2006. It has badly affected 70 per cent of local people,” said Pham Cong Phuoc, vice chairman of Quang Thai Commune.

The provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster and Rescue reported that as of 6pm on Sunday, three people had died, while seven were injured and another was missing.

Nineteen houses had, and 53,385 houses and 360ha of crops had been flooded.

More than 100km of coastline from Huong River across Huong Tho Commune and Huong Tra Township was severely damaged by erosion. About 300m of the dyke in Quang Phu Commune, Quang Dien District was also hit.

In Hue, more than 50 per cent of roads in 27 wards and 2,560 houses were flooded as of Monday morning.

In Quang Tri Province, the flooding dramatically increased on Monday morning.

From late on Sunday night, in the upstream area of the Thach Han River, 152 to 277mm fell in Dakrong District.

The downpour made the water in the Thach Han and O Lau rivers reach alert levels.

The river water levels were forecast to continue rising today and next days.

To cope with the situation, Quang Tri authorities have asked the central Government to supply materials and rescue equipment, including two amphibious vehicles, 27 boats, rescue equipment and chemicals for disinfection.

The week-long rain killed six and injured two in the province, with a further six reported missing in the province.

Sections of National Highway 9, the Ho Chi Minh Trail and main roads in the mountainous districts of Dakrong and Huong Hoa have also been badly damaged.  VNS

Floods, heavy rain ravage central region

Floods, heavy rain ravage central region

The central region of Vietnam is experiencing adverse downpours and floods due to being affected by a low pressure.

Central Vietnam told to prepare for dangerous weather

Central Vietnam told to prepare for dangerous weather

The central region is forecast to experience prolonged heavy rains and floods in the coming days due to a low-pressure system in the East Sea that may grow into a tropical depression.

 
 

Other News

.
Typhoon Nangka to affect northern localities
Typhoon Nangka to affect northern localities
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Typhoon Nangka, the seventh arising in the East Sea so far this year, is moving west-northwest at a speed of about 20km over the next 24 hours and is likely to gain strength, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Vietnamese citizens join COVID-19 vaccination programme in Russia
Vietnamese citizens join COVID-19 vaccination programme in Russia
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Eleven Vietnamese citizens working in Moscow, Russia have volunteered to join a Sputnik V vaccine programme to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

VND5.3 trillion section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
VND5.3 trillion section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Mai Dich - South Thang Long Section of Hanoi’s Ring Road No 3, using ODA loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was officially opened to traffic on October 11 after two years and four months of construction.

Shopping online has a high price-tag
Shopping online has a high price-tag
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The restrictions that resulted from the outbreak of COVID-19 saw keen online shopper Hoang Lan Phuong, a 32-year-old official in Hanoi, buy even more than usual with just a few taps on her phone.

East Sea likely to see formation of two storms this week
East Sea likely to see formation of two storms this week
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Two consecutive storms are forecast to emerge from the East Sea later this week, with the current tropical depression likely to strengthen into typhoon No. 7, 

Vietnamese consume double recommended salt intake level daily: health official
Vietnamese consume double recommended salt intake level daily: health official
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Tran Quoc Bao, head of the Non-communicable Diseases Control Division under the Ministry of Health's General Department of Preventive Medicine, talks to local media on the health risks of eating too much salt.

Rehab home for children with cerebral palsy in Ninh Binh
Rehab home for children with cerebral palsy in Ninh Binh
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

In the northern province of Ninh Binh, there is a special home for children suffering from cerebral palsy where they receive intensive care and assistance to fight the disease and integrate into the community.

Mekong Delta farmers hit hard by late floods
Mekong Delta farmers hit hard by late floods
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The current water level on the upstream rivers in the Mekong Delta is very low at present, affecting the livelihood of local residents.

VIETNAM NEWS 12/10
VIETNAM NEWS 12/10
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens

The capital's new look on the banks of the Red River
The capital's new look on the banks of the Red River
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

The construction of billion-USD dollar infrastructure projects will spur growth on the two sides of the Red River, promising to create a miracle for Hanoi’s real estate market in the coming time.

University's high standards cause a shock
University's high standards cause a shock
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Universities across the country on Sunday afternoon began publishing their benchmark score from high school exams for new entrants.

Hanoi now and then through photos
Hanoi now and then through photos
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

Hanoi has changed remarkably, comprehensively through ups and downs and developed in all aspects. The capital has become the largest economic and cultural hub of the country.

Hanoi strives to become smart and creative city
Hanoi strives to become smart and creative city
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

Going back in time to October 10, 1954, thousands of local residents flocked to Hanoi’s streets with flags and flowers to welcome and congratulate Vietnamese soldiers for taking over the capital from French troops.

HCM City spells out quarantine rules for arriving foreigners
HCM City spells out quarantine rules for arriving foreigners
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

Foreign managers, investors and highly skilled workers coming to work in the provinces of Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Long An, and Tien Giang will be taken there for quarantine when they land at HCM City airport.

Two more imported COVID-19 cases reported, bringing VN's tally to 1,109
Two more imported COVID-19 cases reported, bringing VN's tally to 1,109
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnam recorded two new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the country’s total caseload to 1,109, as today marks the 39th day without locally acquired infections.

1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi marked
1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi marked
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

A ceremony marking the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi was held at the Ly Thai To Garden in downtown Hanoi on October 10 evening.

Another section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
Another section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

The Mai Dich - South Thang Long Section of Hanoi’s Ring Road No 3, using ODA loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was officially opened to traffic on October 11 after two years and four months of construction.

PM lauds role models in mass mobilisation
PM lauds role models in mass mobilisation
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

The PM made the statement while receiving 203 role models in mass mobilisation from localities across the nation on October 10. The youngest is 26 years old, while the oldest is 78.

Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Brunei
Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Brunei
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens were flown home safely on October 11 thanks to joint efforts by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei, Lilama company and budget carrier Vietjet.

VIETNAM NEWS 11/10
VIETNAM NEWS 11/10
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

Construction of APEC Park expansion in Da Nang underway

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 