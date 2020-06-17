Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
High-speed boats to connect HCM City, Binh Duong

 
 
17/06/2020    15:04 GMT+7

A new high-speed boat service between downtown HCM City and outlying Cu Chi District through Binh Dương Province will begin early next month.

A new high-speed boat service between HCM City’s District 1 and Cu Chi District through Binh Duong Province will be inaugurated in early July. — Photo www.baogiaothong.vn

Tran Song Hai, CEO of Greenlines DP Technology Co Ltd, the HCM City-based boat operator, said the 78km route would take around two hours one way.

The boats will leave Bach Dang Wharf in District 1, go through Thanh Da Peninsula, pick up passengers at Binh Hoa Wharf in Binh Thanh District and Tiamo Wharf in Thu Dau Mot City in Binh Duong, and go on to Cu Chi.

Three high-speed boats with capacities of 150 passengers, 98 and 18 will be deployed.

They will have air-conditioning, television sets, free Wi-Fi, electrical points for charging mobile phones, and water and snacks.

They will leave Bach Dang at 8am and 9am daily and Cu Chi at 2pm and 3pm.

 

A one-way ticket will cost VND220,000 (US$9.5) for a full trip, VND120,000 ($5.2) between HCM City and Binh Duong, and VND150,000 ($6.5) from Binh Duong to Cu Chi.

Cu Chi, which has an immense network of connected underground tunnels, is one of HCM City’s famous attractions.

Binh Duong is home to a host of attractive places like Dau Tieng Lake, the largest man-made irrigation reservoir in Vietnam, traditional craft villages and spiritual destinations.

Earlier the Quoc Chanh Company Limited announced plans to launch a new ferry service between HCM City’s Can Gio District and Vung Tau City in September.  VNS

Phu Quoc – Nam Du high-speed boat service opens

Phu Quoc – Nam Du high-speed boat service opens

The high-speed boat route linking the island district of Phu Quoc and Nam Du Archipelago of Kien Hai District, Kien Giang Province, officially opened on December 14.

 
 

More than 20 localities in Vietnam have low birth rate: Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economic engine HCM City has the country’s lowest fertility rate of 1.53, according to the Ministry of Health’s latest report in June. 

Dien Bien People’s Court begins appeal proceedings in rape and murder case
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Appeal proceedings have begun for a group of men who were sentenced to death for kidnapping, raping and murdering a 22-year-old woman.

HCM City seeks to facilitate construction of mega transportation projects
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

HCM City has invested in a number of mega transportation projects in 2016–20 aimed at reducing traffic congestion, according to a report tabled at a meeting between a delegation from the city People’s Council and relevant agencies.

Vietnamese doctors’ treatment protocols save patients severely ill with COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Doctors and scientists in Vietnam who have been using various therapies and medicines to treat COVID-19, a new disease that has no standard treatment protocols, have been able to save a number of critically ill patients.

HCM City schools complain about high tree care cost
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Many schools in Ho Chi Minh City have complained about the lack of finances for taking care of trees on their grounds.

Dak Nong records four cases of diphtheria
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Centre for Disease Control in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on Monday reported that the province has recorded four cases of diphtheria.

California utility PG&amp;E pleads guilty to 84 wildfire deaths
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A California utility has pleaded guilty to the deaths of 84 people in a wildfire, the deadliest US corporate crime ever successfully prosecuted.

Coronavirus: Dexamethasone proves first life-saving drug
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Patients should be given the cheap drug without delay, after "fantastic" trial results, experts say.

Village well in Vietnamese people's life
YOUR VIETNAMicon  6 giờ trước 

The village banyan tree, water well, and communal house yard have become common symbols of a Vietnamese rural village. 

Vietnam should stay vigilant despite lack of community transmission: experts
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Although no community transmission of the novel coronavirus has been reported in Vietnam in the past 60 days, the country should continue to stay vigilant, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

High school exams in Vietnam will be fair, says professor
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Professor Mai Van Trinh, director-general of the Quality Control Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, speaks on local authorities’ role in the upcoming high school graduation exam.

Motorbike taxi driver gives back to charity
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Tran Quoc Viet, a 50-year-old man living in Can Tho City, has used his second-hand motorbike to work a part-time job as a free-of-charge deliveryman for local charities and pagodas over the last 15 years. 

Could be trusted in air-conditioning mats?
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

With the heat of the summer on, so-called air-conditioning mats have been widely sold online.

Phu Quoc seeks to become Vietnam’s first island city
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

If you like to dive into reefs, kayak in bays, hire a motorbike to explore, or just lounge on a beach, Phu Quoc Island is what you are looking for.

Unique Vietnam Press Museum to be inaugurated this week
PHOTOSicon  20 giờ trước 

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi when it opens on June 19.

Traffic congestion still a big problem for Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Despite numerous attempts by the Hanoi authorities to ease traffic congestion in the capital, roads still remain crowded.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 16
SOCIETYicon  16/06/2020 

Over 260 Vietnamese citizens come home from Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt

Hundreds of Chinese experts granted permission to enter Vietnam for work
SOCIETYicon  16/06/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has officially permitted 331 Chinese experts, business managers, and highly-skilled workers to enter and work in the country, according to a statement released by the Government Office.

Will private tutoring be considered a conditional business in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has sent a dispatch to the National Assembly’s Economics Committee and Ministry of Planning and Investment on adding private tutoring to the list of conditional business fields.

Tra Vinh University named in 2020 World’s Universities with Real Impact rankings
SOCIETYicon  16/06/2020 

Tra Vinh University was the only university in Vietnam named among the Top 100 World’s Universities with Real Impact (WURI) rankings for 2020, the university reported on June 15.

