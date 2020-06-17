High-speed boats to connect HCM City, Binh Duong

A new high-speed boat service between downtown HCM City and outlying Cu Chi District through Binh Dương Province will begin early next month.

Tran Song Hai, CEO of Greenlines DP Technology Co Ltd, the HCM City-based boat operator, said the 78km route would take around two hours one way.

The boats will leave Bach Dang Wharf in District 1, go through Thanh Da Peninsula, pick up passengers at Binh Hoa Wharf in Binh Thanh District and Tiamo Wharf in Thu Dau Mot City in Binh Duong, and go on to Cu Chi.

Three high-speed boats with capacities of 150 passengers, 98 and 18 will be deployed.

They will have air-conditioning, television sets, free Wi-Fi, electrical points for charging mobile phones, and water and snacks.

They will leave Bach Dang at 8am and 9am daily and Cu Chi at 2pm and 3pm.

A one-way ticket will cost VND220,000 (US$9.5) for a full trip, VND120,000 ($5.2) between HCM City and Binh Duong, and VND150,000 ($6.5) from Binh Duong to Cu Chi.

Cu Chi, which has an immense network of connected underground tunnels, is one of HCM City’s famous attractions.

Binh Duong is home to a host of attractive places like Dau Tieng Lake, the largest man-made irrigation reservoir in Vietnam, traditional craft villages and spiritual destinations.

Earlier the Quoc Chanh Company Limited announced plans to launch a new ferry service between HCM City’s Can Gio District and Vung Tau City in September. VNS