Home workouts become more popular during epidemic

Crowded places pose a danger at the moment as they can be a source of infection for COVID-19 at a time when the epidemic is developing complicatedly.

As a result, many people have chosen to do creative exercises at home instead of going to the gym.

To find motivation and training methods, many people have signed up for online coaching with professional trainers.

According to trainers or coaches, practicing at home is no different from practicing at the centre. This form of training also brings many advantages.

Understanding the needs of people, many shops and businesses selling sports and workout equipment have launched special offers and incentives such as free shipping, discounts, and installment payments at 0% interest..

Be it buying home-training equipment or practicing online with a coach, the common point is that everyone has a better sense of sports training to improve their health and fight the disease./.VNA