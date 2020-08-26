Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/08/2020 18:39:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Is a legally independent university ranking system needed in Vietnam?

26/08/2020    18:33 GMT+7

Thirty tertiary education establishments in Vietnam and ASEAN have been ranked and rated with stars in accordance with the UPM (University Performance Metrics) system by a research team from the Hanoi National University.

This is a product of the National Science and Technology Program for Educational Science chaired by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

Is a legally independent university ranking system needed in Vietnam?

Prof Nguyen Huu Duc, the founder of the UPM research team



According to Prof Nguyen Huu Duc, the founder of the UPM research team, there are many university rankings in the world, but they only focus on research-oriented universities and the world’s 1,000 leading universities, which means that only 3 percent of universities are ranked.

As such, the remaining 97 percent, or 28,000 schools, remain uncared for, and their contributions to socio-economic development cannot be measured and recognized.

Therefore, UPM is designed with an aim to access the majority of universities. What UPM strives for is not the ranking, but a tool for universities to compare standards.

According to Duc, in modern times, universities are not only establishments which provide human resources, teach students and produce graduates who work at companies, but also creative entrepreneurs who create jobs for society.

Universities, which in the past only served as creative centers and knowledge transfer centers, have become places for both creation and implementation and exploitation of knowledge.
 

Universities, which in the past only served as creative centers and knowledge transfer centers, have become places for both creation and implementation and exploitation of knowledge.

Unlike the other university rankings which rank schools once every year, UPM serves as a quality accreditation tool.

“UPM has software to manage criteria and indicators for schools to manage and compare themselves,” Duc explained.

“If schools want, UPM will give support, consultancy and assessment, and publish the results. However, they must provide sufficient figures and proof,” he said.

The Hanoi University of Pharmacy (HUP) was one of the 30 universities first assessed with the UPM system and it got 4 stars.

HUP’s Vice Rector Dinh Thi Thanh Hai said the rating is like an accreditation which helps the school detect its weak and strong points.

“I think the criteria set by UPM are really practical,” Hai said. “We are referring the standards and criteria that UPM sets to build the development strategy of the school."

Dr Vo Sy Manh from the Hanoi Foreign Trade University said shortcomings always exist in every ranking, but it is undeniable that UPM can bring specific value.

“UPM is a fairly close evaluation system that not only includes basic elements like the ones in existing ranking systems, but also attaches importance to future trends such as innovation, startup ecosystems and digital transformation,” he said.

Le Truong Tung, president of FPT University, suggested that the research team should set up a legal entity so that the rating has a higher legal level. 

Thuy Nga

Vietnam’s agro-forestry faculty first appears on world university rankings

Vietnam’s agro-forestry faculty first appears on world university rankings

The agro-forestry faculty of Can Tho University was ranked first in Vietnam and in the 251-300 group of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system

Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system

The Vietnam National University-Hanoi (VNU) on August 18 launched a higher education comparative ranking system developed by Vietnam named “University Performance Metrics” (UPM).

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi: Relocation buildings' first floors misused
Hanoi: Relocation buildings' first floors misused
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Stores, restaurants and offices have been opened illegally on the first floors of relocation buildings in Hanoi, annoying residents.

28th patient died of Covid-19
28th patient died of Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

This morning Vietnam confirmed another Covid-19-related death, a 36-year-old man who suffered from chronic kidney failure.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 26
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 26
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

No new COVID-19 cases reported, 15 patients in serious conditions

Foreigners living illegally in HCM City to be expelled
Foreigners living illegally in HCM City to be expelled
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

HCM City will expel all foreigners who have been found to have illegally entered the country.

Project aims to improve healthcare in 13 provinces
Project aims to improve healthcare in 13 provinces
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health kicked off a five-year project on developing district- and commune-level healthcare systems in 13 provinces nationwide at an online conference held on August 25.

Three foreign experts honoured for supporting health sector in Vietnam
Three foreign experts honoured for supporting health sector in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health held a ceremony in Hanoi on August 25 to present the “For people’s health” insignia to three foreign experts in recognition of their contributions to the Vietnamese health sector.

Hanoi from above... and through the clouds
Hanoi from above... and through the clouds
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

You don’t have to take a challenging trip up high mountains to see the clouds from a close distance. 

Volunteers help frontline workers fight the pandemic
Volunteers help frontline workers fight the pandemic
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

During the peak days fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Da Nang, besides ‘frontline soldiers’ like doctors, police and army forces, there are many outstanding examples of pandemic prevention and control bringing up the ‘rear’.

Thousands of foreigners in Da Nang tested for COVID-19
Thousands of foreigners in Da Nang tested for COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Thousands of foreign workers and stranded tourists in the central city of Da Nang have been tested for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as part of the city's efforts to fight the pandemic.

National social security system needed
National social security system needed
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Nguyen Ngoc Toan, Deputy Director-General of the Social Security Department in the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, speaks on his ministry’s plan to develop a national social security system in all provinces and cities nationwide.

Mobile supermarket gives free food to poor people in Da Nang
Mobile supermarket gives free food to poor people in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Thom, 52, of Chinh Gian Ward, Da Nang City’s Thanh Khe District, got milk, vegetables, eggs, hand sanitiser and a mask for free at a mobile supermarket last weekend.

Food safety strictly monitored amid pandemic
Food safety strictly monitored amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Nguyen Duc Le, Deputy Director of the Market Surveillance, under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, talks about Vietnam's strict regulations on food safety in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The first face mask ATM in Hanoi officially came into operation to the public on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic nationwide.

Vietnamese student welcomed by five American universities
Vietnamese student welcomed by five American universities
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Do Thanh Hai, a math major at the Nguyen Trai High School for the Gifted in Hai Duong province, began cherishing the dream of studying in the US when he was a secondary school student.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 25
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Hai Duong suspends services as grocery store identified as new COVID-19 cluster

Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam in early September
Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam in early September
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

More than 26,000 students, mostly in the coronavirus epicentre in central Vietnam, along with others quarantined for having come into close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases, 

Hundreds of Lao students to return Vietnam to study
Hundreds of Lao students to return Vietnam to study
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

More than 400 Lao students are expected to return to Vietnam via the central province of Quang Tri.

Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September
Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Court is scheduled to open on September 7 the first-instance trial of 29 people involved in the murder of three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.

Vietnam detains 21 Chinese fugitives in disguised farm
Vietnam detains 21 Chinese fugitives in disguised farm
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnamese police on August 24 arrested 21 Chinese citizens who are wanted by Chinese authorities on charges of frauds and property appropriation.

Hanoi restaurants set up ‘shields’ to prevent COVID-19
Hanoi restaurants set up ‘shields’ to prevent COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Many restaurants throughout Hanoi capital have put up ‘transparent shields’ and arranged seats in a way to maintain a safe distance between customers, in an effort to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 