25/08/2020 15:18:06 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Hundreds of Lao students to return Vietnam to study

25/08/2020    14:08 GMT+7

More than 400 Lao students are expected to return to Vietnam via the central province of Quang Tri.

Authorities of Quang Tri have agreed to allow the students to enter the country via Lao Bao and La Lay border gates.

 Lao Bao Border Gate in Quang Tri


The Lao students will come back to training facilities in the central city of Thua Thien-Hue, the southern province of Dong Nai and Hanoi to continue their study.

According to Quang Tri authorities, the province has recorded seven Covid-19 patients with thousands of people defined to have had close contact with the patients. The province is facing difficulties in ensuring quarantine conditions.

The province has asked Thua Thien-Hue Province which accounts for the highest number of Lao students to prepare Covid-19 prevention quarantine facilities to receive them. The two provinces are quite near from each other.

Meanwhile, the remainder of 23 students, with six due to go to Hanoi and 16 others for Dong Nai, will be isolated in Quang Tri as the number is low and the distance from Quang Tri to the two localities is quite far.

The Quang Tri Department of Foreign Affairs has been assigned to work with the Vietnamese Consulate General in Laos and Lao concerned agencies to arrange suitable time to take Lao students to return to Vietnam in line with Covid-19 prevention regulations. Dtinews

 

Dang Duc

Dozens of Lao students in Vietnam return home illegally

Dozens of Lao students in Vietnam return home illegally

Up to 56 Lao students studying at a college in the central province of Quang Tri have returned to their country without permission from authorities amid the complicated Covid-19 pandemic.  

Nearly 1,400 Lao students welcomed back to school in Vietnam

Nearly 1,400 Lao students welcomed back to school in Vietnam

Nearly 1,400 Lao students were welcomed back to school in Vietnam’s northern province of Son La on June 17.

 
 

.
