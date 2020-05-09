Heavy rains kill one, injures 12 in northern provinces

Heavy rains and whirlwinds killed one person and injured eight others in the northern midland province of Phu Tho from May 8 night to early May 9.

Whirlwinds tear off roofs of houses in Phu Lac commune, Cam Khe district, Phu Tho province.

The natural disasters also damaged houses and crops in the locality, the provincial steering committee for disaster prevention, search and rescue reported on May 9.

The deceased is in Bac Son commune, Tam Nong district, while the injured are in Phu Tho township, and Tam Nong, Thanh Thuy, Yen Lap and Cam Khe districts.

More than 2,500 schools and houses were damaged, 1,400 hectares of rice and other crops were flooded and 800 heads of poultry were killed.

Competent forces promptly visited the affected localities and families of the victims.

During a field trip on May 9, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Hai ordered mobilising resources to overcome the consequences of the natural disasters.

Also on May 8 night, downpours left four residents in the northern mountainous province of Thai Nguyen injured, and damaged 108 houses, 13 schools and other facilities in the locality.

The disasters destroyed 182ha of rice and other crops, 85ha of industrial plants and 3,700 trees, and killed 2,800 poultry, with total losses estimated at 21 billion VND (909,000 USD)./.VNA