Indian Embassy strongly supports Yoga events in Vietnam

The Embassy of India has been supporting a series of events to take place in the provinces of Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Ninh Thuan, Phu Yen, and Thanh Hoa from 21 to 28 June 2020 to celebrate International Day of Yoga (June 21).

More and more Vietnamese people are keen to practise Yoga (Photo:cand)

The 6th International Day of Yoga is celebrated by the Embassy under the theme “Yoga from Home”. Accordingly, the Embassy has been promoting yoga through online mode. In run up to the event, Swami Vivekanand Cultural Centre has been organizing online yoga related activities, including webinars on “yoga asanas” and “Ayurveda and best daily lifestyle practices”.

The video blogging contest ‘My Life My Yoga’ has also been launched. Participants from Vietnam performing yoga asanas from their respective places are required to upload their videos on the Embassy’s social media platforms.

The three best videos will receive attractive prizes given by the Embassy. These videos will also be considered for the global contest to be organized by the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy. The last date to send the entries is now extended up to June 21.

The Yoga event scheduled for June 21 at Quang Ninh’s UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay will be live streamed on the Embassy’s social media platforms to virtually encourage thousands of yoga enthusiasts to join the celebrations remotely.

For more information on the livestreaming, kindly visit the Embassy website - http://indembassyhanoi.gov.in - and its Facebook pages - www.facebook.com/IndiaInVietnam and Swami Vivekanand Culture Centre - https://www.facebook.com/IndianCultureInVietnam/.

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga (IDY) in 2014. The declaration came after the call for the adoption of June 21 as International Day of Yoga by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014. VOV