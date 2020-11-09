Hundreds of households evacuated as flood rose in Binh Dinh

Hundreds of households had to leave their houses yesterday night as floods suddenly rose sharply in Binh Dinh Province's Quy Nhon City.

At 10pm on November 10, flood waters had submerged hundreds of houses in Nhon Phu and Nhon Binh wards, with some houses being put over one metre underwater.

Local authorities sent boats to help evacuate people.

A local resident, Ho Van Tuan, said that water started to rise sharply from 7pm and many families didn't have enough time to move their furniture and other belongings.

Some more photos of people in Quy Nhon City preparing for the rising floods on November 10:

Dtinews