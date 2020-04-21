Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
23/04/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Highschool graduation exam will take place in August

 
 
22/04/2020

The graduation exam for highscool student will still take place in August despite recent interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam chairs a meeting with the Ministry of Education and Training in Hà Nội yesterday to discuss the national highschool exam schedule. 

The Ministry of Education and Training yesterday reported options for the exams in 2020, given the fact schools have been closed nationwide due to the outbreak.

Participants at the meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam, agreed the exams should still go ahead.

According to the option laid out by the education ministry, if the pandemic was under control, students could return to school by June 15 and would be able to take the exams in mid-August.

In recent months, schools have been providing online classes for students across the country.

Under the proposal, localities would be put in charge of holding the exams and marking them, while the ministry would be tasked with the content.

A representative from the ministry said the purpose of this year’s exams would be mainly to assess students, rather than using their marks for university placements.

Universities and colleges would follow the Law on Higher Education to determine enrollment.

Deputy PM Vũ Đức Đam asked the ministry to gather opinions from experts and work on a plan based on the Law on Education 2019.

 

On April 14, the ministry proposed two options: the first one was to hold the exams by August, while and the second one was to have no exams this year.

Experts and teachers also suggested reducing the number of exams for students to reduce their workload.

High school final exams results not to be used for university entrance

The national high school final exams will still be organised but its results won't be used for university admission.

The decision was made at a meeting held on Tuesday morning by Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam and the Ministry of Education and Training.

According to the meeting, the ministry will still issue the exams but it will be organised by local education departments.

Speaking at the meeting, minister Phung Xuan Nha said that the ministry have considered several plans to suit the Covid-19 epidemic situation.

“We will intensify the check and inspection work to ensure the success of the exams," he said. The exams results will mainly target at assessing students' quality for high school graduation. Universities will have their own entrance tests this year." VNS/Dtinews

 
 

.
Vietnamese COVID-19 test kits receive EU seal of approval
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

COVID-19 test kits produced in Vietnam have been approved by the UK and EU.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 22 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

 Six more COVID-19 patients recover, total at 222

Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for terrorist activities
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The People’s Court of Binh Duong Province yesterday sentenced a man to jail for 11 years on charges of “terrorist activities against the People’s Government”.

Six straight days without new COVID-19 patients in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Six days have passed since Vietnam recorded the latest COVID-19 patient, keeping the number of infection cases at 268 as of 6am on April 22, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Chance emerges for Vietnam's more inclusive growth path: ILO
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Despite difficulties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, an opportunity is emerging for Vietnam to build the foundations of a more inclusive growth path, which leaves no one behind once recovery begins, according to the ILO in Vietnam.

Offenders can get employment loans after finishing jail sentences
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

From the middle of June this year, offenders who complete their jail sentences or are released under presidential amnesty can access loans offered by the National Employment Fund and apply for jobs in public projects.

VN schools, businesses make medical robots, ventilators
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The Electric Power University (EPU), Vingroup, and the Information Technology Center of the Eastern People Military Hospital are just three of many universities, businesses and organizations that have promised to manufacture robots and ventilators.

HCM City and Binh Duong asked to trace nail-spreaders on national highway
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The National Traffic Safety Committee has asked the Traffic Safety Department in HCM City and Binh Duong Province to verify media reports on nails spread along stretches of National Highway No 1.

India coronavirus lockdown: Broke tourists rescued from cave
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The six tourists moved into a cave after running out of money when India went into lockdown.

Opportunity for Vietnamese universities to accelerate digital transformation
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

In order not to interrupt education and training due to Covid-19 outbreak, many universities in Vietnam have proactively implemented e-learning methods.

Coronavirus: World risks ‘biblical’ famines due to pandemic – UN
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The number of people facing starvation could almost double, the World Food Programme warns.

No new COVID-19 cases for 5.5 days straight, WHO official commends VN's response
SOCIETYicon  22/04/2020 

Vietnam continued to record no new COVID-19 cases for five and a half days, according to Tuesday's afternoon report, while experts urged continued observance of social distancing measures.

Irish court tries man for suspected connection with Essex lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Irish police said Ronan Hughes, who had been arrested in the country for his accused connection with the death of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a refrigerated lorry in Essex last October, appeared at Dublin's High Court today.

Coronavirus: Italy PM Conte says lockdown exit plan coming
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

On Tuesday, Italy recorded a drop in the number of people currently infected for the second day in a row.

HCM City seeks to be listed among medium-risk cities for COVID-19 transmission
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

HCM City is seeking approval to be removed from the list of 12 provinces and cities at high risk of COVID-19 transmission and instead be placed at a medium risk level after April 22,

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 21
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Vietnamese believe the country will recover quickly after COVID-19

Five people arrested in HCM City loan shark apps bust worth $4.2 million
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

HCM City Police have broken up a payday loan ring headed by Chinese nationals, with some 60,000 debtors suffering cutthroat interest rates of 1,095 per cent per year.

Vesak 2020 celebration to be held online
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

The 2020 Vesak Festival will be broadcast live on Youtube, Facebook, Butta and Phatsuonline, as well as An Vien TV due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students start returning to school in low-risk provinces after months off
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

The northern province of Thai Binh and Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau were the two first localities in Vietnam to let students return to schools on Monday after an extended closure due to COVID-19.

Few provinces resume passenger coaches despite eased restrictions
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

From April 17, inter-provincial passenger coaches can travel between 35 provinces at low risk of COVID-19 infection, but so far, few coach operators have resumed operations.

