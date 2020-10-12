Hue hit by prolonged period of heavy rain

Heavy downpours lasting for several days have inundated many areas throughout the city of Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, leaving many places submerged and thousands of homes flooded, with four people dead and one missing.
Doctors at Viet Duc (Vietnam - Germany) Friendship Hospital have reached a new milestone as they performed the 1,000th successful kidney transplant at the hospital, an official from the hospital has confirmed.
Nine more Indian experts who recently landed in Vietnam have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, according to the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control.
The Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on October 13 to receive the first train for the city’s Metro Line No 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien).
Vietnamese airlines have announced adjustments to their flight schedules on October 14 as the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam directed the closure of Vinh and Tho Xuan airports from 12:00-21:00 on the day due to Storm Nangka.
Up to 1,000 people have been sent to search people missing in connection with the landslides at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
A woman in HCM City has been feeding and looking after disabled and stray cats and dogs in the city for years.
Hanoi and HCM City record rising hand-foot-mouth cases
Nguyen Thi Thao (not her real name) from the northern province of Vinh Phuc was a victim of human trafficking.
Graduates of vocational schools have many job opportunities due to businesses' increasing demand for workers with practical skills.
The Minister of Public Security will decide the form and material for citizen chip-mounted identity cards. Under a request from the Prime Minister, the cards will use advanced technology to ensure security and safety.
Typhoon Nangka has seen heavy rain and strong winds hit northern coastal localities such as Quang Ninh, and Hai Phong, in addition to other northeastern provinces, with Quang Ninh banning fishing vessels from going out to the sea.
Ongoing heavy rains and flooding has killed 20 people in central provinces, and 14 more have been reported missing in central provinces, as the country braces for the seventh typhoon to hit this year.
Typhoon Nangka, the seventh arising in the East Sea so far this year, is moving west-northwest at a speed of about 20km over the next 24 hours and is likely to gain strength, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
Eleven Vietnamese citizens working in Moscow, Russia have volunteered to join a Sputnik V vaccine programme to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mai Dich - South Thang Long Section of Hanoi’s Ring Road No 3, using ODA loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was officially opened to traffic on October 11 after two years and four months of construction.
The restrictions that resulted from the outbreak of COVID-19 saw keen online shopper Hoang Lan Phuong, a 32-year-old official in Hanoi, buy even more than usual with just a few taps on her phone.
Two consecutive storms are forecast to emerge from the East Sea later this week, with the current tropical depression likely to strengthen into typhoon No. 7,
Tran Quoc Bao, head of the Non-communicable Diseases Control Division under the Ministry of Health's General Department of Preventive Medicine, talks to local media on the health risks of eating too much salt.
In the northern province of Ninh Binh, there is a special home for children suffering from cerebral palsy where they receive intensive care and assistance to fight the disease and integrate into the community.
The current water level on the upstream rivers in the Mekong Delta is very low at present, affecting the livelihood of local residents.
