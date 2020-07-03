Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hundreds of foreigners likely to enter HCMC for work

05/07/2020    02:05 GMT+7

The HCMC government has written to the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to allow 437 foreign experts, managers, skilled workers and investors to enter Vietnam for work.

A medical worker checks a foreign passenger’s health declaration form before he conducts entry procedures at a local airport in Vietnam. The HCMC government has written to the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to allow 437 foreign experts, managers, skilled workers and investors to enter Vietnam for work – PHOTO: VNA

These foreigners, from China, Britain, the United States, Japan, Taiwan, France, India, Ireland and Australia, are working at 100 organizations and enterprises in the city, Tuoi Tre Online reported.

The municipal government’s proposal is aimed at smoothing the path for HCMC-based firms to recover their production and business activities, contributing to the city’s economic growth after the coronavirus pandemic.

If these foreigners are allowed to enter Vietnam, they will be sent to centralized quarantine centers in the city upon arrival. Enterprises will pay their quarantine costs.

They will have to follow Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures in line with the prevailing regulations, according to the HCMC government.

The municipal government has assigned the HCMC Department of Health with receiving foreign laborers at Tan Son Nhat International Airport and taking a quick test before sending them to the quarantine centers, while the HCMC Diseases Control Center has been tasked with taking their samples for Covid-19 testing.

The city’s police were assigned with ensuring safety and security at the quarantine centers, Phap Luat Online reported.

Apart from this, the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs was told to cooperate with the HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zone Authority and the Saigon Hi-Tech Park management board to inspect firms with regard to their compliance with regulations on the use of foreign workers.SGT

 
 
 

Diphtheria vaccination to be offered for under-7 children
Diphtheria vaccination to be offered for under-7 children
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

All children under seven years old in Việt Nam will be given free vaccination against diphtheria.

Da Nang: Nam O fish sauce making recognised as intangible cultural heritage
Da Nang: Nam O fish sauce making recognised as intangible cultural heritage
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The People’s Committee of Lien Chieu district in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on July 4 to receive a certificate recognizing Nam O fish sauce making as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Binh Dinh households face water shortage
Binh Dinh households face water shortage
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Thousands of households in central Binh Dinh Province’s My Chanh Commune have been living without tap water for years and must buy clean water for daily use.

Save a cup, save the environment
Save a cup, save the environment
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Bringing your own reusable cup to buy takeaway drinks helps cut down on single-use plastic. But what if you forget to bring it one day?

Drug prevention forces try to combat new drugs and crimes
Drug prevention forces try to combat new drugs and crimes
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Colonel Vu Van Hau, deputy head of the Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes talks about the drug crimes.

Vietnam supports Laos in education
Vietnam supports Laos in education
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  2 giờ trước 

A new secondary school has been recently inaugurated in Bounneua district in Laos’ Phongsaly province as a gift from the Vietnamese Government, the Vientiane Times reported on its July 3 issue.

Nigerian man finds internet fame and happy family in Vietnam
Nigerian man finds internet fame and happy family in Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  19 giờ trước 

A Nigerian man living in Vietnam has become an internet hit thanks to his funny videos and Vietnamese language skills.

Vietnam makes progress in public budget accountability
Vietnam makes progress in public budget accountability
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam’s Government and Ministry of Finance has made efforts to realise its commitments on public budget accountability and gained increased confidence from people and development partners regarding budget management,

Children need four diphtheria shots
Children need four diphtheria shots
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

The General Department of Preventive Medicine has urged parents to be sure their children have a total of four diphtheria vaccine shots taken at the proper times. 

Over 70% of high school graduates apply for universities
Over 70% of high school graduates apply for universities
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

640,000 students who have just taken high school graduation exams have sent applications to universities nationwide this year according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 3
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam attends UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security

270 Korean experts enter Vietnam, work for LG Group
270 Korean experts enter Vietnam, work for LG Group
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam Airlines flight VN9417 carrying 270 experts from Incheon International Airport in the Republic of Korea landed at Cat Bi International Airport in Hai Phong port city on July 2.

Government Decree on entry and exit of foreigners into Vietnam
Government Decree on entry and exit of foreigners into Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has recently promulgated Decree No 75/2020 providing details for a number of articles belonging to the Law on amendments and supplements and a number of articles

Carlos Ghosn: Japan ask US to extradite ex-Green Beret and son over Japan escape
Carlos Ghosn: Japan ask US to extradite ex-Green Beret and son over Japan escape
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

The ex-soldier and his son are held in the US for allegedly helping the ex-Nissan boss flee Japan.

Winners of New Zealand scholarships 2020 announced
Winners of New Zealand scholarships 2020 announced
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Education New Zealand (ENZ) has announced 22 Vietnamese winners of the New Zealand Schools Scholarships (NZSS) 2020, with recipients offered 50 percent off tuition fees for their first year of study in New Zealand.  

Mekong Delta province to help farmers with $1.7 million for drought, saltwater
Mekong Delta province to help farmers with $1.7 million for drought, saltwater
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Tra Vinh has decided to provide relief worth over VND40 billion ($1.7 million) to more than 28,000 farming households to revive agriculture, which was severely affected by drought and saltwater intrusion in the 2019 - 20 dry season.

Da Nang to install smart cameras at high schools
Da Nang to install smart cameras at high schools
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

The central city of Da Nang has approved a project installing smart cameras at local senior high schools, its Department of Education and Training said on July 2.

Outrage as Indian judge calls alleged rape victim 'unbecoming'
Outrage as Indian judge calls alleged rape victim 'unbecoming'
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

An Indian judge is under pressure to delete comments from a court order that questioned the behaviour of a woman who alleged she was raped.

Slow Zones, Safe Zones programme reduces road accident injuries
Slow Zones, Safe Zones programme reduces road accident injuries
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

The second phase of the Slow Zones, Safe Zones speed reduction programme will be carried out in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai between July and March 2022, following the first phase that began in April 2018 and ended in June this year.

Coronavirus: Texas governor mandates wearing of face masks
Coronavirus: Texas governor mandates wearing of face masks
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Warning of some intensive care units nearly full, Greg Abbott says the outbreak is "getting worse".

