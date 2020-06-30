Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
30/06/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam

 
 
30/06/2020    11:02 GMT+7

Extreme heat has put northern-central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri at risk of forest fires.

Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam hinh anh 1

City dwellers travel on a road on a hot day in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Metreologogical Forecasting, hot weather is set to scorch northern and northern-central provinces this week with temperatures from 35 to 38 degree Celsius.

The Red River Delta and central provinces are forecast to swelter in up to 40-degree heat along with low humidity of 30 to 50 percent, posing threats of forest fires.

The extreme heat is predicted to last for the next 10 days.

Up to four heat waves have been forecast to hit the north in the first half of July, while central provinces are forecast to continue suffering drought.

The average rainfall in these regions will drop by 15 to 30 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Metreologogical Forecasting.

Meanwhile, downpours are forecast in the northwestern mountainous area, south-central area and Central Highlands.

The south’s total rainfall will be 15 to 30 percent higher than previous years’ average.
Hanoi has suffered severe hot weather with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

To avoid severe heat, many local firms have adjusted working hours to protect employees’ health.

The Hanoi Drainage Company starts the morning shift earlier, from 5.30am, while allowing workers to start the afternoon shift later at 3pm.

 

The company has also set up makeshift shelters for workers to rest as well as mobilised a medic force to promptly deal with any cases of sunstroke.

The firm has also provided each of its 2,000 workers with vitamin C tablets and 3kg of sugar per month from May to August.

“The company’s support encourages us to keep up doing our job of cleaning streets, even on scorching days,” said employee Bui Dac Tri.

The Hanoi Urban Environment Company (URENCO) has mobilised water trucks to clean and cool down the streets. The city's road cleaning budget in 2020 is 114 billion VND (4.9 million USD) from the local budget.

The company said they were designing new bucket hats to help hundreds of cleaners stay cool.

Besides personal protective equipment, each URENCO worker also receives 10kg of sugar.

The city authorities have warned companies, especially those whose employees work outside, to implement protection measures to ensure employees’ health as well as maintain performance./.

Prolonged hot weather causes health issues for Vietnamese people

Prolonged hot weather causes health issues for Vietnamese people

Prolonged hot weather with average temperatures of about 40 degree Celsius across the country in recent days have led to health problems.

Three die, 18 injured after bad weather strikes

Three die, 18 injured after bad weather strikes

Three people have died and 18 others injured after a whirlwind destroyed a factory in Trung My Commune, Binh Xuyen District, in the northern province of Vinh Phuc.

 
 

. Latest news

