Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/04/2020 07:53:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Home workouts become more popular during epidemic

 
 
09/04/2020    07:48 GMT+7

Crowded places pose a danger at the moment as they can be a source of infection for COVID-19 at a time when the epidemic is developing complicatedly.

 As a result, many people have chosen to do creative exercises at home instead of going to the gym.

To find motivation and training methods, many people have signed up for online coaching with professional trainers. 

 

According to trainers or coaches, practicing at home is no different from practicing at the centre. This form of training also brings many advantages.

Understanding the needs of people, many shops and businesses selling sports and workout equipment have launched special offers and incentives such as free shipping, discounts, and installment payments at 0% interest..

Be it buying home-training equipment or practicing online with a coach, the common point is that everyone has a better sense of sports training to improve their health and fight the disease./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Young student innovates to beat COVID-19
Young student innovates to beat COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

With a passion for technology, a secondary school student from the northern province of Quang Ninh has designed an automatic hand sanitiser to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Vietnamese doctors successfully cure Wiskott-Aldrich child patient for the first time
Vietnamese doctors successfully cure Wiskott-Aldrich child patient for the first time
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The Central Paediatrics Hospital has announced that for the first time, its doctors successfully used a bone marrow transplant to cure a two-year-old boy who suffers from Wiskott-Aldrick syndrome (WAS).

No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam on April 8 evening
No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam on April 8 evening
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

No new cases of COVID-19 infections were reported on April 8 evening in Vietnam, leaving the national total at 251, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 8
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

First Vietnamese national contracts COVID-19 in Cambodia

All visitors to HCM City to be tested for COVID-19
All visitors to HCM City to be tested for COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

All passengers arriving at HCM City’s domestic airport and train and bus stations and by private vehicles will need to get a quick test for COVID-19 from April 9, according to southern city authorities.

Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad to be brought home
Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad to be brought home
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to draw up plans to bring home Vietnamese nationals stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with priority given to the elderly, the sick and people under 18.

Coronavirus: US records highest death toll in single day
Coronavirus: US records highest death toll in single day
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

More than 1,800 deaths were recorded on Tuesday including that of influential folk singer John Prine.

Italy bridge collapse: Two drivers survive
Italy bridge collapse: Two drivers survive
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The bridge would normally have been busy but lockdown measures meant there was little traffic.

Nearly 600 European citizens repatriated from Vietnam
Nearly 600 European citizens repatriated from Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines operated two special flights carrying EU citizens and Vietnam’s medical support for five European nations to Germany on April 6 and 8.

Hanoi earmarks $28.2m for the poor amid COVID-19 pandemic
Hanoi earmarks $28.2m for the poor amid COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Hanoi will earmark VND650 billion (US$28.2 million) to help poor and other social beneficiaries via the local branch of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP), amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic
Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic
PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

The North-South trains are currently the most optimal means for many passengers when they need to travel in the context of coaches and taxis are not operating and the aircraft is operating only in limited time slot.

Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19
Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  19 giờ trước 

Worshipping places in Hanoi have turned empty as Hanoians are practising physical distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

VN has two new COVID-19 cases, totaling 251
VN has two new COVID-19 cases, totaling 251
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

The Health Ministry confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in early morning April 8, taking the total number to 251.

Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time
Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

While the Government’s relief package has yet to be disbursed, a group of benefactors have joined forces to offer free goods including rice, instant noodles, eggs, sausages and vegetables, to underprivileged people throughout Hanoi.

The great face mask debate rages
The great face mask debate rages
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A face mask, by definition, is used to cover the nose and mouth, but there's more than a face under the mask.

Solutions needed to support COVID-19-affected labourers
Solutions needed to support COVID-19-affected labourers
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

Bui Sy Loi, vice chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs talks about solutions to support labourers after many enterprises have declared bankruptcy or been temporarily suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blood donation in dire need
Blood donation in dire need
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) is appealing to people with blood types O and A to make donations, as its blood reserves are now only sufficient to cover one week.

Will VND1-1.5 million help people with basic needs during COVID-19?
Will VND1-1.5 million help people with basic needs during COVID-19?
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Giving every citizen VND1-1.5 million, which will be disbursed three times, to help cover basic needs is one of the initiatives that could help Vietnamese people overcome current difficulties.

Four new cases of COVID-19 take total to 249
Four new cases of COVID-19 take total to 249
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced four new cases of COVID-19 on April 7, bringing the total cases in the country to 249 as of 18:00 of April 7.

Coronavirus: New York reports highest single-day virus death toll
Coronavirus: New York reports highest single-day virus death toll
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

Governor Cuomo reports rising deaths as the state faces questions over a Rikers prison death.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 