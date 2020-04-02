Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
04/04/2020 18:28:55 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Foreign tourists pen heartfelt message following quarantine period

 
 
04/04/2020    18:24 GMT+7

Two tourists from Ireland have displayed their sincere thanks to Vietnamese medical workers for the assistance provided to the pair during their compulsory 14-day quarantine period in Nghe An which came about as a result of COVID-19 epidemic.

irish tourists pen heartfelt message following quarantine period hinh 0

Two Irish tourists Ethan and Uyoa

In their handwritten letter, Ethan and Uyoa state, “We have been travelling through Southeast Asia for the past few months. Our trip has ended here in quarantine in Vinh City.”

“Not exactly what we had planned for or expected, but we have had a pleasant time here. We have been treated kindly by all of the staff here and we are very impressed with how the Vietnamese are handling the COVID-19 situation,” they added.

The letter concludes with, “We hope to return to Vietnam and explore it properly under better circumstances. Many thanks, from Ethan and Uyoa.”

irish tourists pen heartfelt message following quarantine period hinh 1

A letter written by Ethan and Uyoa

Both Ethan and Uyoa had originally entered the nation from Laos through the Cau Treo international border gate in Ha Tinh province on March 18 before being put into isolation in Nghi An commune of Vinh City.

Following the completion of their 14-day isolation, the Irish tourists sent a written letter to the management board of Nghi An commune.

As of April 1, 135 out of a total of 453 people have gone on to complete a 14-day compulsory quarantine period in the isolation area situated in Nghi An commune.

US patient says Vietnam has carried out COVID-19 isolation work well

Houston thumps up after discharged from hospital 

Young Matthew Houston, an American citizen infected with the coronavirus, has said Vietnam has carried out the isolation work well to prevent the spread of the virus to the community.

Houston, married to a Vietnamese woman in Da Nang city, had travelled to a number of epidemic-hit countries before returning to Da Nang on March 14.

As soon as he landed at Da Nang International Airport, he was placed in quarantine and later tests showed he had contracted the virus.

Dr Le Duc Nhan, director of Da Nang Hospital, said the patient remained in stable health condition after admission to hospital. X-ray images of his lungs, kidneys and livers showed they were operating normally.

Being discharged from hospital on April 3, Houston said Vietnam has done a good job concerning the isolation work to ensure the virus could not spread to the wider community.

 

He also thanked Vietnamese doctors for saving his life and protecting his family from the coronavirus.

Houston is the fourth COVID-19 patient having received discharge from hospital in Da Nang.

Earlier, two British citizens and a Vietnamese saleswoman had also been released from hospital after making a full recovery.

COVID-19 quarantined Romanian tourist thanks Vietnam for assistance

Cristina Daus, pictured holding a bouquet of flowers, poses for a group photo alongside the rest of the Romanian group before leaving the isolation area.

A Romanian tourist who spent time in quarantine in Hoi An City due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic has displayed her sincere thanks to Vietnamese workers for their assistance during her isolation period.

Cristina Daus is the tour leader of a group of 15 Romanian travelers that stayed at Hoi An Beach Resort for nine days as part of their quarantine.

Following their compulsory quarantine period coming to an end on March 28, the Quang Nam provincial People’s Committee assisted the group in their return home to the Eastern European country.

In her letter of gratitude sent to Hoi An city on behalf of the Romanian tourist group, Daus writes, “As I am writing this email to you, we are already flying above Vietnam to go back home. I just want to send you a letter of appreciation for your wonderful staff who have greatly taken care of us.”

“Your staff may be government employees or police force, but they handled everything with the softness of a five-star service! We felt really good taken care of,” she added.

“It’s my third time in Vietnam but the first time I interacted with the same people for a number of days and I can say all of you were great representatives of your country. Even the most upset tourist had to admit that and wondered where else we could have gotten same great treatment, in this situation,” she stated.

“As Hoi An is by far my favourite cultural place in Vietnam and because I especially love the time of the Full Moon festival, I just can hope that this virus-maddness will stop soon so I can be back with new groups to show the beauty of your country.”

She concluding by writing, “Again, on behalf of all my tourists, thank you so much for everything…!” VOV

Temporary residence extended for foreigners unable to exit due to COVID-19

Vietnam has decided to extend temporary residence permit for foreigners who are currently in the country and unable to leave because of travel restrictions or quarantine order related to COVID-19, according to the Immigration Department.

Labour ministry seeks entry for nearly 8,500 foreign experts

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has proposed the government to lift a ban and allow on a priority basis for 8,459 highly skilled foreign workers to enter Vietnam since it has been difficult to find replacements for them.

 
 

. Latest news

