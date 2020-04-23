Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/04/2020 06:03:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hot weather sends demand for aloe vera soaring, farmers laughing all the way to the bank

 
 
23/04/2020    19:48 GMT+7

Aloe vera farmers in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan are earning large incomes because of the high prices they are getting because of the prolonged hot weather.

Hot weather sends demand for aloe vera soaring, farmers laughing all the way to the bank
Harvesting aloe vera in Ninh Thuan Province’s Phan Rang – Thap Cham City. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyen Thanh

The hot weather means demand for the plant’s leaves to make beverages is very high.

There is also high demand for it for making cosmetics and herbal remedies.

Traders and companies are now buying aloe vera at VND4,500-6,000 (19-25 US cent) per kilogramme, twice the price they paid last month.   

Le Thanh Nguyen has a 2,000sq.m field in Phan Rang – Thap Cham City’s My Binh Ward and harvests around 10 tonnes of leaves a month.

He sells them for VND4,500 a kilogramme to earn VND45 million (US$1,900), he said.

Tran Duc Anh, who has grown aloe vera in the city’s Van Hai Ward for 15 years, said this is the first time he has seen prices increase so much and rapidly.

The prices now are four times what they were in past years, he said.

“All the harvested aloe vera is snapped up immediately by traders.”  

The hot weather is forecast to continue for long and so demand would increase, according to traders.

The province’s aloe vera is sold not only in Ninh Thuan but also several other provinces and cities, including HCM City.

The plant is easy to grow as it is resistant to drought and disease, and farmers do not need to use pesticides.

Ninh Thuan, the driest province in the country, has hot weather and sandy soil appropriate for growing the plant.

 

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has encouraged farmers to link up with local traders and processing companies to ensure guaranteed demand for their produce.

Phan Thi Tuyet Nhung is a trader in Van Hai Ward who has contracts with aloe vera farmers.    

She sells around five tonnes a day to wholesale markets in HCM City and Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong provinces.  

“Other buyers are asking to buy, but I do not have enough to sell,” she said.

She supplies seedlings and fertilisers to farmers and guarantees she will buy their output, and so has a steady supply. Farmers pay her the cost of seedlings and fertilisers after harvesting.

An initial investment of around VND10 million ($420) is required to grow 1,000sq.m of aloe vera. The plant can be harvested after six to eight months. Once they begin to harvest the plants, farmers can get four to six tonnes a month per 1,000sq.m of land for up to three years.

They can earn VND300-600 million ($12,700-25,400) per hectare per year, according to the department.

Ninh Thuan, one of the country’s largest aloe vera producers, discovered the plant in 2002 and now has more than 330ha under it, mostly in Phan Rang – Thap Cham City.

The province plans to increase the area to about 500ha by the end of this year.

It has a number of support policies to help farmers develop aloe vera cultivation sustainably, including acting as a link between farmers and processing companies and establishing co-operative groups that grow the crop to Vietnamese good agricultural practices (VietGAP) standards.

It has identified aloe vera as one of 12 important agricultural products.  VNS

Agricultural firms and cooperatives start selling online amid pandemic

Agricultural firms and cooperatives start selling online amid pandemic

Influenced by the pandemic, many agricultural production firms and cooperatives are developing their online trading channels to boost sales.

Vietnam’s agriculture continues to grow in 2019

Vietnam’s agriculture continues to grow in 2019

The agricultural sector has widely implemented value chains in production, consumption, market development, and established major production zones.

 
 

Other News

.
First zero cost supermarket opens in HCM City
First zero cost supermarket opens in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  12 giờ trước 

The first Zero Cost Happy Supermarket has opened in HCM City to support the poor amid difficulties caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: US unemployment claims hit 26.4 million amid virus
Coronavirus: US unemployment claims hit 26.4 million amid virus
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Data shows a further 4.4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the past week.

Coronavirus: Harvard rejects Trump demand to pay back aid
Coronavirus: Harvard rejects Trump demand to pay back aid
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The US president says he is unhappy that the ultra-wealthy college has received stimulus money.

Appeal trial begins for MobiFone-AVG case
Appeal trial begins for MobiFone-AVG case
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi on April 23 began a four-day appeal trial for the case involving the MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of 95 percent of shares in the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Shops and services resume operation in central Vietnam
Shops and services resume operation in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

All public buildings, coffee shops, restaurants and taxi services in the central city of Da Nang officially resumed operation as the social distancing order was eased on Thursday morning.

Hanoi to reopen schools from May 4
Hanoi to reopen schools from May 4
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

High schools and universities in Hanoi plan to reopen from May 4, head of the city's People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said on Wednesday. 

Coronavirus: Lifting lockdowns could see virus 'reignite', WHO warns
Coronavirus: Lifting lockdowns could see virus 'reignite', WHO warns
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The head of the UN health agency warns most of the world's population "remains susceptible".

Tsunami risk identified near future Indonesian capital
Tsunami risk identified near future Indonesian capital
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Scientists map ancient underwater landslides in the region chosen for Jakarta's replacement.

Hailstorms hit northern Vietnam, houses damaged
Hailstorms hit northern Vietnam, houses damaged
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Hail and strong winds on Wednesday damaged houses, crops and infrastructure in northern provinces including Ha Giang, Lai Chau and Vinh Phuc.

Human trials of COVID-19 vaccine to start soon in Thailand
Human trials of COVID-19 vaccine to start soon in Thailand
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand are expected to begin within the next four months, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC) of the country.

Three months of COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam
Three months of COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam
VIDEOicon  15 giờ trước 

It was exactly three months ago the first case of novel coronavirus was recorded in Vietnam. An awful lot has happened here since January 23rd. Here is a look back at the key events of the last 12 weeks.

Lockdown order in Dong Van township, Ta Kha hamlet lifted
Lockdown order in Dong Van township, Ta Kha hamlet lifted
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Ha Giang on April 23 decided to lift the lockdown order on Dong Van township and Ta Kha hamlet in Pho Bang township in Dong Van district, based on positive developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

Hanoi approves plan to implement two urban metro lines
Hanoi approves plan to implement two urban metro lines
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The municipal Party Committee of Hanoi has approved a plan to build two new metro lines.

Hanoi resumes 104 bus routes as social distancing eased
Hanoi resumes 104 bus routes as social distancing eased
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Transport Service Corporation (Transerco) resumed operations of 104 bus routes on April 23 after the capital city began easing social distancing.

Foreign airline crews to stay at designated hotels to prevent COVID-19 spread
Foreign airline crews to stay at designated hotels to prevent COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed Hanoi and relevant municipal departments to designate hotels for the accommodation of foreign airline crews as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 spread.

More areas in Ha Giang locked down due to COVID-19
More areas in Ha Giang locked down due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Ha Giang decided to lock down Ta Kha hamlet in Dong Van district’s Pho Bang township and Thanh Thuy commune’s health station in Vi Xuyen district from April 22 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases for a week
Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases for a week
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

There have been no new COVID-19 cases detected in Vietnam for a whole week, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 23 morning.

Online teaching will supplement traditional classes after pandemic
Online teaching will supplement traditional classes after pandemic
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Nghiem Xuan Huy, Director of Institute for Education Quality Assurance, a member of Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) talks about the benefits of online education and how it's here to stay.

Mobile hairdressers see growth during pandemic
Mobile hairdressers see growth during pandemic
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

With hair salons shut due to the social distancing measures, mobile hairdressers are seeing growth in business as residents seek to tackle their luscious locks. 

Hanoi's CDC Director arrested over breaches in purchase of COVID-19 testing machine
Hanoi's CDC Director arrested over breaches in purchase of COVID-19 testing machine
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

Six officials along with the director of Hanoi’s Centre for Disease Control have been detained over alleged wrongdoings in purchasing COVID-19 diagnostic equipment, Hanoi Police announced Wednesday afternoon.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 