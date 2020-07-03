Hundreds of foreigners likely to enter HCMC for work

A medical worker checks a foreign passenger’s health declaration form before he conducts entry procedures at a local airport in Vietnam. The HCMC government has written to the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to allow 437 foreign experts, managers, skilled workers and investors to enter Vietnam for work – PHOTO: VNA

These foreigners, from China, Britain, the United States, Japan, Taiwan, France, India, Ireland and Australia, are working at 100 organizations and enterprises in the city, Tuoi Tre Online reported.

The municipal government’s proposal is aimed at smoothing the path for HCMC-based firms to recover their production and business activities, contributing to the city’s economic growth after the coronavirus pandemic.

If these foreigners are allowed to enter Vietnam, they will be sent to centralized quarantine centers in the city upon arrival. Enterprises will pay their quarantine costs.

They will have to follow Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures in line with the prevailing regulations, according to the HCMC government.

The municipal government has assigned the HCMC Department of Health with receiving foreign laborers at Tan Son Nhat International Airport and taking a quick test before sending them to the quarantine centers, while the HCMC Diseases Control Center has been tasked with taking their samples for Covid-19 testing.

The city’s police were assigned with ensuring safety and security at the quarantine centers, Phap Luat Online reported.

Apart from this, the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs was told to cooperate with the HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zone Authority and the Saigon Hi-Tech Park management board to inspect firms with regard to their compliance with regulations on the use of foreign workers.SGT