Insurance company to pay VND1 billion in treatment cost for British pilot

The British pilot (sitting) and representatives of the Ministry of Health, the British Consulate General in HCMC and Cho Ray Hospital pose for a group photo before the patient is discharged from the hospital – PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHO RAY HOSPITAL

The British pilot, identified as the 91st Covid-19 case in Vietnam, was taken to the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases for treatment after he tested positive for Covid-19 on March 18. He was then transferred to Cho Ray Hospital for further treatment on May 22. He was discharged from the hospital on July 11 and took a flight back to the UK on the same day.

His treatment cost of VND3.5 billion at the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases has been paid by the insurance company.

His treatment cost was the highest among all the Covid-19 patients in Vietnam, followed by the 19th patient, whose treatment cost amounted to VND1.5 billion.

In Vietnam, the health insurance fund pays the treatment cost of Covid-19 patients who have health insurance, while the State budget pays the treatment cost of those who don't. SGT