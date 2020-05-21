HCMC Hospitals report increase in heat-related illnesses

HCM City and other localities in the south have recorded temperatures of 38-39 degrees Celsius in recent days, leading to more heat-related illnesses, especially among children and the elderly.

An older adult receives a health check-up at Thong Nhat Hospital in HCM City. — Photo Thu Hang

Thong Nhat Hospital in HCM City reported a rise in the number of older adults seeking medical care for respiratory, mental, and digestive diseases this month.

People with health conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes are at higher risk of heat stress during hot weather.

Le Kinh Ha, an elderly man from the city’s Go Vap District, visited the hospital because he could not sit comfortably during the hot weather.

Pham Thi Bich Thuy from Binh Phuoc Province said her daughter experienced headache, nausea and coughing for several days.

Doctors at the Children Hospital No.1 said she was suffering from heat-related illness and advised her daughter to drink plenty of fluids and eat vegetables and fruits for daily meals.

Pham Van Hoang, head of the Children Hospital No.1’s examination department, said the hot weather had weakened children’s immune systems and increased the risk of illnesses such as lower and upper respiratory infections.

During the hot weather, children should stay cool indoors, especially during the hottest part of the day between 9am and 4pm when the level of ultraviolet radiation is extremely high.

The UV Index in HCM City has ranged from 8-11 recently, indicating a very high level of ultraviolet radiation.

The hospital examination department has received an average of 2,500 child patients every day, most of whom are diagnosed with respiratory disorders, digestive disease, or skin and eye infections.

Hoang Minh, a doctor at Thong Nhat Hospital, said people should cook food thoroughly to kill bacteria and parasites, and avoid eating food stored for many days to prevent food poisoning during hot weather. VNS

Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020 Vietnam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the latest report by the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.