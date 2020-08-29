Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Irish driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of Essex lorry deaths

31/08/2020    00:40 GMT+7

A 40-year-old Irish haulier pleaded guilty at Old Bailey Court on August 28 to the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, the UK last October.

Irish driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of Essex lorry deaths hinh anh 1

Ronan Hughes (Photo: Metro)

Ronan Hughes became the second man to plead guilty over the case, which shocked the UK and Vietnam late last year.

He was extradited to the UK from Ireland and appeared before Southend Magistrates’ Court in the east of London by video-link from a police station on June 24 (local time).

On April 8, 25-year-old lorry driver Maurice Robinson from Craigavon in Northern Ireland pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter at the Old Bailey.

 

He had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property at the same court on November 25 last year.

Meanwhile, another suspect, Eamonn Harrison, pleaded not guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter.

Last October, the bodies of the Vietnamese nationals were discovered by emergency services on the back of the refrigerated lorry at an industrial estate in Essex.

Among the 39 dead were ten teenagers, including two 15-year-old boys./.VNA

 
 

Other News

Government leader extends greetings to Buddhist dignitaries on major festival
Government leader extends greetings to Buddhist dignitaries on major festival
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on August 30 visited and extended greetings to leaders of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) on the occasion of the Vu Lan Festival 2020.

More Vietnamese citizens arrive home on repatriation flights
More Vietnamese citizens arrive home on repatriation flights
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A total of 145 Vietnamese citizens in especially difficult circumstances in Eastern and Southern Africa together with 570 Vietnamese citizens from Taiwan (China) and Japan have been safely repatriated.

COVID-19: No new cases during 24 hours since epidemic resurgence
COVID-19: No new cases during 24 hours since epidemic resurgence
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

August 30 marked the first day that Vietnam has gone without a new COVID-19 infection caused by community

Reflections on a revolution
Reflections on a revolution
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

At the age of 94, Le Duc Van is no longer at his best, with a hunched back and deteriorating health.

Veteran creates jobs for rural workers
Veteran creates jobs for rural workers
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Over the years, many veterans from Nam Dinh Province have worked together to improve their economic standing and have created stable jobs for many rural workers.

COVID-19 infection toll remains at 1,040 with 677 recoveries
COVID-19 infection toll remains at 1,040 with 677 recoveries
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The Health Ministry announced on August 30 morning that there have been no new cases of COVID-19 infection over the past 12 hours, retaining the total number at 1,040, whilst the overall number of fully recovered patients rose to 677.

Women suffer complications from stem cell injections
Women suffer complications from stem cell injections
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

N.T.H, 45, of District 2, HCM City was recently taken to HCM City Hospital of Dermato Venereology with bruises and swelling of her face due to stem cell injection in a local beauty salon.

Hospitals prefer gold-standard treatment for large renal stones
Hospitals prefer gold-standard treatment for large renal stones
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Many hospitals around the world, including Vietnam's, give priority to removing kidney stones through the skin telescopically because of more dominant advantages compared to open surgeries.

A view of Hoi An on first day after lifting of social distancing order
A view of Hoi An on first day after lifting of social distancing order
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

The daily lives of local people largely returned to normal from 6:00 a.m. on August 28 following the lifting of the social distancing order in Hoi An city.

Creativity helps fish farmer gain success, help his peers
Creativity helps fish farmer gain success, help his peers
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Thanks to advanced science and technology, Tong Huu Chau, an owner of a fish farm in HCM City’s District 12, has built a brand for his ornamental fish and his products have been exported to the US and EU.

Colombian imprisoned for stealing US$47,350 from HCMC hotel
Colombian imprisoned for stealing US$47,350 from HCMC hotel
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

The HCMC People’s Court sentenced a 36-year-old Colombian man, Martinez Lopez Samir, to 12 years in prison on August 26 for stealing more than US$47,000 from the Caravelle Hotel Saigon.

Amputee war veteran devotes his life to helping poor students chase their dreams
Amputee war veteran devotes his life to helping poor students chase their dreams
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Despite horrific wartime injuries, one man in Phu My Commune, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre’s Mo Cay Bac District, has become a shining example of helping others.

Farmers in Mekong Delta attend floating English class
Farmers in Mekong Delta attend floating English class
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

There is a special class on Son Islet in the Mekong Delta province of Can Tho’s Binh Thuy District, which all farmers from the local area can attend to learn English for free on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.

Doctors struggle to save lives of COVID-19 patients
Doctors struggle to save lives of COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Going on duty at night has become normal for doctors during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have become obsessed with the rhythmic beeping of ventilators and dialysis machines installed around critically ill patients.

The US$2.7 billion package should be disbursed quickly
The US$2.7 billion package should be disbursed quickly
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Dao Quang Vinh, former Director-General of the Institute of Labour, Science and Social Affairs talks on whether Vietnam should launch a second package to help people affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

Unexploded 450-kilo bomb unearthed in Quang Binh
Unexploded 450-kilo bomb unearthed in Quang Binh
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

An unexploded bomb weighing up to 450 kilos has been found in the central province of Quang Binh.

Tireless efforts of white blouse soldiers behind the scenes
Tireless efforts of white blouse soldiers behind the scenes
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Alongside those caring for COVID-19 patients, there are countless people working behind the scenes that are equally important to Vietnam's battle against the pandemic.

Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 26 patients recover
Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 26 patients recover
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases on August 28 evening, including one in the central city of Da Nang and one imported case, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Hanoi's largest flyover opens to traffic
Hanoi's largest flyover opens to traffic
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

Hanoi's biggest overpass at the Hoang Quoc Viet-Nguyen Van Huyen crossroad in Cau Giay District opened to traffic this morning after 10 months of construction.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 28
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 28
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam reports more Covid-19 reinfection cases

