International flights to Danang suspended after suspected Covid-19-case

All international flights to the central city of Danang have been ceased after a local man has been tested positive for Covid-19 three times.
Danang International Airport
According to Vo Huy Cuong, deputy head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, under the Ministry of Transport’s instruction, all flights transporting Vietnamese nationals from abroad or foreign experts to Danang International Airport are being temporarily banned.
On Friday afternoon, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, held a meeting to discuss issues related to flights to repatriate Vietnamese people as well as the pandemic prevention for Danang City.
Earlier, a 58-year-old man in Danang’s Lien Chieu District tested positive three times for Covid-19. The test needs to be re-confirmed by the National Institute of Hygiene Epidemiology.
Danang Nang International Airport has received many flights to take Covid-19-affected Vietnamese people to return home.
The municipal Health Department has carried out Covid-19 tests on 102 people who had recent contact with him and all of them proved negative. The department has continued tracing other people who face the infection risk. Dtinews
Nhu Quynh
Vietnam confirms 416th COVID-19 patient, return of community transmission
A 57-year-old man in Da Nang has been confirmed as positive for coronavirus, marking the first case of community transmission of COVID-19 in Vietnam in 100 days.
Man in Da Nang tests positive for COVID-19, more than 50 isolated
A 57-year-old man in Lien Chieu District, Da Nang, tested positive for COVID-19 at a local hospital yesterday.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code