Insurance company to pay VND1 billion in treatment cost for British pilot

A 43-year-old British pilot has returned safely to the UK and an insurance company has committed to paying over VND1 billion of his treatment cost at the HCMC-based Cho Ray Hospital where he was admitted, according to the British Embassy in Vietnam.
The British pilot, identified as the 91st Covid-19 case in Vietnam, was taken to the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases for treatment after he tested positive for Covid-19 on March 18. He was then transferred to Cho Ray Hospital for further treatment on May 22. He was discharged from the hospital on July 11 and took a flight back to the UK on the same day.
His treatment cost of VND3.5 billion at the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases has been paid by the insurance company.
His treatment cost was the highest among all the Covid-19 patients in Vietnam, followed by the 19th patient, whose treatment cost amounted to VND1.5 billion.
In Vietnam, the health insurance fund pays the treatment cost of Covid-19 patients who have health insurance, while the State budget pays the treatment cost of those who don't. SGT
UK, US media highlight British pilot’s hospital discharge after defeating coronavirus
The UK media has run articles highlighting the hospital discharge of a British pilot – known as Patient 91 and the most seriously ill COVID-19 case in Vietnam who spent more than two months on life support before returning home on July 12.
British pilot flies home after miraculous Covid-19 recovery
Patient 91, a 43-year-old British pilot and also the most severe case so far in the country, boarded a flight from HCMC to Hanoi on July 12, where he then took another flight to the UK from Noi Bai Airport at 11pm the same day.
