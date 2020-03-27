How 'Social Distancing' actually works

To stop the spread of coronavirus, health officials have instructed the public to practice social distancing -- staying home, avoiding crowds and refraining from touching one another.
To stop the spread of coronavirus, health officials have instructed the public to practice social distancing -- staying home, avoiding crowds and refraining from touching one another.
A linen shirt and trousers seemed appropriate for a chilly spring day in Hanoi, Nguyen Linh Chi thought as she adjusted her collar.
Many streets in Hanoi have become quiet after the city's authorities requested the temporary closure of all business and entertaiment services till April 5 to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
Authorities and farmers in the Central Highlands region are taking measures to cope with severe drought to reduce damages to crops.
Many restaurants in Hanoi are still open, ignoring the local authorities’ ban for Covid-19 prevention.
Hanoi University of Engineering and Technology has piloted the use of a robot to remind its staff to wear masks for Covid-19 prevention.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is set to chair a national teleconference between the Government and localities in the next few days to discuss measures to deal with impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the worst-hit northern region sees improvements, concerns are growing over poorer southern areas.
The Ministry of Health on March 26 evening announced five new cases that tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number in the country to 153.
Barbers and hairdressers have been allowed to remain open, despite coronavirus restrictions.
From Saturday, foreigners will not be allowed into China - even if they have visas.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered cancellation of meetings and events with more than 20 people over the next several weeks as part of preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The grim milestone came as Donald Trump predicted the US would get back to work "pretty quickly".
The Ministry of Transport has asked for compulsory medical declarations for all passengers on domestic flights and public transport.
It has been a week since Tran Diem My, a student of Hanoi Medical University, began volunteering.
Personnel working in quarantines, hospitals and centres for diseases prevention and control across the country have been working hard as thousands of Vietnamese return home from abroad amid the COVID-19 epidemic.
Used cloth masks and disposable medical masks can be reused if they are sprayed with disinfectant and microwaved at 800W for a minute, the director of the Institute for Occupational Safety and Environmental Health has said.
"Go home please, people are rushing home and so should you!"
The Ministry of Health has urged people to stay at home and only leave their homes for a handful of special reasons.
Vietnamese people living abroad have been advised to stay calm, practice social distancing and exercise preventive measures against the COVID-19, an official told the Vietnam News Agency on March 25.
Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has asked relevant agencies to further strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control measures so that the number of cases in the city is contained within 300.
