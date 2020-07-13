Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
14/07/2020 12:21:05 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Insurance company to pay VND1 billion in treatment cost for British pilot

14/07/2020    11:15 GMT+7

A 43-year-old British pilot has returned safely to the UK and an insurance company has committed to paying over VND1 billion of his treatment cost at the HCMC-based Cho Ray Hospital where he was admitted, according to the British Embassy in Vietnam.

The British pilot (sitting) and representatives of the Ministry of Health, the British Consulate General in HCMC and Cho Ray Hospital pose for a group photo before the patient is discharged from the hospital – PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHO RAY HOSPITAL

The British pilot, identified as the 91st Covid-19 case in Vietnam, was taken to the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases for treatment after he tested positive for Covid-19 on March 18. He was then transferred to Cho Ray Hospital for further treatment on May 22. He was discharged from the hospital on July 11 and took a flight back to the UK on the same day.

His treatment cost of VND3.5 billion at the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases has been paid by the insurance company.

His treatment cost was the highest among all the Covid-19 patients in Vietnam, followed by the 19th patient, whose treatment cost amounted to VND1.5 billion.

In Vietnam, the health insurance fund pays the treatment cost of Covid-19 patients who have health insurance, while the State budget pays the treatment cost of those who don't. SGT

UK, US media highlight British pilot’s hospital discharge after defeating coronavirus

UK, US media highlight British pilot’s hospital discharge after defeating coronavirus

The UK media has run articles highlighting the hospital discharge of a British pilot – known as Patient 91 and the most seriously ill COVID-19 case in Vietnam who spent more than two months on life support before returning home on July 12.

 
British pilot flies home after miraculous Covid-19 recovery

British pilot flies home after miraculous Covid-19 recovery

Patient 91, a 43-year-old British pilot and also the most severe case so far in the country, boarded a flight from HCMC to Hanoi on July 12, where he then took another flight to the UK from Noi Bai Airport at 11pm the same day.

 
 

Former cops arrested for alleged involvement in VND35-billion robbery
Former cops arrested for alleged involvement in VND35-billion robbery
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Two former police officers have been prosecuted and temporarily arrested for their alleged involvement in a staged abduction and robbery case worth VND35 billion that took place on the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway two months ago.

Coronavirus: Nations heading in wrong direction with Covid-19, says WHO
Coronavirus: Nations heading in wrong direction with Covid-19, says WHO
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic will get "worse and worse" if governments fail to take more decisive action, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

COVID-19: Another imported case confirmed, Vietnam has 373 cases
COVID-19: Another imported case confirmed, Vietnam has 373 cases
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health said on July 14 another Vietnamese citizen repatriated from Russia has been diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2, bringing the country’s tally of coronavirus infections to 373.

Putting a dent in drug crime
Putting a dent in drug crime
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Police Captain Ca Van Nghia in the northern mountainous province of Son La’s Van Ho District has earned a reputation as the nemesis of local criminals, especially drug smugglers.

Cars entering downtown HCMC to be charged in 2021
Cars entering downtown HCMC to be charged in 2021
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The HCMC People’s Council has passed a resolution under which the city will collect fees from cars entering the downtown area in the 2021-2025 period, as part of a public passenger transport and traffic control scheme. 

Universities urged to develop plans to adapt to another COVID-19 outbreak
Universities urged to develop plans to adapt to another COVID-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Universities in Vietnam should start preparing different scenarios to adapt if the country experiences new COVID-19 incidences in the community, said Dr Nguyen Ngoc Dien, rector of Hoa Sen University.

Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam is targeting more than 90 per cent of communes and wards being free of African swine fever (AFS) by 2022 and the country being free of the disease by 2025.

Police smash high-class prostitution ring cracked in HCM City
Police smash high-class prostitution ring cracked in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Police in HCM City have smashed a high-class prostitution ring in which clients were paying up to US$30,000 for sex with models and beauty competition contestants.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 13
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

No local coronavirus infections seen in Vietnam for 88 days

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon accused of four years of sexual harassment
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon accused of four years of sexual harassment
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The alleged victim said the harassment included the mayor of Seoul sending semi-naked pictures.

Daniel Lewis Lee: First US federal execution in 17 years to go ahead
Daniel Lewis Lee: First US federal execution in 17 years to go ahead
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Relatives of Daniel Lewis Lee's victims had sought to delay the execution because of coronavirus.

Four die in automobile accident in Quang Ninh
Four die in automobile accident in Quang Ninh
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The fourth victim from an accident in which a car fell into the sea on Friday night has died, said Trinh Van Manh, director of the Quang Ninh Province General Hospital.

Three people die, other two still hospitalised after eating poison leaves
Three people die, other two still hospitalised after eating poison leaves
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Three people have died and two others are in hospital in the northern province of Ha Giang after mistakenly eating a soup containing ngón poisonous leaves on Sunday.

British pilot flies home after miraculous Covid-19 recovery
British pilot flies home after miraculous Covid-19 recovery
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Patient 91, a 43-year-old British pilot and also the most severe case so far in the country, boarded a flight from HCMC to Hanoi on July 12, where he then took another flight to the UK from Noi Bai Airport at 11pm the same day.

Ben Tre seeks $10.7m for building reservoirs as water shortage looms
Ben Tre seeks $10.7m for building reservoirs as water shortage looms
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Ben Tre Province authorities have sought VND250 billion (US$10.7 million) from the Government to build reservoirs to store freshwater and avoid a shortage due to drought and saltwater intrusion in rivers.

UK, US media highlight British pilot’s hospital discharge after defeating coronavirus
UK, US media highlight British pilot’s hospital discharge after defeating coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

The UK media has run articles highlighting the hospital discharge of a British pilot – known as Patient 91 and the most seriously ill COVID-19 case in Vietnam who spent more than two months on life support before returning home on July 12.

COVID-19 pandemic causes shocks to VN labour market
COVID-19 pandemic causes shocks to VN labour market
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

More than 30.8 million people aged 15 and above have been adversely affected by COVID-19, either losing their jobs or having their salaries seriously slashed.

COVID-19: With two more imported cases, Vietnam has 372 in total
COVID-19: With two more imported cases, Vietnam has 372 in total
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Vietnam has recorded two more imported cases returning from Russia, bringing the country’s total number of coronavirus cases to 372, the Ministry of Health said in its coronavirus update on July 12.

Diphtheria outbreak: Two more cases detected, 1,200 in quarantine
Diphtheria outbreak: Two more cases detected, 1,200 in quarantine
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Two more local people in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have been diagnosed with bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheria as the outbreak is spreading in the region, the provincial Centre of Diseases Control said on July 12.

Coronavirus: Florida sets new state daily case record of 15,299
Coronavirus: Florida sets new state daily case record of 15,299
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Florida has registered a state record of 15,299 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours - around a quarter of all of the United States' daily infections.

