Hundreds donate blood to save Quang Binh accident victims

Hundreds of volunteers have come to a hospital in the central province of Quang Binh to donate blood to save victims of a tragic traffic accident.

The people came to the hospital for blood donation

The accident happened at about 10 am on July 26 when a coach overturned in the province on a section of Ho Chi Minh Highway near Phong Nha-Ke Bang - a tourist site in Bo Trach District.

The case has left 15 dead and 21 others injured who are now staying at Dong Hoi-Cuba Friendship Hospital for the treatment.

The bus carried 40 former 12th graders getting together to mark 30 years of graduation from Quang Binh's Dong Hoi High School with a trip to the famous caves.

The hospital has mobilised its entire medical staff. However, due to the blood shortage, the hospital called on the support from local residents.

On Sunday afternoon, flows of people went to the hospital to donate blood.

The scene of the accident

On the same day, the Ministry of Health sent a group of doctors and medical equipment from Vietnam-Germany Hospital in Hanoi to Quang Binh for assistance. Hue General Hospital in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue is also joining hands for the treatment.

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, who is Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee asked the provincial authorities to send forces to the scene and assist victims.

The Deputy PM also requested an investigation into the cause of the accident, asserting that all violations leading to the accident must be strictly dealt with. Dtinews