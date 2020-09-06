International donors assist Quang Tri’s bomb, mine clearance efforts

The central province of Quang Tri has to date received over 100 million USD from international donors to help its post-war bomb and mine clearance efforts.

Among over 100 million USD sent to the locality since 1996, around 45 million USD has been contributed by the US Government through international organisations and non-governmental organisations.

As of September 2020, around 187 million sq.m of local land had been freed from bombs, mines and explosives, with 720,000 items of bombs, mines and explosive ordnance detected and destroyed.

Director of the provincial Department of External Affairs Nguyen Trieu Thuong said that Quang Tri is striving to become the first Vietnamese province free from bomb and mine-related accidents by 2025.

To that end, the locality is synchronously carrying out a lot of measures such as boosting international cooperation, including activities to address bomb and mine consequences in socio-economic development plans, prioritising education on bomb and mine prevention, and supporting bomb and mine victims.

Quang Tri is the most severely contaminated place for bombs and mines in Vietnam. It has seen over 3,400 deaths and 5,100 injuries from UXO since the war ended in 1975.

