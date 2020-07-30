Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ho Chi Minh City again detects illegal Chinese immigrants

30/07/2020    14:31 GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Thanh district has detected 11 Chinese nationals who had previously entered Vietnam illegally, local police said on July 29.

Ho Chi Minh City sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control COVID-19


Tipped off by local residents, the police carried out a search and found the group were residing at an apartment in Ward 22 of Binh Thanh district.

Following the search, each individual subsequently underwent a medical check-up before being immediately placed into quarantine in line with protocol to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

HCM City has kick-started the COVID-19 prevention and control campaign after two coronavirus cases were confirmed in the locality.

 

In addition to controlling people returning from COVID-19 affected areas such as Da Nang, a coronavirus hotspot, the city is also at risk of the epidemic spreading through people who have illegally entered Vietnam, said Nguyen Tri Dung, director of the municipal Centre for Disease Control.  

With this threat under consideration, Dung recommended that cases of foreigners illegally entering the country face harsh punishments and be deported from the country.

Hundreds of Chinese nationals have entered Vietnam illegally during the past few weeks, accoding to preliminary reports. Local authorities across Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, have detected and quarantined these citizens in line with regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control. VOV

 
 

Other News

Medical centres nationwide help Da Nang improve COVID-19 testing capacity
Medical centres nationwide help Da Nang improve COVID-19 testing capacity
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Wednesday urged improving testing capacity to conduct COVID-19 tests on individuals who are in close contact with patients and those at hotspots.

Business, resident satisfaction a 'top priority' for HCM City
Business, resident satisfaction a 'top priority' for HCM City
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

HCM City views “greater satisfaction of residents and businesses as a top priority” as part of its effort to ensure better governance and public administration, a city official said yesterday.

HCM City to open public bidding for bus routes
HCM City to open public bidding for bus routes
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Transport plans to open public bidding for 45 bus routes by the end of this year and early next year.

Hanoi locks down alley over suspected COVID-19 case
Hanoi locks down alley over suspected COVID-19 case
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities on Wednesday evening decided to lockdown an alley of Hoang Hoa Tham Street in Tay Ho District after a local resident was suspected of being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, and Brunei return home
Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, and Brunei return home
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A special flight carrying 219 Vietnamese laborers in Equatorial Guinea, 140 of whom infected with coronavirus landed at Noi Bai International Airport on July 29.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 30
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

HCM City puts hotel in lockdown due to suspected COVID-19 case

Vietnam will bring COVID-19 under control: Foreign media
Vietnam will bring COVID-19 under control: Foreign media
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Foreign media have spoken highly of the Vietnamese Government’s response following newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, voicing a belief that the country can bring the situation under control.

WHO says new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam no cause for excessive alarm
WHO says new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam no cause for excessive alarm
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Vietnam Kidong Park has said the occurrence of new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang is not alarming, 

Supervision over COVID-19 pandemic to be tightened nationwide
Supervision over COVID-19 pandemic to be tightened nationwide
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 29 ordered tightening supervision over the pandemic in all localities nationwide, 

High school graduation exam still on schedule despite COVID-19
High school graduation exam still on schedule despite COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 27 instructed the Ministry of Education and Training to hold the high school graduation examination in all provinces and cities as previously scheduled, 

Universities told to be selective about returning students
Universities told to be selective about returning students
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Universities in Vietnam are welcoming returning students, but say that they will only admit students who can satisfy their requirements.

Hanoi fast-food shop isolated following Covid-19-suspected case
Hanoi fast-food shop isolated following Covid-19-suspected case
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Competent agencies in Hanoi put under lockdown an alley in Me Tri ward, Nam Tu Liem district, on July 29 morning as a resident here was suspected of having contracted the SARS-CoV-2

Suspects of bank robbery in Hanoi arrested
Suspects of bank robbery in Hanoi arrested
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Two men suspected of robbing VNĐ942 million during an armed bank raid have been arrested.

Illegal border crossings discovered in Ha Giang
Illegal border crossings discovered in Ha Giang
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Border soldiers and police in northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on Monday caught three groups of people trying to illegally enter China.

Cancer the second leading cause of death in Vietnam
Cancer the second leading cause of death in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Vietnam, accounting for 17.9 per cent and 19.9 per cent of total deaths caused by diseases in the country in 2010 and 2017 respectively.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 29
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 29
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

11 people in Quang Nam flee from quarantined hospitals in Da Nang

Hospitals will be shut if lax on COVID-19: committee
Hospitals will be shut if lax on COVID-19: committee
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Hospitals that fail to satisfy COVID-19 prevention and control regulations will be closed, said an urgent letter on Tuesday from the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Plague of locusts attacking crops in eight provinces
Plague of locusts attacking crops in eight provinces
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

The yellow-spined bamboo locusts (Ceracris kiangsu) swarm has destroyed at least 277ha of bamboo forests and corn fields in eight provinces across the country.

Conjoined twins recover well after separation
Conjoined twins recover well after separation
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

The 13-month-old conjoined twins who had surgery to separate them on July 15 at the City Children’s Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City no longer have fever and they are showing signs of good recovery.

JICA helps to strengthen maritime security and safety capability
JICA helps to strengthen maritime security and safety capability
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has pledged to help Vietnam increase maritime security and safety capacity.

More News
